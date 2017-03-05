by Jack Rugile - http://jackrugile.com
jRumble is a jQuery plugin that rumbles, vibrates, shakes, and rotates any element you choose. It's great to use as a hover effect or a way to direct attention to an element.
Documentation, demos, and discussion can be found at http://jackrugile.com/jrumble
// Initialize jRumble on Selector
$('#rumble-element').jrumble();
// Start rumble on element
$('#rumble-element').trigger('startRumble');
// Stop rumble on element
$('#rumble-element').trigger('stopRumble');
|Option
|Default
|Description
|x
|2
|Set the horizontal rumble range (pixels)
|y
|2
|Set the vertical rumble range (pixels)
|rotation
|1
|Set the rotation range (degrees)
|speed
|15
|Set the speed/frequency in milliseconds between rumble movements (lower number = faster)
|opacity
|false
|Activate opacity flickering while rumbling
|opacityMin
|.5
|When the opacity option is set to true, this controls the minimum opacity while flickering