Super-smooth CSS3 transformations and transitions for jQuery

jQuery Transit is a plugin for to help you do CSS transformations and transitions in jQuery.

Refer to the jQuery Transit website for examples.

Usage

Just include jquery.transit.js after jQuery. Requires jQuery 1.4+.

< script src = 'jquery.js' > </ script > < script src = 'jquery.transit.js' > </ script >

It is also available via bower and npm.

$ bower install $ npm install

Transformations

You can set transformations as you would any CSS property in jQuery. (Note that you cannot $.fn.animate() them, only set them.)

$( "#box" ).css({ x : '30px' }); $( "#box" ).css({ y : '60px' }); $( "#box" ).css({ translate : [ 60 , 30 ] }); $( "#box" ).css({ rotate : '30deg' }); $( "#box" ).css({ scale : 2 }); $( "#box" ).css({ scale : [ 2 , 1.5 ] }); $( "#box" ).css({ skewX : '30deg' }); $( "#box" ).css({ skewY : '30deg' }); $( "#box" ).css({ perspective : 100 , rotateX : 30 }); $( "#box" ).css({ rotateY : 30 }); $( "#box" ).css({ rotate3d : [ 1 , 1 , 0 , 45 ] });

Relative values are supported.

$( "#box" ).css({ rotate : '+=30' }); $( "#box" ).css({ rotate : '-=30' });

All units are optional.

$( "#box" ).css({ x : '30px' }); $( "#box" ).css({ x : 30 });

Multiple arguments can be commas or an array.

$( "#box" ).css({ translate : [ 60 , 30 ] }); $( "#box" ).css({ translate : [ '60px' , '30px' ] }); $( "#box" ).css({ translate : '60px,30px' });

Getters are supported. (Getting properties with multiple arguments returns arrays.)

$( "#box" ).css( 'rotate' ); $( "#box" ).css( 'translate' );

Animating - $.fn.transition

$( '...' ).transition(options, [duration], [easing], [complete])

You can animate with CSS3 transitions using $.fn.transition() . It works exactly like $.fn.animate() , except it uses CSS3 transitions.

$( "#box" ).transition({ opacity : 0.1 , scale : 0.3 }); $( "#box" ).transition({ opacity : 0.1 , scale : 0.3 }, 500 ); $( "#box" ).transition({ opacity : 0.1 , scale : 0.3 }, 'fast' ); $( "#box" ).transition({ opacity : 0.1 , scale : 0.3 }, 500 , 'in' ); $( "#box" ).transition({ opacity : 0.1 , scale : 0.3 }, function ( ) {..}); $( "#box" ).transition({ opacity : 0.1 , scale : 0.3 }, 500 , 'in' , function ( ) {..});

You can also pass duration and easing and complete as values in options , just like in $.fn.animate() .

$( "#box" ).transition({ opacity : 0.1 , scale : 0.3 , duration : 500 , easing : 'in' , complete : function ( ) { } });

Tests

Transit has a unique test suite. Open test/index.html to see it. When contibuting fixes, be sure to test this out with different jQuery versions and different browsers.

Alternatives

Velocity.js (recommended!)

Pros: optimized for situations with hundreds of simultaneous transitions. Lots of extra features.

Move.js

Pros: no jQuery dependency, great syntax.

Cons (at time of writing): no iOS support (doesn't use translate3d ), some IE bugs, no 3D transforms, no animation queue.

jQuery animate enhanced

Pros: transparently overrides $.fn.animate() to provide CSS transitions support.

to provide CSS transitions support. Cons: transparently overrides $.fn.animate() . No transformations support.

jQuery 2D transformations

Pros: Tons of transformations.

Cons: No CSS transition support; animates via fx.step .

jQuery CSS3 rotate

Pros: simply provides rotation.

Cons: simply provides rotation. No transitions support.

Support

Bugs and requests: submit them through the project's issues tracker.



Questions: ask them at StackOverflow with the tag jquery-transit.



Chat: join us at gitter.im.

Thanks

jQuery Transit © 2011-2014+, Rico Sta. Cruz. Released under the MIT License.

Authored and maintained by Rico Sta. Cruz with help from contributors.