openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

jquerykeyframes

by Keyframes
1.0.8 (see all)

jQuery-Keyframes allows dynamic generation of CSS3 keyframes with callback events and other niceness.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

220

GitHub Stars

283

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

jQuery.Keyframes

npm version

This library is a wrapper around Keyframes.js, a vanilla js library that allows dynamic generation of CSS keyframes with callback events and other niceness.

Overview

CSS3 introduced fancy features like transformations, translations, rotations and scaling. jQuery has a very nice built in $(selector).animate() function which allows for easy setup of these animations. However, jQuery's animate() does not support multiple keyframes. jQuery.Keyframes helps you accomplish just that.

Requirements

<script src='http://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.3.1.slim.min.js'></script>

Installation

Include script in your document using the following line:

<script src='/path/to/jquery.keyframes[.min].js'></script>

Be sure to define and play animations only after the page has loaded using window.onload.

Usage

Detecting CSS animation support

var supportedFlag = $.keyframe.isSupported();

Adding a new animation sequence (keyframe)

$.keyframe.define([{
    name: 'trapdoor-sequence',
    '0%': {'height': '70px'},
    '30%': {'height': '10px'},
    '60%': {'height': '30px'},
    '100%': {'height': '10px'}
}]);

Adding a single frame style

$.keyframe.define({
    name: 'ball-roll',
    from: {
        'transform': 'rotate(0deg)'
    },
    to: {
        'transform': 'rotate(360deg)'
    }
});

Adding multiple frame styles

$.keyframe.define([{
    name: 'roll-clockwise',
    '0%': {
        'margin-left' : '0px',
        'background-color' : 'red',
        'transform' : 'rotate(0deg)'
    },
    '100%': {
        'margin-left' : '600px',
        'transform' : 'rotate(360deg)'
    }
    },{
    name: 'roll-anti-clockwise',
    '0%': {
        'margin-left' : '0px',
        'background-color' : 'red',
        'transform' : 'rotate(0deg)'
    },
    '100%': {
        'margin-left' : '600px',
        'transform' : 'rotate(-360deg)'
    }
    }
]);

Adding styles and properties in array fashion

Gives resemblance to CSS styling definitions

var shake_start = {'transform': 'translate(0px)'};
var shake_odd1 = {'transform': 'translate(-10px, -10px)'};
var shake_even1 = {'transform': 'translate(10px, 10px)'};
var shake_odd2 = {'transform': 'translate(10px, -10px)'};
var shake_even2 = {'transform': 'translate(-10px, 10px)'};

$.keyframe.define([{
    name: 'crazy',
    '0%': shake_start,
    '10%': shake_odd2,
    '20%': shake_even1,
    '30%': shake_odd2,
    '40%': shake_even2,
    '50%': shake_odd2,
    '60%': shake_even1,
    '75.3%': shake_odd1,
    '80.45%': shake_even2,
    '91.6%': shake_odd1
    }
]);

Please note, you can add as many properties to the array as you want to

Responsive animations

$.keyframe.define([{
    name: 'roll-clockwise',
    media: 'screen and (max-width: 700px)',
    from: {
        'margin-left' : '0px'
    },
    to: {
        'margin-left' : '600px'
    }
    }
]);

Playing an animation

The css3 animation methods available are better documented here: http://www.w3schools.com/css/css3_animations.asp

$(selector).playKeyframe({
    name: 'trapdoor-sequence', // name of the keyframe you want to bind to the selected element
    duration: '1s', // [optional, default: 0, in ms] how long you want it to last in milliseconds
    timingFunction: 'linear', // [optional, default: ease] specifies the speed curve of the animation
    delay: '0s', //[optional, default: 0s]  how long you want to wait before the animation starts
    iterationCount: 'infinite', //[optional, default:1]  how many times you want the animation to repeat
    direction: 'normal', //[optional, default: 'normal']  which direction you want the frames to flow
    fillMode: 'forwards', //[optional, default: 'forward']  how to apply the styles outside the animation time, default value is forwards
    complete: function(){} //[optional] Function fired after the animation is complete. If repeat is infinite, the function will be fired every time the animation is restarted.
});

Playing an animation (shorthand)

$(selector).playKeyframe(
    'trapdoor-sequence 1s linear 0s infinite normal forwards',
    complete
);

Playing multiple animations

$(selector).playKeyframe([
    'trapdoor-sequence 1s linear 0s infinite',
    {
      name: 'ball-roll',
      duration: "3s",
      timingFunction: 'ease',
      iterationCount: 1
    }
], complete);

Reset the animation

$(selector).resetKeyframe(callback);

Freeze keyframe animation and kill callbacks

$(selector).pauseKeyframe();

Resume keyframe animation

$(selector).resumeKeyframe();

Who is using jQuery.Keyframes?

Plugins!

See other plugins that allow for spritesheets & more complex movement paths: https://github.com/Keyframes

  • Keyframes.Pathfinder: A plugin for jQuery.Keyframes that generates complex movement paths
  • Keyframes.Spritesheet: Keyframes.Spritesheet easily generates css3 keyframes for elements using animated spritesheets.

Changelog

1.0.0

  • Moved to use keyframes.js as a base 0.1.0
  • Remove all vendor prefix functionality (if you need this stick with 0.0.9)
  • Remove debug output
  • Source code now in ES6
  • Remove advanced example
  • Add jQuery 3.x to example
  • Add linting 0.0.9
  • Add debug output

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial