An easy to use interactive table generation JavaScript library

Full documentation & demos can be found at: http://tabulator.info

Features

Tabulator allows you to create interactive tables in seconds from any HTML Table, Javascript Array or JSON formatted data.

Simply include the library and the css in your project and you're away!

Tabulator is packed with useful features including:

Frontend Framework Support

Tabulator is built to work with all the major front end JavaScript frameworks including React, Angular and Vue.

Setup

Setting up tabulator could not be simpler.

Include the library and the css

< link href = "dist/css/tabulator.min.css" rel = "stylesheet" > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "dist/js/tabulator.min.js" > </ script >

Create an element to hold the table

< div id = "example-table" > </ div >

Turn the element into a tabulator with some simple javascript

var table = new Tabulator( "#example-table" , {});

Bower Installation

To get Tabulator via the Bower package manager, open a terminal in your project directory and run the following commmand:

bower install tabulator --save

NPM Installation

To get Tabulator via the NPM package manager, open a terminal in your project directory and run the following commmand:

npm install tabulator- tables

CDN - UNPKG

To access Tabulator directly from the UNPKG CDN servers, include the following two lines at the start of your project, instead of the localy hosted versions: