A Number-Spinner, Support keyboard operations and continuous changing.

Basic usage, it's very simple

< script src = "dist/input-spinner.js" > </ script > < div data-trigger = "spinner" > < button type = "button" data-spin = "up" > + </ button > < input type = "text" value = "1" data-ruler = "quantity" > < button type = "button" data-spin = "down" > - </ button > </ div >

Getting Started

Download the production version or the development version.

In your web page:

< script src = "jquery.js" > </ script > < script src = "dist/input-spinner.js" > </ script > < script > $( '#spinner' ) .spinner( 'delay' , 200 ) .spinner( 'changed' , function ( e, newVal, oldVal ) { }) .spinner( 'changing' , function ( e, newVal, oldVal ) { }); </ script > < div data-trigger = "spinner" id = "spinner" > < button type = "button" data-spin = "up" > + </ button > < input type = "text" value = "1" data-ruler = "quantity" > < button type = "button" data-spin = "down" > - </ button > </ div >

Documentation

Spinner options

delay

delay to fire changed event in millisecond, default is 500.

changed

changed event handler, the changed event is a lazy-mode event, default is null.

changing

changing event handler, the changing event will be fired immediately, default is null.

Spinning Options(setup via data-api)

min

the minimum value, default is null.

max

the maximum value, default is null.

step

the changing-value of per-step, if passed as a function, the function will be called within the spinner object scope.

precision

the precision of value

Built-in rules

currency: { min : 0.00 , max : null , step : 0.01 , precision : 2 }, quantity : { min : 1 , max : 999 , step : 1 , precision : 0 }, percent : { min : 1 , max : 100 , step : 1 , precision : 0 }, month : { min : 1 , max : 12 , step : 1 , precision : 0 }, day : { min : 1 , max : 31 , step : 1 , precision : 0 }, hour : { min : 0 , max : 23 , step : 1 , precision : 0 }, minute : { min : 1 , max : 59 , step : 1 , precision : 0 }, second : { min : 1 , max : 59 , step : 1 , precision : 0 }

Usage:

< input type = "text" value = "1" data-rule = "quantity" >

Examples

Work with Bootstrap and Font Awesome

< link href = "dist/input-spinner.css" rel = "stylesheet" > < div class = "input-group spinner" data-trigger = "spinner" > < input type = "text" class = "form-control text-center" value = "1" data-rule = "quantity" > < span class = "input-group-addon" > < a href = "javascript:;" class = "spin-up" data-spin = "up" > < i class = "fa fa-caret-up" > </ i > </ a > < a href = "javascript:;" class = "spin-down" data-spin = "down" > < i class = "fa fa-caret-down" > </ i > </ a > </ span > </ div >

Customize

specify a field

< div data-trigger = "spinner" > < input type = "text" value = "0" title = "this field isn't a spinning." > < input type = "text" value = "1" data-spin = "spinner" data-rule = "quantity" data-max = "10" > </ div >

Use hidden field

< div data-trigger = "spinner" id = "spinner" > < span id = "spinner-value" > </ span > < input type = "hidden" value = "1" data-spin = "spinner" data-rule = "quantity" data-max = "10" > < a href = "javascript:;" data-spin = "down" > - </ a > < a href = "javascript:;" data-spin = "up" > + </ a > </ div > < script > $( '#spinner' ).spinner( 'changing' , function ( e, newVal, oldVal ) { $( '#spinner-value' ).html(newVal); }); </ script >

pass step options as a function

$( '#spinner' ).spinner({ step : function ( dir ) { if (( this .oldValue === 1 && dir === 'down' ) || ( this .oldValue === -1 && dir === 'up' )) { return 2 ; } return 1 ; } }); $( '#spinner' ).spinner( 'step' , function ( dir ) { });

Copyright and license

Copyright Vasilii A., 2015–2018 Copyright xixilive, 2013–2015

Licensed under the MIT License.