Polygon and line clipping and offsetting library for Javascript/Typescript

a port of Angus Johnson's clipper to WebAssembly/Asm.js

Install it with npm install --save js-angusj-clipper

What is this?

A library to make polygon clipping (boolean operations) and offsetting fast on Javascript thanks to WebAssembly with a fallback to Asm.js, based on the excellent Polygon Clipping (also known as Clipper) library by Angus Johnson.

Because sometimes performance does matter and I could not find a javascript library as fast or as rock solid as the C++ version of Clipper.

As an example, the results of the benchmarks included on the test suite when running on my machine (node 9.10) are:

Note, pureJs is jsclipper, a pure JS port of the same library

500 boolean operations over two circles of 5000 points each clipType: intersection, subjectFillType: evenOdd √ wasm (432 ms) √ asmJs (1002 ms) √ pureJs (1183 ms) clipType: union, subjectFillType: evenOdd √ wasm (507 ms) √ asmJs (1058 ms) √ pureJs (1037 ms) clipType: difference, subjectFillType: evenOdd √ wasm (437 ms) √ asmJs (917 ms) √ pureJs (948 ms) clipType: xor, subjectFillType: evenOdd √ wasm (504 ms) √ asmJs (1053 ms) √ pureJs (1958 ms) 10000 boolean operations over two circles of 100 points each clipType: intersection, subjectFillType: evenOdd √ wasm (281 ms) √ asmJs (562 ms) √ pureJs (333 ms) clipType: union, subjectFillType: evenOdd √ wasm (332 ms) √ asmJs (653 ms) √ pureJs (362 ms) clipType: difference, subjectFillType: evenOdd √ wasm (299 ms) √ asmJs (570 ms) √ pureJs (326 ms) clipType: xor, subjectFillType: evenOdd √ wasm (346 ms) √ asmJs (644 ms) √ pureJs (368 ms) 100 offset operations over a circle of 5000 points joinType: miter, endType: closedPolygon, delta: 5 √ wasm (201 ms) √ asmJs (612 ms) √ pureJs (1156 ms) joinType: miter, endType: closedPolygon, delta: 0 √ wasm (59 ms) √ asmJs (181 ms) √ pureJs (184 ms) joinType: miter, endType: closedPolygon, delta: -5 √ wasm (231 ms) √ asmJs (565 ms) √ pureJs (1209 ms) 5000 offset operations over a circle of 100 points joinType: miter, endType: closedPolygon, delta: 5 √ wasm (149 ms) √ asmJs (280 ms) √ pureJs (413 ms) joinType: miter, endType: closedPolygon, delta: 0 √ wasm (123 ms) √ asmJs (232 ms) √ pureJs (248 ms) joinType: miter, endType: closedPolygon, delta: -5 √ wasm (235 ms) √ asmJs (499 ms) √ pureJs (1012 ms)

More or less, the results for boolean operations over moderately big polygons are:

Pure JS port of the Clipper library: ~1.0s, baseline

This library (WebAssembly): ~0.5s

This library (Asm.js): ~1.0s (mostly due to the emulation of 64-bit integer operations)

and for small polygons are:

Pure JS port of the Clipper library: ~1.0s, baseline

This library (WebAssembly): ~1.0s (due to the overhead of copying structures to/from JS/C++)

As for offsetting, the results for a moderately big polygon are:

Pure JS port of the Clipper library: ~1s, baseline

This library (WebAssembly): ~0.15s

This library (Asm.js): ~0.56s

and for small polygons are:

Pure JS port of the Clipper library: ~1s, baseline

This library (WebAssembly): ~0.28s

This library (Asm.js): ~0.65s

Getting started

import * as clipperLib from "js-angusj-clipper" ; const clipperLib = require ( "js-angusj-clipper" ); import * as clipperLib from "js-angusj-clipper/web" ; const clipperLib = require ( "js-angusj-clipper/web" ); async function mainAsync ( ) { const clipper = await clipperLib.loadNativeClipperLibInstanceAsync( clipperLib.NativeClipperLibRequestedFormat.WasmWithAsmJsFallback ); const poly1 = [{ x : 0 , y : 0 }, { x : 10 , y : 0 }, { x : 10 , y : 10 }, { x : 0 , y : 10 }]; const poly2 = [{ x : 10 , y : 0 }, { x : 20 , y : 0 }, { x : 20 , y : 10 }, { x : 10 , y : 10 }]; const polyResult = clipper.clipToPaths({ clipType : clipperLib.ClipType.Union, subjectInputs : [{ data : poly1, closed : true }], clipInputs : [{ data : poly2 }], subjectFillType : clipperLib.PolyFillType.EvenOdd }); } mainAsync();

