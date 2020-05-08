#Super Simple Text Rotator by Pete R. A light weight jQuery plugin that will allow you to add a super simple rotating text to your website with little to no markup Created by Pete R., Founder of BucketListly

Demo

View demo

Usage

To use this on your website, simply include the latest jQuery library found here together with jquery.simple-text-rotator.js and simpletextrotator.css into your document's <head> , and all you need is one extra tag for your html document and a function call:

Super < span class = "rotate" > Simple, Customizable, Light Weight, Easy </ span > Text Rotator with Style

Put every rotating words inside the <span class="rotate"></span> and separate it with a comma and the script will automatically cycle through each words in order.

$( ".rotate" ).textrotator({ animation : "dissolve" , separator : "," , speed : 2000 });

Other Resources