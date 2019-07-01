Shorten

A simple jquery plugin that automatically shortens text within an element and add "more" link.

Read tutorial: jQuery Shorten.

Usage

Shortens the text within 'element' and add a 'more' link.

$(element).shorten();

Add a link with text 'read more' while shortening the content of element.

$(element).shorten({ moreText : 'read more' });

Change the link text to 'read more' and 'read less' overriding default value 'more' and 'less'.

$(element).shorten({ moreText : 'read more' , lessText : 'read less' });

Override default display 100 characters and hide text above 50 characters.

$(element).shorten({ showChars: 50 , });

Parameters

You can change the behaviour by changing following js variables.

Property Description showChars Total characters to show to user. If the content is more then showChar, it will be split into two halves and first one will be showed to user. ellipsesText The text displayed before “more” link. Default is “…” moreText The text shown in more link. Default is “more”. You can change to ">>" or "read more" lessText The text shown in less link. Default is “less”. You can change to "<<" or "read less" onMore Callback function to trigger when "more" is clicked onLess Callback function to trigger when "less" is clicked

Licence