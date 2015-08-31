openbase logo
jut

jquery.ui.touch

by Josh Gerdes
0.0.1 (see all)

a modified version of a jQuery plugin that enables touch event for jQuery UI.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

368

GitHub Stars

26

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

jQuery UI Touch

About

This is a modified version of the jQuery plugin that enables touch event for jQuery UI. Originally developed by Stephen von Takach. The original project can be found at http://code.google.com/p/jquery-ui-for-ipad-and-iphone/.

Adds support for:

  • Clicking = tap
  • Double Clicking = double tap
  • Dragging = touch and move
  • Right Click = touch and hold

I did some quick modifications incorporating some changes to the plugin. This version should be more unobstrusive and I have tested and works in iOS and Android 2.2.

Usage

The jQuery and jQuery UI libraries are required.

<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.6.4/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jqueryui/1.8.16/jquery-ui.min.js"></script>
<script src="jquery.ui.touch.js"></script>
<script>
$('element').addTouch();
</script>

