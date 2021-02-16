Via bower:
bower install jquery.serialScroll
Via npm:
npm install jquery.serialscroll
CDN provided by jsdelivr
<script src="//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/jquery.serialscroll@1.3.2/jquery.serialScroll.min.js"></script>
If you want the latest stable version, get the latest release from the releases page.
This plugin requires jQuery.scrollTo. In order to use jQuery.scrollTo 2.0 you need to update jQuery.localScroll to 1.3.0 and above.
The hash of settings is passed in to jQuery.scrollTo, so, in addition to jQuery.localScroll's settings, you can use any of jQuery.scrollTo's. Check that plugin's documentation for further information.
Most of this plugin's defaults, belong to jQuery.scrollTo, check it's demo for an example of each option.