jQuery UI Touch

About

This is a modified version of the jQuery plugin that enables touch event for jQuery UI. Originally developed by Stephen von Takach. The original project can be found at http://code.google.com/p/jquery-ui-for-ipad-and-iphone/.

Adds support for:

Clicking = tap

Double Clicking = double tap

Dragging = touch and move

Right Click = touch and hold

I did some quick modifications incorporating some changes to the plugin. This version should be more unobstrusive and I have tested and works in iOS and Android 2.2.

Usage

The jQuery and jQuery UI libraries are required.