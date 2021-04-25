jrgen (json-rpc-generator) generates docs, clients, servers and more for json-rpc apis.

Generated example files can be found in the examples directory.

docs

client

server

spec

Installation

npm install -g jrgen

Usage

Usage: jrgen [options] [ command ] Options: -V, --version output the version number -o, --outdir <path> Output directory. Defaults to current working directory. -h, -- help display help for command Commands: client-web-js <specFilePath> client-web-ts <specFilePath> docs-html <specFilePath> docs-md <specFilePath> server-nodejs-js <specFilePath> spec-postman <specFilePath> help [ command ] display help for command Examples: Create html documentation from 'API.jrgen.json' : $ jrgen docs-html ~/API.jrgen.json Create a postman specification from 'API.jrgen.json' : $ jrgen spec-postman ~/API.jrgen.json Create a ts web client from 'API.jrgen.json' and write all generated files into the ./client subdirectory: $ jrgen client-web-ts -o ./client ~/API.jrgen.json

Specification

jrgen uses special specification files which describe all available methods, the parameters and the expected result or error responses of an api. A specification file contains valid json and mostly consists of JSON-Schema. A JSON-Schema describing a jrgen specification can be found here.

If the api is really large you may consider splitting the specification into multiple files and create references using JSON-Pointer.

{ $schema : "https://rawgit.com/mzernetsch/jrgen/master/jrgen-spec.schema.json" , jrgen : "1.1" , jsonrpc : "2.0" , info : { title : "ExampleAPI" , description : [ "An example api which handles various rpc requests." , "This api follows the json-rpc 2.0 specification. More information available at http://www.jsonrpc.org/specification." ], version : "1.0" }, definitions : { session : { type : "object" , properties : { session_token : { description : "Bearer token of the created session." , default : "123456890" , type : "string" , minLength : 1 } }, required : [ "session_token" ] } }, methods : { "Session.Login" : { summary : "Creates a new session." , description : "Authenticates the user using the provided credentials and creates a new session." , tags : [ "Session" ], params : { type : "object" , properties : { name : { description : "Name of the user to create a session for." , default : "admin" , type : "string" , minLength : 1 }, password : { description : "Password of the user to create a session for." , default : "123456" , type : "string" , minLength : 1 } }, required : [ "name" , "password" ] }, result : { $ref : "#/definitions/session" }, errors : [ { description : "The provided credentials are invalid." , code : 1 , message : "InvalidCredentials" , data : { } } ] } } }

Plugins

jrgen provides a simple plugin mechanism which allows to add new blueprints to generate additional artifacts.

A jrgen plugin...

is a nodejs module.

has a name that starts with jrgen-plugin- (e.g. jrgen-plugin-myplugin ).

(e.g. ). contains *.jrgen.blueprint.js files which will be used to generate new artifacts.

files which will be used to generate new artifacts. must be installed as a sibling to jrgen (e.g. npm i -g jrgen jrgen-plugin-myplugin ).

Blueprints

The artifacts are generated based on a specification called Blueprint which itself is created by a BlueprintFactory .

A Blueprint contains the actual artifacts data in form of templates and an optional model which will be used to render dynamic templates using the mustache.js library. Basically for every template key ending with .mustache , jrgen will call mustache.render(template, model) and remove the .mustache extension. Templates without .mustache extension are static and won't be changed.

{ "templates" : { "HelloWorld.txt" : "Hello world!" , "sub/HelloWorld.txt" : "Hello world!" , "sub/sub/HelloWorld.txt.mustache" : "Hello {{title}}!" }, "model" : { "title" : "world" } }

A BlueprintFactory is a file ending with .jrgen.blueprint.js . It exports a function which creates the Blueprint based on the provided jrgen specification. The name of the file will be used as the cli command to generate the artifacts (e.g. a factory with the name docs-txt.jrgen.blueprint.js can be called using jrgen docs-txt 'API.jrgen.json' ).