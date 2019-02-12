jQuery Soap

file: jquery.soap.js

version: 1.7.3

jQuery plugin for communicating with a web service using SOAP.

This script uses $.ajax to send a SOAPEnvelope. It can take XML DOM, XML string or JSON as input and the response can be returned as either XML DOM, XML string or JSON too.

Big thanx to everybody that contributed to $.soap!

Let's $.soap()!

Example

$.soap({ url : 'http://my.server.com/soapservices/' , method : 'helloWorld' , data : { name : 'Remy Blom' , msg : 'Hi!' }, success : function ( soapResponse ) { }, error : function ( SOAPResponse ) { } });

will result in

< soap:Envelope xmlns:soap = "http://schemas.xmlsoap.org/soap/envelope/" > < soap:Body > < helloWorld > < name > Remy Blom </ name > < msg > Hi! </ msg > </ helloWorld > </ soap:Body > </ soap:Envelope >

And this will be send to: url + method

http://my.server.com/soapservices/helloWorld

Installation

You can download the latest version as a zip, which contains all the files within this repository.

Or just get the file jquery.soap.js

Or install by bower or npm:

npm install jquery.soap bower install jquery.soap

Dependencies

jQuery -- Should work fine with any version 1.9 or up, MAY work back to v1.6

the function SOAPResponse.toJSON() depends on any 3rd party jQuery.xml2json plugin

Previously the bower.json mentioned the one from fyneworks, published by XTREEM, as a dependency but that has been removed due to the fact that it has jquery 1.11 as dependency and is thus not usable with 1.9, 1.10 or 2.x versions of jquery.

As from version 1.6.7 you must manually install any 3rd party jQuery.xml2json plugin when you wish to use the SOAPResponse.toJSON function, like one from the list below:

sparkbuzz/jQuery-xml2json

fyneworks

Keep in mind that changing the plugin you are using might break your existing code that is already using SOAPResonse.toJSON because all plugins create objects with different structures!

Options overview

In depth overview of all the available options for $.soap

Promise

Since version 1.3.0 $.soap() returns the jqXHR object which implements the Promise interface. This allows you to use .done() , .fail() , .always() , etc. So instead of using the success and error option, you can also do:

$.soap({ ... }).done( function ( data, textStatus, jqXHR ) { }).fail( function ( jqXHR, textStatus, errorThrown ) { })

The advantage is that these promise callbacks give you direct access to the original parameters provided by $.ajax instead of $.soap's SOAPResponse objects.

globalConfig

Since version 0.9.3 it is possible to make a call to $.soap just to set extra config values. When you have a lot of calls to $.soap and are tired of repeating the same values for url, namespace and error for instance, this new approach can come in handy:

$.soap({ url : 'http://my.server.com/soapservices/' , namespaceQualifier : 'myns' , namespaceURL : 'urn://service.my.server.com' , error : function ( soapResponse ) { } }); $.soap({ method : 'helloWorld' , data : { name : 'Remy Blom' , msg : 'Hi!' }, success : function ( soapResponse ) { } });

The code above will do exactly the same as the first example, but when you want to do another call to the same soapserver you only have to specify the changed values:

$.soap({ method : 'doSomethingElse' , data : {...}, success : function ( soapResponse ) { } });

But it won't stop you from doing a call to a completely different soapserver with a different error handler for instance, like so:

$.soap({ url : 'http://another.server.com/anotherService' method : 'helloWorld' , data : { name : 'Remy Blom' , msg : 'Hi!' }, success : function ( soapResponse ) { }, error : function ( soapResponse ) { alert( 'that other server might be down...' ) } });

NOTE: the data parameter is used as a key. If no data is specified in the options passed to $.soap all options are stored in the globalConfig, a SOAPEnvelope won't be created, there will be nothing to send. When a method is specified the globalConfig will be used and all options passed to $.soap will overrule those in globalConfig, but keep in mind, they won't be overwritten!

As from version 1.1.0 jQuery.soap supports a very basic form of WSS. This feature was requested (issue #9) and rather easy to implement, but I don't have a way to test it properly. So if you run into problems, please let me know (see below)

$.soap({ wss : { username : 'user' , password : 'pass' , nonce : 'w08370jf7340qephufqp3r4' , created : new Date ().getTime() } });

HTTP Basic Authorization

Using the HTTPHeaders option it is relatively simple to implement HTTP Basic Authorization as follows:

var username = 'foo' ; var password = 'bar' ; $.soap({ HTTPHeaders : { Authorization : 'Basic ' + btoa(username + ':' + password) } });

Same Origin Policy

You won't be able to have a page on http://www.example.com do an ajax call ($.soap is using $.ajax internally) to http://www.anotherdomain.com due to Same Origin Policy. To overcome this you should either use some kind of proxy on http://www.example.com or use CORS. Keep in mind that it also not allowed to go from http://www.example.com to http://soap.example.com or even to http://www.example.com:8080

Basically, when you are not able to do a call to your webService with a relative url, you will have to do something to circumvent same origin policy, here are some links to help you out:

http://stackoverflow.com/questions/3076414/ways-to-circumvent-the-same-origin-policy

If you have full control over the apache or nginx server you are serving your html from, the easiest way to setup a proxy is by using their reverse proxy capabilities:

Setting up a reverse proxy in apache

Setting up a reverse proxy in nginx

Demo page

I included a simple demo page that you can use for testing. It allows you to play around with all the options for $.soap. Please take note that to make it work with your SOAP services you are again bound by the same origin policy.

Please note I don't mind you contacting me when you run into trouble implementing this plugin, but to keep things nice for me too, just follow these simple guidelines when you do:

First make sure you're not getting an error because of same origin policy ! Please double check!! About 80% of the people that contact me because they have trouble getting $.soap to work are having problems because of same origin policy.

! Please double check!! About 80% of the people that contact me because they have trouble getting $.soap to work are having problems because of same origin policy. Check the issues section and the closed issues section to see if someone else already had your problem, if not

Open an issue in the issues section instead of sending me mail. This way others can learn from your case too! Please include the following: the versions of your jquery and jquery.soap your $.soap call the request as sent to the server the response from the server

Being polite helps, especially when you want me to help you with your problems. So please take the time to formulate something like a question. Opening an issue with just some code and/or error messages will be regarded as unpolite and will receive a ditto reply. (I just don't like receiving stuff like issue #18 on my day off...)

I also have a dayjob with deadlines, I'm a dad of two lovely little girls and I like to go out camping a lot, so please understand I am not always able to reply to you asap...

Thanx for understanding!! =]

History

$.soap was originally based on jqSOAPClient.beta.js by proton17 (written in 2007) and started as just a jquery wrapper in 2009. I published it to the new plugins.jquery.com website in 2013 which used github. Being on github was a good thing for $.soap as a lot of people started to use it and reported bugs, contributed code and even did complete rewrites!

Especially Zach Shelton and Anthony-redFox helped me improve $.soap a lot! A big thank you to everybody involved!

Version numbers are semver compatible.

