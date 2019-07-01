A simple jquery plugin that automatically shortens text within an element and add "more" link.
Read tutorial: jQuery Shorten.
Shortens the text within 'element' and add a 'more' link.
$(element).shorten();
Add a link with text 'read more' while shortening the content of element.
$(element).shorten({
moreText: 'read more'
});
Change the link text to 'read more' and 'read less' overriding default value 'more' and 'less'.
$(element).shorten({
moreText: 'read more',
lessText: 'read less'
});
Override default display 100 characters and hide text above 50 characters.
$(element).shorten({
showChars: 50,
});
You can change the behaviour by changing following js variables.
|Property
|Description
showChars
|Total characters to show to user. If the content is more then showChar, it will be split into two halves and first one will be showed to user.
ellipsesText
|The text displayed before “more” link. Default is “…”
moreText
|The text shown in more link. Default is “more”. You can change to ">>" or "read more"
lessText
|The text shown in less link. Default is “less”. You can change to "<<" or "read less"
onMore
|Callback function to trigger when "more" is clicked
onLess
|Callback function to trigger when "less" is clicked
Copyright 2013 Viral Patel and other contributors
http://viralpatel.net
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining
a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the
"Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including
without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish,
distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to
permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to
the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be
included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND,
EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF
MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND
NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE
LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION
OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION
WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.