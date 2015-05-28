jQuery Transit is a plugin for to help you do CSS transformations and transitions in jQuery.
Refer to the jQuery Transit website for examples.
Just include jquery.transit.js after jQuery. Requires jQuery 1.4+.
<script src='jquery.js'></script>
<script src='jquery.transit.js'></script>
It is also available via bower and npm.
$ bower install --save jquery.transit
$ npm install --save jquery.transit
You can set transformations as you would any CSS property in jQuery.
(Note that you cannot
$.fn.animate() them, only set them.)
$("#box").css({ x: '30px' }); // Move right
$("#box").css({ y: '60px' }); // Move down
$("#box").css({ translate: [60,30] }); // Move right and down
$("#box").css({ rotate: '30deg' }); // Rotate clockwise
$("#box").css({ scale: 2 }); // Scale up 2x (200%)
$("#box").css({ scale: [2, 1.5] }); // Scale horiz and vertical
$("#box").css({ skewX: '30deg' }); // Skew horizontally
$("#box").css({ skewY: '30deg' }); // Skew vertical
$("#box").css({ perspective: 100, rotateX: 30 }); // Webkit 3d rotation
$("#box").css({ rotateY: 30 });
$("#box").css({ rotate3d: [1, 1, 0, 45] });
Relative values are supported.
$("#box").css({ rotate: '+=30' }); // 30 degrees more
$("#box").css({ rotate: '-=30' }); // 30 degrees less
All units are optional.
$("#box").css({ x: '30px' });
$("#box").css({ x: 30 });
Multiple arguments can be commas or an array.
$("#box").css({ translate: [60,30] });
$("#box").css({ translate: ['60px','30px'] });
$("#box").css({ translate: '60px,30px' });
Getters are supported. (Getting properties with multiple arguments returns arrays.)
$("#box").css('rotate'); //=> "30deg"
$("#box").css('translate'); //=> ['60px', '30px']
$.fn.transition
$('...').transition(options, [duration], [easing], [complete])
You can animate with CSS3 transitions using
$.fn.transition(). It works
exactly like
$.fn.animate(), except it uses CSS3 transitions.
$("#box").transition({ opacity: 0.1, scale: 0.3 });
$("#box").transition({ opacity: 0.1, scale: 0.3 }, 500); // duration
$("#box").transition({ opacity: 0.1, scale: 0.3 }, 'fast'); // easing
$("#box").transition({ opacity: 0.1, scale: 0.3 }, 500, 'in'); // duration+easing
$("#box").transition({ opacity: 0.1, scale: 0.3 }, function() {..}); // callback
$("#box").transition({ opacity: 0.1, scale: 0.3 }, 500, 'in', function() {..}); // everything
You can also pass duration and easing and complete as values in
options, just like in
$.fn.animate().
$("#box").transition({
opacity: 0.1, scale: 0.3,
duration: 500,
easing: 'in',
complete: function() { /* ... */ }
});
Transit has a unique test suite. Open
test/index.html to see it. When
contibuting fixes, be sure to test this out with different jQuery versions and
different browsers.
Velocity.js (recommended!)
translate3d), some
IE bugs, no 3D transforms, no animation queue.
$.fn.animate() to provide CSS transitions
support.
$.fn.animate(). No transformations support.
fx.step.
Bugs and requests: submit them through the project's issues tracker.
Questions: ask them at StackOverflow with the tag jquery-transit.
Chat: join us at gitter.im.
jQuery Transit © 2011-2014+, Rico Sta. Cruz. Released under the MIT License.
Authored and maintained by Rico Sta. Cruz with help from contributors.
ricostacruz.com · GitHub @rstacruz · Twitter @rstacruz