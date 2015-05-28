openbase logo
jquery.transit

by Rico Sta. Cruz
0.9.12 (see all)

Super-smooth CSS3 transformations and transitions for jQuery

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.6K

GitHub Stars

7.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

32

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

jQuery Transit

Super-smooth CSS3 transformations and transitions for jQuery

jQuery Transit is a plugin for to help you do CSS transformations and transitions in jQuery.

Refer to the jQuery Transit website for examples.

Usage

Just include jquery.transit.js after jQuery. Requires jQuery 1.4+.

<script src='jquery.js'></script>
<script src='jquery.transit.js'></script>

It is also available via bower and npm.

$ bower install --save jquery.transit
$ npm install --save jquery.transit

Transformations

You can set transformations as you would any CSS property in jQuery. (Note that you cannot $.fn.animate() them, only set them.)

$("#box").css({ x: '30px' });               // Move right
$("#box").css({ y: '60px' });               // Move down
$("#box").css({ translate: [60,30] });      // Move right and down
$("#box").css({ rotate: '30deg' });         // Rotate clockwise
$("#box").css({ scale: 2 });                // Scale up 2x (200%)
$("#box").css({ scale: [2, 1.5] });         // Scale horiz and vertical
$("#box").css({ skewX: '30deg' });          // Skew horizontally
$("#box").css({ skewY: '30deg' });          // Skew vertical
$("#box").css({ perspective: 100, rotateX: 30 }); // Webkit 3d rotation
$("#box").css({ rotateY: 30 });
$("#box").css({ rotate3d: [1, 1, 0, 45] });

Relative values are supported.

$("#box").css({ rotate: '+=30' });          // 30 degrees more
$("#box").css({ rotate: '-=30' });          // 30 degrees less

All units are optional.

$("#box").css({ x: '30px' });
$("#box").css({ x: 30 });

Multiple arguments can be commas or an array.

$("#box").css({ translate: [60,30] });
$("#box").css({ translate: ['60px','30px'] });
$("#box").css({ translate: '60px,30px' });

Getters are supported. (Getting properties with multiple arguments returns arrays.)

$("#box").css('rotate');     //=> "30deg"
$("#box").css('translate');  //=> ['60px', '30px']

Animating - $.fn.transition

$('...').transition(options, [duration], [easing], [complete])

You can animate with CSS3 transitions using $.fn.transition(). It works exactly like $.fn.animate(), except it uses CSS3 transitions.

$("#box").transition({ opacity: 0.1, scale: 0.3 });
$("#box").transition({ opacity: 0.1, scale: 0.3 }, 500);                         // duration
$("#box").transition({ opacity: 0.1, scale: 0.3 }, 'fast');                      // easing
$("#box").transition({ opacity: 0.1, scale: 0.3 }, 500, 'in');                   // duration+easing
$("#box").transition({ opacity: 0.1, scale: 0.3 }, function() {..});             // callback
$("#box").transition({ opacity: 0.1, scale: 0.3 }, 500, 'in', function() {..});  // everything

You can also pass duration and easing and complete as values in options, just like in $.fn.animate().

$("#box").transition({
  opacity: 0.1, scale: 0.3,
  duration: 500,
  easing: 'in',
  complete: function() { /* ... */ }
});

Tests

Transit has a unique test suite. Open test/index.html to see it. When contibuting fixes, be sure to test this out with different jQuery versions and different browsers.

Alternatives

Velocity.js (recommended!)

  • Pros: optimized for situations with hundreds of simultaneous transitions. Lots of extra features.

Move.js

  • Pros: no jQuery dependency, great syntax.
  • Cons (at time of writing): no iOS support (doesn't use translate3d), some IE bugs, no 3D transforms, no animation queue.

jQuery animate enhanced

  • Pros: transparently overrides $.fn.animate() to provide CSS transitions support.
  • Cons: transparently overrides $.fn.animate(). No transformations support.

jQuery 2D transformations

  • Pros: Tons of transformations.
  • Cons: No CSS transition support; animates via fx.step.

jQuery CSS3 rotate

  • Pros: simply provides rotation.
  • Cons: simply provides rotation. No transitions support.

Support

Bugs and requests: submit them through the project's issues tracker.
Issues

Questions: ask them at StackOverflow with the tag jquery-transit.
StackOverflow

Chat: join us at gitter.im.
![Chat](http://img.shields.io/badge/gitter-rstacruz / jquery.transit-brightgreen.svg)

Thanks

jQuery Transit © 2011-2014+, Rico Sta. Cruz. Released under the MIT License.
Authored and maintained by Rico Sta. Cruz with help from contributors.

ricostacruz.com  ·  GitHub @rstacruz  ·  Twitter @rstacruz

