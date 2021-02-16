openbase logo
jquery.serialscroll

by Ariel Flesler
1.3.2 (see all)

Animated scrolling of series with jQuery

Documentation
Downloads/wk

144

GitHub Stars

183

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews



Readme

Installation and usage

Via bower:

bower install jquery.serialScroll

Via npm:

npm install jquery.serialscroll

Using a public CDN

CDN provided by jsdelivr

<script src="//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/jquery.serialscroll@1.3.2/jquery.serialScroll.min.js"></script>

Downloading Manually

If you want the latest stable version, get the latest release from the releases page.

jQuery.scrollTo

This plugin requires jQuery.scrollTo. In order to use jQuery.scrollTo 2.0 you need to update jQuery.localScroll to 1.3.0 and above.

Notes

  • The hash of settings is passed in to jQuery.scrollTo, so, in addition to jQuery.localScroll's settings, you can use any of jQuery.scrollTo's. Check that plugin's documentation for further information.

  • Most of this plugin's defaults, belong to jQuery.scrollTo, check it's demo for an example of each option.

