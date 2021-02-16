Installation and usage

Via bower:

bower install jquery.serialScroll

Via npm:

npm install jquery.serialscroll

Using a public CDN

CDN provided by jsdelivr

< script src = "//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/jquery.serialscroll@1.3.2/jquery.serialScroll.min.js" > </ script >

Downloading Manually

If you want the latest stable version, get the latest release from the releases page.

This plugin requires jQuery.scrollTo. In order to use jQuery.scrollTo 2.0 you need to update jQuery.localScroll to 1.3.0 and above.

Notes