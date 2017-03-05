openbase logo
jru

jrumble

by Jack Rugile
1.3.0 (see all)

jRumble is a jQuery plugin that rumbles, vibrates, shakes, and rotates any element you choose. It's great to use as a hover effect or a way to direct attention to an element. You can control the X, Y, and rotation range, the speed, and event trigger for the rumble.

Readme

jRumble v1.3

by Jack Rugile - http://jackrugile.com

jRumble is a jQuery plugin that rumbles, vibrates, shakes, and rotates any element you choose. It's great to use as a hover effect or a way to direct attention to an element.

  • Latest Version: 1.3
  • Latest Release Date: December 3, 2011
  • Original Release Date: March 30, 2011
  • Compressed: 1.47kb
  • Uncompressed: 4.84kb

Documentation, Demos, and Discussion

Documentation, demos, and discussion can be found at http://jackrugile.com/jrumble

Basic Usage

// Initialize jRumble on Selector
$('#rumble-element').jrumble();

// Start rumble on element
$('#rumble-element').trigger('startRumble');

// Stop rumble on element
$('#rumble-element').trigger('stopRumble');

Options

Option Default Description
x 2 Set the horizontal rumble range (pixels)
y 2 Set the vertical rumble range (pixels)
rotation 1 Set the rotation range (degrees)
speed 15 Set the speed/frequency in milliseconds between rumble movements (lower number = faster)
opacity false Activate opacity flickering while rumbling
opacityMin .5 When the opacity option is set to true, this controls the minimum opacity while flickering

Known Issues

  • For rumble elements that are position fixed/absolute, they should instead be wrapped in an element that is fixed/absolute
  • Rotation does not work in Internet Explorer 8 and below

