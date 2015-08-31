This is a modified version of the jQuery plugin that enables touch event for jQuery UI. Originally developed by Stephen von Takach. The original project can be found at http://code.google.com/p/jquery-ui-for-ipad-and-iphone/.
Adds support for:
I did some quick modifications incorporating some changes to the plugin. This version should be more unobstrusive and I have tested and works in iOS and Android 2.2.
The jQuery and jQuery UI libraries are required.
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.6.4/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jqueryui/1.8.16/jquery-ui.min.js"></script>
<script src="jquery.ui.touch.js"></script>
<script>
$('element').addTouch();
</script>