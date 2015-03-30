ScrollUp

A jQuery plugin to create a customisable 'Scroll to top' feature that will work with any website

Installing with Bower

To install scrollUp with Bower:

bower install scrollup

How to use

Simply include the jquery.scrollUp.min.js file and place the following in the head of your document (make sure jQuery is included):

Minimum setup

$( function ( ) { $.scrollUp(); });

Example with default options

$( function ( ) { $.scrollUp({ scrollName : 'scrollUp' , scrollDistance : 300 , scrollFrom : 'top' , scrollSpeed : 300 , easingType : 'linear' , animation : 'fade' , animationSpeed : 200 , scrollTrigger : false , scrollTarget : false , scrollText : 'Scroll to top' , scrollTitle : false , scrollImg : false , activeOverlay : false , zIndex : 2147483647 }); });

activeOverlay

To create a visible line to help determine an ideal scroll distance from the top, assign a valid CSS colour to the activeOverlay setting. This could be HEX, HSLA or RGB(A). Example: activeOverlay: '#00FFFF' . See the demo for an example.

scrollFrom

New feature in v2.0.0. Display the scrollUp element either the set distance from the top (default), or from the bottom of the page.

Destroy method

New feature in v2.0.0. If you need to destroy the instance of scrollUp, simple use the following to remove all modifications to the DOM:

$.scrollUp.destroy();

Fully Customizable

ScrollUp is fully customisable via CSS which makes it simple to fit right into your project. Simply target the scrollUp's generated ID in your CSS file and set your styles. Below is a basic style example:

#scrollUp { bottom : 20px ; right : 20px ; padding : 10px 20px ; background-color : #555 ; color : #fff ; }

Use background image

To use a background image instead of text, simply set scrollImg: true . This will allow you to set a background image in your CSS file.

Contributing

Please see CONTRIBUTE.md for info on contributing.

Demo

Check out the demo for more style and feature examples.