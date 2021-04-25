jrgen (json-rpc-generator) generates docs, clients, servers and more for json-rpc apis.
Generated example files can be found in the examples directory.
npm install -g jrgen
Usage: jrgen [options] [command]
Options:
-V, --version output the version number
-o, --outdir <path> Output directory. Defaults to current working directory.
-h, --help display help for command
Commands:
client-web-js <specFilePath>
client-web-ts <specFilePath>
docs-html <specFilePath>
docs-md <specFilePath>
server-nodejs-js <specFilePath>
spec-postman <specFilePath>
help [command] display help for command
Examples:
Create html documentation from 'API.jrgen.json':
$ jrgen docs-html ~/API.jrgen.json
Create a postman specification from 'API.jrgen.json':
$ jrgen spec-postman ~/API.jrgen.json
Create a ts web client from 'API.jrgen.json' and write all generated files into the ./client subdirectory:
$ jrgen client-web-ts -o ./client ~/API.jrgen.json
jrgen uses special specification files which describe all available methods, the parameters and the expected result or error responses of an api. A specification file contains valid json and mostly consists of JSON-Schema. A JSON-Schema describing a jrgen specification can be found here.
If the api is really large you may consider splitting the specification into multiple files and create references using JSON-Pointer.
{
$schema: "https://rawgit.com/mzernetsch/jrgen/master/jrgen-spec.schema.json", //Link to the schema. Used for validation and autocompletion in certain editors.
jrgen: "1.1", //jrgen spec version.
jsonrpc: "2.0", //jsonrpc version. Currently always "2.0".
info: {
title: "ExampleAPI", //Name of your api.
description: [
"An example api which handles various rpc requests.",
"This api follows the json-rpc 2.0 specification. More information available at http://www.jsonrpc.org/specification."
], //Description or usage information about your api.
version: "1.0" //Current version of your api
},
definitions: { //You can define global types and reference them from anywhere using a "$ref" property
session: {
type: "object",
properties: {
session_token: {
description: "Bearer token of the created session.",
default: "123456890",
type: "string",
minLength: 1
}
},
required: ["session_token"]
}
},
methods: { //All methods of the api are specified within this object.
"Session.Login": { //The key of the property equals to the name of the method.
summary: "Creates a new session.", //Short summary of what the method does.
description: "Authenticates the user using the provided credentials and creates a new session.", //Longer description of what the method does.
tags: ["Session"], //Tags for grouping similar methods.
params: { //json-schema of the params object within a json-rpc request. Can be omitted if not used.
type: "object",
properties: {
name: {
description: "Name of the user to create a session for.", //You can provide a description for every property.
default: "admin", //You should provide a valid default value for each non-object and non-array property. These provided default values will be used to generate example requests and responses.
type: "string",
minLength: 1
},
password: {
description: "Password of the user to create a session for.",
default: "123456",
type: "string",
minLength: 1
}
},
required: ["name", "password"]
},
result: { //json-schema of the result object within a json-rpc response. Can be omitted if not used.
$ref: "#/definitions/session" //Reference to a global type
},
errors: [ //Possible errors in a json-rpc response. Can be omitted if not used.
{
description: "The provided credentials are invalid.",
code: 1, //code is always an integer.
message: "InvalidCredentials", //message is always a string.
data: { //json-schema of the data object within a json-rpc error. Can be omitted if not used.
}
}
]
}
}
}
jrgen provides a simple plugin mechanism which allows to add new blueprints to generate additional artifacts.
A jrgen plugin...
jrgen-plugin- (e.g.
jrgen-plugin-myplugin).
*.jrgen.blueprint.js files which will be used to generate new artifacts.
npm i -g jrgen jrgen-plugin-myplugin).
The artifacts are generated based on a specification called
Blueprint which itself is created by a
BlueprintFactory.
A
Blueprint contains the actual artifacts data in form of templates and an optional model which will be used to render dynamic templates using the mustache.js library. Basically for every template key ending with
.mustache, jrgen will call
mustache.render(template, model) and remove the
.mustache extension. Templates without
.mustache extension are static and won't be changed.
{
"templates": {
"HelloWorld.txt": "Hello world!",
"sub/HelloWorld.txt": "Hello world!",
"sub/sub/HelloWorld.txt.mustache": "Hello {{title}}!"
},
"model": {
"title": "world"
}
}
A
BlueprintFactory is a file ending with
.jrgen.blueprint.js. It exports a function which creates the
Blueprint based on the provided jrgen specification. The name of the file will be used as the cli command to generate the artifacts (e.g. a factory with the name
docs-txt.jrgen.blueprint.js can be called using
jrgen docs-txt 'API.jrgen.json').
module.exports = async (spec) => {
return {
templates: {
"HelloWorld.txt.mustache": "Hello {{title}}!",
},
model: {
title: spec.info.title,
},
};
};