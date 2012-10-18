openbase logo
jt

jquery.tipsy

by Jason Frame
1.0.3 (see all)

Facebook-style tooltips plugin for jQuery

Readme

tipsy

Facebook-style tooltip plugin for jQuery

(c) 2008-2010 Jason Frame (jason@onehackoranother.com)

Released under The MIT License.

Description:

tipsy is a simple jQuery plugin for generating Facebook-style tooltips.

It's used by Twitter, Github, Slideshare and Bitbucket, amongst others.

Homepage:

http://onehackoranother.com/projects/jquery/tipsy

Source:

Hosted at GitHub; browse at:

http://github.com/jaz303/tipsy/tree/master

Or clone from:

git://github.com/jaz303/tipsy.git

Usage:

  1. Copy the contents of src/{images,javascripts,stylesheets} to the corresponding asset directories in your project. If the relative path of your images directory from your stylesheets directory is not "../images", you'll need to adjust tipsy.css appropriately.

  2. Insert the neccesary elements in your document's <head> section, e.g.:

       <script type='text/javascript' src='/javascripts/jquery.tipsy.js'></script>
   <link rel="stylesheet" href="/stylesheets/tipsy.css" type="text/css" />

    Remember to include jquery.tipsy.js after including the main jQuery library.

  3. Initialise Tipsy in your document.onload, e.g.:

    <script type='text/javascript'>
 $(function() {
   $('a[rel=tipsy]').tipsy({fade: true, gravity: 'n'});
 });
</script>

Please refer to the docs directory for more examples and documentation.

