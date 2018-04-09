A JavaScript library for the Dribbble API
To use Jribbble, you must obtain a valid Oauth access token. For help getting a token and live examples, see the guide at https://jribbble.glitch.me
Jribbble is available on npm or by direct download.
npm install jribbble
or direct download:
Jribbble works will all
public scoped methods of the Dribbble API.
<body>
<script src="/path/to/jribbble.min.js"></script>
<script>
jribbble.shots({token: "<your_oauth_access_token>"}, function(shotsArray) {
console.log(shotsArray); // The JSON from the API Request.
});
</script>
</body>
Refer to the Dribbble V2 API Docs for details on response objects.
Before you can use any of Jribbble's methods, you must set your Dribbble app's client access token. If you do not have a token, follow the setup guide on https://jribbble.glitch.me
You can set the token as an option of any method call as shown in the examples
{token: "<your_oauth_access_token>"}, or you can set it with
jribbble.setToken:
jribbble.setToken(token)
Description: Sets the required Dribbble access_token
Parameters:
String Your Dribbble access_token from the Oauth handshake process
Using
setToken is optional. It’s probably most useful if you’re calling multiple
jribbble methods on a single page.
Example usage:
jribbble.setToken("123456789");
Note: You will need to contact Dribbble support to get an approved app, Jribbble can't approve apps.
jribbble.shots(id, options, callback)
Description: Gets your shots or a single shot by id.
Parameters:
String or
Number A shot id
Object Key:value pairs. Valid keys include
token,
page, and
per_page
Function Will receive a single argument. An single shot object if an id
was provided, an array of shot objects if no id provided.
Example usage:
// Get a list of your shots and display them in the DOM.
jribbble.shots({token: "<your_oauth_access_token>"}, function(shotsArray) {
document.querySelector(".dribbble-shots").innerHTML = shotsArray.reduce(function(html, shot) {
return html + '<li><a href="'+ shot.html_url + '" target="_blank"><img src="' + shot.images.normal + '"></a></li>';
}, "");
});
// Get a single shot by id and display it as an `img` in the DOM.
jribbble.shots("2055068", {token: "<your_oauth_access_token>"}, function(shotObject) {
docment.getElementById("shot").innerHTML = '<img src="' + shot.images.normal + '">';
});
// Get the second page of your shots at 12 per page and display them in the DOM.
jribbble.shots({token: "<your_oauth_access_token>", page: 2, per_page: 12}, function(shotsArray) {
document.querySelector(".dribbble-shots").innerHTML = shotsArray.reduce(function(html, shot) {
return html + '<li><a href="'+ shot.html_url + '" target="_blank"><img src="' + shot.images.normal + '"></a></li>';
}, "");
});
See the Dribbble API Docs for Shots for the full response object.
jribbble.user(options, callback)
Description: Gets the current user based on the
access_token.
Parameters:
Function Will receive a single argument. An single shot object if an id
was provided, an array of shot objects if no id provided.
Example usage:
// Get your profile information and display it in the DOM
jribbble.user({ token: "your_oauth_access_token" }, function(userObj) {
var html = [
'<img src="' + userObj.avatar_url + '">',
'<h3>' + userObj.name + '</h3>',
'<h4>' + userObj.bio + '</h4>',
'<p>Location: ' + userObj.location + '</p>'
];
document.getElementById("user").innerHTML = html.join("");
});
See the Dribbble API Docs for User for the full response object.
jribbble.projects(options, callback)
Description: Gets the current users projects
Example usage:
// Get a list of your projects and display them in the DOM.
jribbble.projects({token: "your_oauth_access_token"}, function(projectsArray) {
document.querySelector(".dribbble-projects").innerHTML = projectsArray.reduce(function(html, project) {
return html + '<li><h4>' + project.name + '</h4><p>' + project.description + '</p></li>';
}, "");
});
See the Dribbble API Docs for Projects for the full response object.
Note: This will only work for Dribbble-approved applications.
jribbble.likes(options, callback)
Description: Gets the current users likes
Example usage:
jribbble.likes({token: "your_oauth_access_token"}, function(likesArray) {
// Do cool stuff with response
});
See the Dribbble API Docs for Likes for the full response object.
Note: This will only work for Dribbble-approved applications.
jribbble.popular(options, callback)
Description: Gets a list of popular shots
Example usage:
jribbble.popular({token: "your_oauth_access_token"}, function(shotsArray) {
// Do cool stuff with response
});
See the Dribbble API Docs for popular shots for the full response object.
Methods that get a list of items can use pagination as described in the Dribbble Docs
You can provide
page and
per_page via the
options object of Jribbble methods.
Example
jribbble.shots({page: 2, per_page: 13}, function(shotsArray) {});
Jribbble is open source. Issues and pull requests gladly accepted.
Install development dependencies:
npm install
For PRs to be accepted, all tests must pass. They in Travis for all PRs. There are two options to run tests locally.
Watch all files and rerun tests on change:
npm run test-watch
Run all tests once:
npm test
We don't have any type of built in setup for this. To work locally, I create a
file in the root directory
sandbox.html. This file is ignored by git. In there
I add HTML as an end-user would, expect I point to the
src version of Jribbble
to test new changes as I'm working.
I view
sandbox.html in a browser using a Python server:
python -m http.server
Jribbble includes a Makefile that includes a build task. The task copies the jribbble.js source to the
/dist directory–adding the version number and build date–and creates a minified version of it using UglifyJS2.
To build Jribbble you'll need UglifyJS2:
npm install uglify-js -g
then from the root directory run
make