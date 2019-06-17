openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
jt

jquery.tocify

by Greg Franko
1.9.1 (see all)

A jQuery Table of Contents plugin that can be themed with Twitter Bootstrap or jQueryUI.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

327

GitHub Stars

925

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

jquery.tocify.js - jQuery Table of Contents

A jQuery plugin that dynamically generates a table of contents. Tocify can be optionally styled with Twitter Bootstrap or jQueryUI Themeroller, and optionally animated with jQuery show/hide effects. Tocify also optionally provides support for smooth scrolling, scroll highlighting, scroll page extending, and forward and back button support.

Homepage

Annotated Source Code

Notable Features

  • Themeable with Twitter Bootstrap or jQueryUI Themeroller

  • Supports dynamic scroll and click jQuery show/hide effects

  • Supports forward and back button support

  • Supports smooth scrolling animations

  • Supports dynamic scroll highlighting

  • Supports a page extender option to make sure a page is big enough to scroll to all table of content items

  • Passes jsHint with no errors

##Requirements jQuery 1.7.2+

jQueryUI Widget Factory 1.8.21+

##Browser Support IE7+, Firefox 4+, Chrome, Safari 4+, and Opera 11+

##Unit Tests All unit tests are written using the Jasmine Framework (Work in Progress)

##Contributing Take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add Jasmine unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using grunt.

If you plan to contribute to Tocify in the future, keep in mind that you should make sure your code passes the Grunt checks. If you are on Windows (like me) remember you need to run the grunt command using grunt.cmd. Also, if you have trouble getting the Jasmine Unit Tests to work with PhantomJS 1.5 (the current release), install PhantomJS 1.3.

After you have verified your code, send a pull request to the Tocify dev branch. After you send a pull request, you will hear back from me shortly after I review your code.

You'll find source code in the "src" subdirectory!

##Forking If you find that you need a feature that Tocify does not currently support, either let me know via the Tocify issue tracker, or fork Tocify on Github and easily extend it to create your own widget!

###Contributors

##Change Log

1.9.0 - October 1, 2013

  • Fixed hash/history bug that threw a JavaScript error when the hash did not match an element on the page
  • Fixed bug that affected TOC items which contained special characters #45
  • Only register scroll event handlers if necessary #44
  • Improved the scrollHistory option #42

1.8.0 - September 16, 2013

  • Added the scrollHistory option #41
  • Fixed a non-linear nesting bug #40

1.7.0 - August 13, 2013

  • Improved the CSS class naming convention and implementation
  • Improved the CSS handling if no TOC items are found

1.6.0 - July 24, 2013

  • Updated the scrollTo option to accept a function #33
  • Improved scroll highlighting accuracy #33 #34 Special thanks to Andre Kampert for this improvement

1.5.0 - July 5, 2013

  • Added ignoreSelector option#27
  • Removed the bootstrap docs.css class names #30
  • Fixed a bug when there is only one selector #31

1.4.0 - April 6, 2013

**Special thanks to Joaquin Casares for helping with this release

  • Fixed colon-spaced hashes #22
  • Created solution for long menu's on smaller screens #19
  • Fixed scroll jump bug with extendPage option #20
  • Added the highlightDefault option #21
  • Fixed a TOC item nesting bug #23

1.3.0 - February 23, 2013

**Special thanks to Mat Ryer for helping with this release

  • Added the hashGenerator option
  • Fixed the pageload scroll bug #15

1.2.0 - December 31, 2012

1.1.0 - November 19, 2012

  • BREAKING CHANGE : Removed the History.js logic. All history logic is now using a hash bang instead of the HTML5 pushstate API.

  • Added the history option

1.0.0 - October 7, 2012

0.9.0 - October 3, 2012

  • Fixed another nested element show/hide bug

0.8.0 - September 26, 2012

0.7.0 - September 24, 2012

  • Fixed a nested element show/hide bug

0.6.0 - August 22, 2012

  • Nested subheader element bug fixes

  • Greatly improved showing/hiding deeply nested subheader elements

0.5.0 - August 21, 2012

  • Added support for Twitter Bootstrap Theming
  • Added the theme and extendPageOffset options.
  • Removed the jqueryUI option BREAKING CHANGE
  • Updated demo page to show off new Twitter Bootstrap theming

0.4.0 - August 19, 2012

  • Added the setOption and setOptions methods
  • Upgraded the CSS file
  • Updated demo page

0.3.0 - August 15, 2012

  • Added the showAndHide option.
  • Bug fixes for when the jQuery history.js plugin is not used
  • Upgraded the CSS file (removed unneccessary styles, etc.)
  • Upgraded to jQueryUI 1.8.23.
  • Upgraded to jQuery 1.8.0.
  • Upgraded demo page

0.2.0 - July 16, 2012

  • Added the scrollTo option. Upgraded to jQueryUI 1.8.21.
  • Multiple bug fixes.
  • Upgraded the project page (included in the demos folder) to use Twitter Bootstrap.
  • I will soon move the demo page into it's own separate project to create a boilerplate for documenting open source projects.

0.1.0 - July 12, 2012

  • Initial Tocify release. Added annotated source code and documentation

License

Copyright (c) 2012 Greg Franko
Licensed under the MIT license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial