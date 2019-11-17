This library is a wrapper around Keyframes.js, a vanilla js library that allows dynamic generation of CSS keyframes with callback events and other niceness.

Overview

CSS3 introduced fancy features like transformations, translations, rotations and scaling. jQuery has a very nice built in $(selector).animate() function which allows for easy setup of these animations. However, jQuery's animate() does not support multiple keyframes. jQuery.Keyframes helps you accomplish just that.

Requirements

< script src = 'http://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.3.1.slim.min.js' > </ script >

Installation

Include script in your document using the following line:

< script src = '/path/to/jquery.keyframes[.min].js' > </ script >

Be sure to define and play animations only after the page has loaded using window.onload .

Usage

Detecting CSS animation support

var supportedFlag = $.keyframe.isSupported();

Adding a new animation sequence (keyframe)

$.keyframe.define([{ name : 'trapdoor-sequence' , '0%' : { 'height' : '70px' }, '30%' : { 'height' : '10px' }, '60%' : { 'height' : '30px' }, '100%' : { 'height' : '10px' } }]);

Adding a single frame style

$.keyframe.define({ name : 'ball-roll' , from : { 'transform' : 'rotate(0deg)' }, to : { 'transform' : 'rotate(360deg)' } });

Adding multiple frame styles

$.keyframe.define([{ name : 'roll-clockwise' , '0%' : { 'margin-left' : '0px' , 'background-color' : 'red' , 'transform' : 'rotate(0deg)' }, '100%' : { 'margin-left' : '600px' , 'transform' : 'rotate(360deg)' } },{ name : 'roll-anti-clockwise' , '0%' : { 'margin-left' : '0px' , 'background-color' : 'red' , 'transform' : 'rotate(0deg)' }, '100%' : { 'margin-left' : '600px' , 'transform' : 'rotate(-360deg)' } } ]);

Adding styles and properties in array fashion

Gives resemblance to CSS styling definitions

var shake_start = { 'transform' : 'translate(0px)' }; var shake_odd1 = { 'transform' : 'translate(-10px, -10px)' }; var shake_even1 = { 'transform' : 'translate(10px, 10px)' }; var shake_odd2 = { 'transform' : 'translate(10px, -10px)' }; var shake_even2 = { 'transform' : 'translate(-10px, 10px)' }; $.keyframe.define([{ name : 'crazy' , '0%' : shake_start, '10%' : shake_odd2, '20%' : shake_even1, '30%' : shake_odd2, '40%' : shake_even2, '50%' : shake_odd2, '60%' : shake_even1, '75.3%' : shake_odd1, '80.45%' : shake_even2, '91.6%' : shake_odd1 } ]);

Please note, you can add as many properties to the array as you want to

Responsive animations

$.keyframe.define([{ name : 'roll-clockwise' , media : 'screen and (max-width: 700px)' , from : { 'margin-left' : '0px' }, to : { 'margin-left' : '600px' } } ]);

Playing an animation

The css3 animation methods available are better documented here: http://www.w3schools.com/css/css3_animations.asp

$(selector).playKeyframe({ name : 'trapdoor-sequence' , duration : '1s' , timingFunction : 'linear' , delay : '0s' , iterationCount : 'infinite' , direction : 'normal' , fillMode : 'forwards' , complete : function ( ) {} });

Playing an animation (shorthand)

$(selector).playKeyframe( 'trapdoor-sequence 1s linear 0s infinite normal forwards' , complete );

Playing multiple animations

$(selector).playKeyframe([ 'trapdoor-sequence 1s linear 0s infinite' , { name : 'ball-roll' , duration : "3s" , timingFunction : 'ease' , iterationCount : 1 } ], complete);

Reset the animation

$(selector).resetKeyframe(callback);

Freeze keyframe animation and kill callbacks

$(selector).pauseKeyframe();

Resume keyframe animation

$(selector).resumeKeyframe();

Who is using jQuery.Keyframes?

Hipster Gallery: http://labs.bebensiganteng.com/html5/hipstergallery/#thumbnails/0

Ronneby Wordpress Theme: https://themeforest.net/item/ronneby-highperformance-wordpress-theme/11776839?s_rank=1

Brooklyn Wordpress Theme: https://themeforest.net/item/brooklyn-responsive-multipurpose-wordpress-theme/6221179

Contrive Wordpress Theme: https://themeforest.net/item/contrive-building-construction-html5-template/14535825

DFD-Native Wordpress Theme: https://themeforest.net/item/native-powerful-startup-development-tool/19200310

Sunday Wordpress Theme: http://themes.dfd.name/sunday/promo/

See other plugins that allow for spritesheets & more complex movement paths: https://github.com/Keyframes

Keyframes.Pathfinder: A plugin for jQuery.Keyframes that generates complex movement paths

Keyframes.Spritesheet: Keyframes.Spritesheet easily generates css3 keyframes for elements using animated spritesheets.

Changelog

1.0.0