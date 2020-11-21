jQuery Splitter is plugin that split your content with movable splitter between them.
var splitter = $('#foo').height(200).split({
orientation: 'vertical',
limit: 10,
position: '50%', // if there is no percentage it interpret it as pixels
onDrag: function(event) {
console.log(splitter.position());
}
});
<div id="foo">
<div id="leftPane">Foo</div>
<div id="rightPane">Bar</div>
</div>
You need to set the height of the container for splitter to work.
You can use this css:
.container {
height: 100vh !important;
}
to force full height.
If you have wrappers inside left or right splitter and you create another splitter inside:
<div class="splitter"
<div class="left">
<div class="wrapper">
<div class="top"></div>
<div class="bottom"></div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="right">
</div>
</div>
wrapper is not directly inside left, so it will not get the full height (this is how CSS work), so in order to fix this case, you need to set the wrapper to proper height. Most likely you want:
.splitter .wrapper {
height: 100%;
}
to fit full height of the left splitter.
{leftUpper: number, rightBottom: number} that indicate how many pixels where you can't move the splitter to the edge.
children.length - 1).
Instance returned by splitter is jQuery object with additional methods:
refresh()
option (name[, value]) - option setter/getter
position(number)|
position([num1, num2, ...])|
position() - position setter/getter (if you have 2 panels you can use single number to set the position for more panels you need to use array with
panels - 1 same as number of splitters)
isActive - returns
boolean
destroy() - remove splitter data
http://jquery.jcubic.pl/splitter.php
Copyright (C) 2010-2020 Jakub T. Jankiewicz <https://jcubic.pl/me>
Released under the terms of the GNU Lesser General Public License