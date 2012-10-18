Facebook-style tooltip plugin for jQuery
(c) 2008-2010 Jason Frame (jason@onehackoranother.com)
Released under The MIT License.
tipsy is a simple jQuery plugin for generating Facebook-style tooltips.
It's used by Twitter, Github, Slideshare and Bitbucket, amongst others.
http://onehackoranother.com/projects/jquery/tipsy
Hosted at GitHub; browse at:
http://github.com/jaz303/tipsy/tree/master
Or clone from:
git://github.com/jaz303/tipsy.git
Copy the contents of src/{images,javascripts,stylesheets} to the corresponding asset directories in your project. If the relative path of your images directory from your stylesheets directory is not "../images", you'll need to adjust tipsy.css appropriately.
Insert the neccesary elements in your document's
<head> section, e.g.:
<script type='text/javascript' src='/javascripts/jquery.tipsy.js'></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="/stylesheets/tipsy.css" type="text/css" />
Remember to include jquery.tipsy.js after including the main jQuery library.
Initialise Tipsy in your document.onload, e.g.:
<script type='text/javascript'>
$(function() {
$('a[rel=tipsy]').tipsy({fade: true, gravity: 'n'});
});
</script>
Please refer to the docs directory for more examples and documentation.