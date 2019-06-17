jquery.tocify.js - jQuery Table of Contents

A jQuery plugin that dynamically generates a table of contents. Tocify can be optionally styled with Twitter Bootstrap or jQueryUI Themeroller, and optionally animated with jQuery show/hide effects. Tocify also optionally provides support for smooth scrolling, scroll highlighting, scroll page extending, and forward and back button support.

Homepage

Annotated Source Code

Notable Features

Themeable with Twitter Bootstrap or jQueryUI Themeroller

Supports dynamic scroll and click jQuery show/hide effects

Supports forward and back button support

Supports smooth scrolling animations

Supports dynamic scroll highlighting

Supports a page extender option to make sure a page is big enough to scroll to all table of content items

Passes jsHint with no errors

##Requirements jQuery 1.7.2+

jQueryUI Widget Factory 1.8.21+

##Browser Support IE7+, Firefox 4+, Chrome, Safari 4+, and Opera 11+

##Unit Tests All unit tests are written using the Jasmine Framework (Work in Progress)

##Contributing Take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add Jasmine unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using grunt.

If you plan to contribute to Tocify in the future, keep in mind that you should make sure your code passes the Grunt checks. If you are on Windows (like me) remember you need to run the grunt command using grunt.cmd . Also, if you have trouble getting the Jasmine Unit Tests to work with PhantomJS 1.5 (the current release), install PhantomJS 1.3.

After you have verified your code, send a pull request to the Tocify dev branch. After you send a pull request, you will hear back from me shortly after I review your code.

You'll find source code in the "src" subdirectory!

##Forking If you find that you need a feature that Tocify does not currently support, either let me know via the Tocify issue tracker, or fork Tocify on Github and easily extend it to create your own widget!

###Contributors

##Change Log

1.9.0 - October 1, 2013

Fixed hash/history bug that threw a JavaScript error when the hash did not match an element on the page

Fixed bug that affected TOC items which contained special characters #45

Only register scroll event handlers if necessary #44

Improved the scrollHistory option #42

1.8.0 - September 16, 2013

Added the scrollHistory option #41

option #41 Fixed a non-linear nesting bug #40

1.7.0 - August 13, 2013

Improved the CSS class naming convention and implementation

Improved the CSS handling if no TOC items are found

1.6.0 - July 24, 2013

Updated the scrollTo option to accept a function #33

option to accept a function #33 Improved scroll highlighting accuracy #33 #34 Special thanks to Andre Kampert for this improvement

1.5.0 - July 5, 2013

Added ignoreSelector option#27

option#27 Removed the bootstrap docs.css class names #30

Fixed a bug when there is only one selector #31

1.4.0 - April 6, 2013

**Special thanks to Joaquin Casares for helping with this release

Fixed colon-spaced hashes #22

Created solution for long menu's on smaller screens #19

Fixed scroll jump bug with extendPage option #20

option #20 Added the highlightDefault option #21

option #21 Fixed a TOC item nesting bug #23

1.3.0 - February 23, 2013

**Special thanks to Mat Ryer for helping with this release

Added the hashGenerator option

option Fixed the pageload scroll bug #15

1.2.0 - December 31, 2012

1.1.0 - November 19, 2012

BREAKING CHANGE : Removed the History.js logic. All history logic is now using a hash bang instead of the HTML5 pushstate API.

Added the history option

1.0.0 - October 7, 2012

Fixed scrolling show/hide bug with this page structure

0.9.0 - October 3, 2012

Fixed another nested element show/hide bug

0.8.0 - September 26, 2012

Numerous bug fixes (nested page structure bug, unique naming bug, show/hide bugs)

0.7.0 - September 24, 2012

Fixed a nested element show/hide bug

0.6.0 - August 22, 2012

Nested subheader element bug fixes

Greatly improved showing/hiding deeply nested subheader elements

0.5.0 - August 21, 2012

Added support for Twitter Bootstrap Theming

Added the theme and extendPageOffset options.

and options. Removed the jqueryUI option BREAKING CHANGE

option BREAKING CHANGE Updated demo page to show off new Twitter Bootstrap theming

0.4.0 - August 19, 2012

Added the setOption and setOptions methods

and methods Upgraded the CSS file

Updated demo page

0.3.0 - August 15, 2012

Added the showAndHide option.

option. Bug fixes for when the jQuery history.js plugin is not used

Upgraded the CSS file (removed unneccessary styles, etc.)

Upgraded to jQueryUI 1.8.23.

Upgraded to jQuery 1.8.0.

Upgraded demo page

0.2.0 - July 16, 2012

Added the scrollTo option. Upgraded to jQueryUI 1.8.21.

option. Upgraded to jQueryUI 1.8.21. Multiple bug fixes.

Upgraded the project page (included in the demos folder) to use Twitter Bootstrap.

I will soon move the demo page into it's own separate project to create a boilerplate for documenting open source projects.

0.1.0 - July 12, 2012

Initial Tocify release. Added annotated source code and documentation

License

Copyright (c) 2012 Greg Franko

Licensed under the MIT license.