Latest version: v1.1.0 (View the changelog)
Tiny, fast jQuery plugin to search through elements as you type. This plugin is created and maintained by Stidges ( Twitter | Github ).
Click here to view a demo of this plugin in action (Hosted on Bootsnipp)
After downloading this plugin, include it in your HTML file after loading jQuery:
<script src="jquery.js"></script>
<script src="jquery.searchable.js"></script>
Note: If you want to support older browsers like <IE9, you can use the
jquery.searchable-ie.js instead of
jquery.searchable.js. This version includes a polyfill for the
Array.prototype.reduce function and is therefore slightly larger (a couple hundred bytes).
After that, you can simply initialize the plugin on the desired element. This example uses a table with an id of 'table'. By default, the plugin uses an input with an id of 'search' (read about how to change this in the Configuration section below):
$( '#table' ).searchable();
This plugin provides the following configuration options:
|Option
|Default value
|Description
|selector
'tbody tr'
|Defines the main jQuery selector within the element on which the plugin is initialized. This selects the container elements to show or hide, such as
trs within a table, or a
div.your-special-class within the searchable element.
|childSelector
'td'
|Defines the child selector within the 'selector' defined above. This selects the searchable elements within the 'selector' element, such as
td or
.searchable.
|searchField
'#search'
|The input element that is used for the search input filter
|striped
false
|Defines whether the element is striped and should be re-striped upon searching (either
true or
false)
|oddRow
{ }
|Defines the CSS object to apply to the odd rows (when
striped is set to
true).
|evenRow
{ }
|Defines the CSS object to apply to the even rows (when
striped is set to
true).
|hide
function
|Allows you to define a custom hiding function. This function accepts one parameter, which is the element (row) being hidden. By default it will use
elem.hide() to hide the row.
|show
function
|Allows you to define a custom show function. This function accepts one parameters, which is the element (row) being hidden. By default it will use
elem.show() to show the row.
|searchType
'default'
|Defines the matcher to be used when searching. Allowed values are
'fuzzy',
'strict' and
'default'.
|onSearchActive
false
|Allows you to define a function to be called when the search is active. This function will be called whenever the user is typing into the search input and the search input is not empty. The searchable element and the search term will be passed to the function.
|onSearchEmpty
false
|Allows you to define a function to be called when the search input is empty. This function will be called once when the search input is empty or cleared. The searchable element will be passed to the function.
|onSearchFocus
false
|Allows you to define a function to be called when the search input is focussed. The
this context of this function will be the search input element.
|onSearchBlur
false
|Allows you to define a function to be called when the search input is blurred. The
this context of this function will be the search input element.
|clearOnLoad
false
|Determines whether the search input should be cleared on page load (either
true or
false).
This example uses the configurations shown above to customize the plugin:
$( '#element' ).searchable({
selector : '.row',
childSelector : '.column',
searchField : '#mySearchInput',
striped : true,
oddRow : { 'background-color': '#f5f5f5' },
evenRow : { 'background-color': '#fff' },
hide : function( elem ) {
elem.fadeOut(50);
},
show : function( elem ) {
elem.fadeIn(50);
},
searchType : 'fuzzy',
onSearchActive : function( elem, term ) {
elem.show();
},
onSearchEmpty: function( elem ) {
elem.hide();
},
onSearchFocus: function() {
$( '#feedback' ).show().text( 'Type to search.' );
},
onSearchBlur: function() {
$( '#feedback' ).hide();
},
clearOnLoad: true
});
Version 1.0.0:
Version 1.1.0:
clearOnLoad setting which allows you to clear the search input on page load / refresh.
Please feel free to submit any issues or pull requests, they are more then welcome. When submitting an issue, please specify the version number and describe the issue in detail so that it can be solved as soon as possible!
Copyright (c) 2014 - Stidges - Licensed under the MIT license.