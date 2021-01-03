Bootstrap Switch

Turn checkboxes and radio buttons into toggle switches. Created by Mattia Larentis, maintained by Emanuele Marchi and Peter Stein with the help of the community. Compatible with Bootstrap 4, Bootstrap 3 and Bootstrap 2.

Quick start

Several quick start options are available:

Download the latest release

Clone the repo: git clone https://github.com/Bttstrp/bootstrap-switch.git

Install with npm: npm install bootstrap-switch

Install with yarn: yarn add bootstrap-switch

Install with Composer: composer require components/bootstrap-switch

Install with Bower: bower install bootstrap-switch

Install with NuGet: PM> Install-Package Bootstrap.Switch (NuGet package)

Include the dependencies: jQuery, Bootstrap and Bootstrap Switch CSS + Javascript:

< link href = "bootstrap.css" rel = "stylesheet" > < link href = "bootstrap-switch.css" rel = "stylesheet" > < script src = "jquery.js" > </ script > < script src = "bootstrap-switch.js" > </ script >

Add your checkbox:

< input type = "checkbox" name = "my-checkbox" checked >

Initialize Bootstrap Switch on it:

$( "[name='my-checkbox']" ).bootstrapSwitch();

Supported browsers

IE9+ and all the other modern browsers.

LESS

For Bootstrap 2 (no longer officially supported), import src/less/bootstrap2/bootstrap-switch.less

For Bootstrap 3, import src/less/bootstrap3/bootstrap-switch.less

For Bootstrap 4, import src/sass/bootstrap4/bootstrap-switch.scss

Bugs and feature requests

Have a bug or a feature request? Please first search for existing and closed issues. If your problem or idea is not addressed yet, please open a new issue.

The new issue should contain both a summary of the issue and the browser/OS environment in which it occurs and a link to the playground you prefer with the reduced test case. If suitable, include the steps required to reproduce the bug.

Please do not use the issue tracker for personal support requests: Stack Overflow is a better place to get help.

Known issues

Make sure .form-control is not applied to the input. Bootstrap does not support that, refer to Checkboxes and radios

Integrations

License

Licensed under the MIT License.