jquery.tabbable

by Mark Lagendijk
1.0.1 (see all)

Simple utility for selecting the next / previous ':tabbable' element.

1.3K

GitHub Stars

44

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

jQuery.tabbable

Simple utility for selecting the next / previous 'tabbable' element. Includes and uses the ':tabbable' and ':focusable' selectors from jQuery UI Core.

Demo

View the jsFiddle demo.

Methods

jQuery.tabbable adds the following methods.

// Focuses the next ':tabable' element.
jQuery.tabNext();

// Focuses the previous ':tabable' element.
jQuery.tabPrev();

// Focuses the previous ':focusable' element. 
// Elements which have a tabindex of '-1' are 'focusable', but not 'tabbable'.
jQuery.focusNext();

// Focuses the previous ':focusable' element.
// Elements which have a tabindex of '-1' are 'focusable', but not 'tabbable'.
jQuery.focusPrev();

Selectors

jQuery.tabbable adds following selectors (which come from jQuery UI Core):

// Select tabbable elements
$(':tabbable');

// Select focusable elements
$(':focusable');

Installation

  1. bower install jquery.tabbable --save or npm install jquery.tabbable --save
  2. Include jquery.tabbable.min.js

