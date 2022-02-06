openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
jt

jquery.tabulator

by Oli Folkerd
3.5.3 (see all)

Interactive Tables and Data Grids for JavaScript

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

161

GitHub Stars

4.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

83

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
WARNING: This project has been renamed to tabulator-tables. Install using tabulator-tables instead

Readme

Tabulator Table

An easy to use interactive table generation JavaScript library

Full documentation & demos can be found at: http://tabulator.info

Tabulator Table

Features

Tabulator allows you to create interactive tables in seconds from any HTML Table, Javascript Array or JSON formatted data.

Simply include the library and the css in your project and you're away!

Tabulator is packed with useful features including:

Tabulator Features

Frontend Framework Support

Tabulator is built to work with all the major front end JavaScript frameworks including React, Angular and Vue.

Setup

Setting up tabulator could not be simpler.

Include the library and the css

<link href="dist/css/tabulator.min.css" rel="stylesheet">
<script type="text/javascript" src="dist/js/tabulator.min.js"></script>

Create an element to hold the table

<div id="example-table"></div>

Turn the element into a tabulator with some simple javascript

var table = new Tabulator("#example-table", {});

Bower Installation

To get Tabulator via the Bower package manager, open a terminal in your project directory and run the following commmand:

bower install tabulator --save

NPM Installation

To get Tabulator via the NPM package manager, open a terminal in your project directory and run the following commmand:

npm install tabulator-tables --save

CDN - UNPKG

To access Tabulator directly from the UNPKG CDN servers, include the following two lines at the start of your project, instead of the localy hosted versions:

<link href="https://unpkg.com/tabulator-tables/dist/css/tabulator.min.css" rel="stylesheet">
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://unpkg.com/tabulator-tables/dist/js/tabulator.min.js"></script>

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial