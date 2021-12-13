A simple, lightweight jQuery step wizard plugin.
IE11+, Edge, Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Safari
NPM
npm install jquery.steps
Github
git clone http://github.com/oguzhanoya/jquery-steps.git
CDN
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/jquery.steps@1.1.2/dist/jquery-steps.min.css">
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/jquery.steps@1.1.2/dist/jquery-steps.min.js"></script>
Include plugin stylesheets.
<link rel="stylesheet" href="css/jquery-steps.css">
Make necessary markup for wizard. That's all, you don't need to do anything else.
<div class="step-app" id="demo">
<ul class="step-steps">
<li data-step-target="step1">Step 1</li>
<li data-step-target="step2">Step 2</li>
<li data-step-target="step3">Step 3</li>
</ul>
<div class="step-content">
<div class="step-tab-panel" data-step="step1">
...
</div>
<div class="step-tab-panel" data-step="step2">
...
</div>
<div class="step-tab-panel" data-step="step3">
...
</div>
</div>
<div class="step-footer">
<button data-step-action="prev" class="step-btn">Previous</button>
<button data-step-action="next" class="step-btn">Next</button>
<button data-step-action="finish" class="step-btn">Finish</button>
</div>
</div>
Include plugin and dependeces. jQuery is the only dependency, make sure to include it.
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/jquery/dist/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script src="js/jquery-steps.js"></script>
Init plugin with choosen options.
<script>
$('#demo').steps({
onFinish: function () { alert('complete'); }
});
</script>
|Setting
|Default Value
|Description
|startAt
0
|Starts wizard at specifed step number.
|showBackButton
true
|Indicates whether the back button will be visible.
|showFooterButtons
true
|Indicates whether the footer buttons will be visible.
|stepSelector
.step-steps
|The selector used for each step.
|contentSelector
.step-content
|The selector used for the step content.
|footerSelector
.step-footer
|The selector used for the buttons.
|activeClass
active
|The class used when a step is active.
|doneClass
done
|The class used when a step is done.
|errorClass
error
|The class used when an error occurs in a step.
|onInit
function(){}
|Fired when plugin is initialized.
|onChange
function(currentIndex, newIndex, stepDirection){return true;}
|Fired when plugin step changed.
|onFinish
function(){}
|Fired when plugin wizard finished.
|onDestroy
function(){}
|Fired when plugin destroy.
|Name
|Description
|destory
|Destroy the plugin instance.
|next
|Goes to the next step.
|prev
|Goes to the previous step.
|finish
|Trigger the onFinish event.
|getStepIndex
|Gets the current step index.(start from 0)
|getMaxStepIndex
|Gets the max step index.
|setStepIndex
|Sets the step index.
MIT