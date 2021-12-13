A simple, lightweight jQuery step wizard plugin.

Features

Easy configuration

Lightweight (2KB gzipped)

Works in all major browsers including IE11+

Compatibility

IE11+, Edge, Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Safari

Installation

NPM

npm install jquery.steps

Github

git clone http://github.com/oguzhanoya/jquery-steps.git

CDN

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/jquery.steps@1.1.2/dist/jquery-steps.min.css" > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/jquery.steps@1.1.2/dist/jquery-steps.min.js" > </ script >

Setup

Include plugin stylesheets.

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "css/jquery-steps.css" >

Make necessary markup for wizard. That's all, you don't need to do anything else.

< div class = "step-app" id = "demo" > < ul class = "step-steps" > < li data-step-target = "step1" > Step 1 </ li > < li data-step-target = "step2" > Step 2 </ li > < li data-step-target = "step3" > Step 3 </ li > </ ul > < div class = "step-content" > < div class = "step-tab-panel" data-step = "step1" > ... </ div > < div class = "step-tab-panel" data-step = "step2" > ... </ div > < div class = "step-tab-panel" data-step = "step3" > ... </ div > </ div > < div class = "step-footer" > < button data-step-action = "prev" class = "step-btn" > Previous </ button > < button data-step-action = "next" class = "step-btn" > Next </ button > < button data-step-action = "finish" class = "step-btn" > Finish </ button > </ div > </ div >

Include plugin and dependeces. jQuery is the only dependency, make sure to include it.

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/jquery/dist/jquery.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "js/jquery-steps.js" > </ script >

Init plugin with choosen options.

< script > $( '#demo' ).steps({ onFinish : function ( ) { alert( 'complete' ); } }); </ script >

Configuration

Setting Default Value Description startAt 0 Starts wizard at specifed step number. showBackButton true Indicates whether the back button will be visible. showFooterButtons true Indicates whether the footer buttons will be visible. stepSelector .step-steps The selector used for each step. contentSelector .step-content The selector used for the step content. footerSelector .step-footer The selector used for the buttons. activeClass active The class used when a step is active. doneClass done The class used when a step is done. errorClass error The class used when an error occurs in a step. onInit function(){} Fired when plugin is initialized. onChange function(currentIndex, newIndex, stepDirection){return true;} Fired when plugin step changed. onFinish function(){} Fired when plugin wizard finished. onDestroy function(){} Fired when plugin destroy.

Methods

Name Description destory Destroy the plugin instance. next Goes to the next step. prev Goes to the previous step. finish Trigger the onFinish event. getStepIndex Gets the current step index.(start from 0) getMaxStepIndex Gets the max step index. setStepIndex Sets the step index.

License

MIT