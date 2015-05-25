Simple utility for selecting the next / previous 'tabbable' element. Includes and uses the ':tabbable' and ':focusable' selectors from jQuery UI Core.

Demo

View the jsFiddle demo.

Methods

jQuery.tabbable adds the following methods.

jQuery.tabNext(); jQuery.tabPrev(); jQuery.focusNext(); jQuery.focusPrev();

Selectors

jQuery.tabbable adds following selectors (which come from jQuery UI Core):

$( ':tabbable' ); $( ':focusable' );

Installation