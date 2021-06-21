The official home for the TypeWatch jQuery plugin.

TypeWatch calls a function when a user has typed text in an input, textarea and changes in div from editors (including HTML 5 input types) and after the user has stopped typing for a specified amount of time.

Note* This is not the OnChange event, instead the function is called after the user has finished typing (or if the user stopped typing for # amount of milliseconds) even if the input continues to have focus.

This can be used in conjunction with an AutoComplete implementation, so instead of firing an AJAX call every 500 ms, you can fire it once when they’ve stopped typing.

Now supports HTML 5 oninput event for browsers that support it

Example:

var options = { callback : function ( value ) { console .log( 'TypeWatch callback: (' + ( this .type || this .nodeName) + ') ' + value); }, wait : 750 , highlight : true , allowSubmit : false , captureLength : 2 } $( "#search" ).typeWatch( options );

When working with any element other than TEXTAREA pressing the ENTER key will fire the callback function.

pressing the key will fire the callback function. When working with any editor which supports DIV it works like a textarea.

it works like a textarea. The cut and paste events are also included.

Works with multiple elements:

$( ".textbox,input,textarea,#search" ).typeWatch( options );

Lastly, if you use or enjoy TypeWatch beer donations are always appreciated

Donate a beer, half a beer, or a 6-pack