jRumble v1.3

by Jack Rugile - http://jackrugile.com

jRumble is a jQuery plugin that rumbles, vibrates, shakes, and rotates any element you choose. It's great to use as a hover effect or a way to direct attention to an element.

Latest Version: 1.3

1.3 Latest Release Date: December 3, 2011

December 3, 2011 Original Release Date: March 30, 2011

March 30, 2011 Compressed: 1.47kb

1.47kb Uncompressed: 4.84kb

Documentation, Demos, and Discussion

Documentation, demos, and discussion can be found at http://jackrugile.com/jrumble

Basic Usage

$( '#rumble-element' ).jrumble(); $( '#rumble-element' ).trigger( 'startRumble' ); $( '#rumble-element' ).trigger( 'stopRumble' );

Options

Option Default Description x 2 Set the horizontal rumble range (pixels) y 2 Set the vertical rumble range (pixels) rotation 1 Set the rotation range (degrees) speed 15 Set the speed/frequency in milliseconds between rumble movements (lower number = faster) opacity false Activate opacity flickering while rumbling opacityMin .5 When the opacity option is set to true, this controls the minimum opacity while flickering

