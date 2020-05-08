#Super Simple Text Rotator by Pete R. A light weight jQuery plugin that will allow you to add a super simple rotating text to your website with little to no markup Created by Pete R., Founder of BucketListly
To use this on your website, simply include the latest jQuery library found here together with
jquery.simple-text-rotator.js and
simpletextrotator.css into your document's
<head>, and all you need is one extra tag for your html document and a function call:
Super <span class="rotate">Simple, Customizable, Light Weight, Easy</span> Text Rotator with Style
Put every rotating words inside the
<span class="rotate"></span> and separate it with a comma and the script will automatically cycle through each words in order.
$(".rotate").textrotator({
animation: "dissolve", // You can pick the way it animates when rotating through words. Options are dissolve (default), fade, flip, flipUp, flipCube, flipCubeUp and spin.
separator: ",", // If you don't want commas to be the separator, you can define a new separator (|, &, * etc.) by yourself using this field.
speed: 2000 // How many milliseconds until the next word show.
});