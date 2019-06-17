A jQuery plugin that dynamically generates a table of contents. Tocify can be optionally styled with Twitter Bootstrap or jQueryUI Themeroller, and optionally animated with jQuery show/hide effects. Tocify also optionally provides support for smooth scrolling, scroll highlighting, scroll page extending, and forward and back button support.
Notable Features
Themeable with Twitter Bootstrap or jQueryUI Themeroller
Supports dynamic scroll and click jQuery show/hide effects
Supports forward and back button support
Supports smooth scrolling animations
Supports dynamic scroll highlighting
Supports a page extender option to make sure a page is big enough to scroll to all table of content items
Passes jsHint with no errors
##Requirements jQuery 1.7.2+
jQueryUI Widget Factory 1.8.21+
##Browser Support IE7+, Firefox 4+, Chrome, Safari 4+, and Opera 11+
##Unit Tests All unit tests are written using the Jasmine Framework (Work in Progress)
##Contributing Take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add Jasmine unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using grunt.
If you plan to contribute to
Tocify in the future, keep in mind that you should make sure your code passes the Grunt checks. If you are on Windows (like me) remember you need to run the grunt command using
grunt.cmd. Also, if you have trouble getting the Jasmine Unit Tests to work with PhantomJS 1.5 (the current release), install PhantomJS 1.3.
After you have verified your code, send a pull request to the
Tocify dev branch. After you send a pull request, you will hear back from me shortly after I review your code.
You'll find source code in the "src" subdirectory!
##Forking If you find that you need a feature that Tocify does not currently support, either let me know via the Tocify issue tracker, or fork Tocify on Github and easily extend it to create your own widget!
###Contributors
##Change Log
1.9.0 - October 1, 2013
1.8.0 - September 16, 2013
1.7.0 - August 13, 2013
1.6.0 - July 24, 2013
1.5.0 - July 5, 2013
1.4.0 - April 6, 2013
**Special thanks to Joaquin Casares for helping with this release
1.3.0 - February 23, 2013
**Special thanks to Mat Ryer for helping with this release
1.2.0 - December 31, 2012
1.1.0 - November 19, 2012
BREAKING CHANGE : Removed the History.js logic. All history logic is now using a hash bang instead of the HTML5 pushstate API.
Added the history option
1.0.0 - October 7, 2012
0.9.0 - October 3, 2012
0.8.0 - September 26, 2012
0.7.0 - September 24, 2012
0.6.0 - August 22, 2012
Nested subheader element bug fixes
Greatly improved showing/hiding deeply nested subheader elements
0.5.0 - August 21, 2012
0.4.0 - August 19, 2012
0.3.0 - August 15, 2012
0.2.0 - July 16, 2012
0.1.0 - July 12, 2012
Copyright (c) 2012 Greg Franko
Licensed under the MIT license.