A jQuery plugin to create a customisable 'Scroll to top' feature that will work with any website
To install scrollUp with Bower:
bower install scrollup
Simply include the
jquery.scrollUp.min.js file and place the following in the head of your document (make sure jQuery is included):
$(function () {
$.scrollUp();
});
Example with default options
$(function () {
$.scrollUp({
scrollName: 'scrollUp', // Element ID
scrollDistance: 300, // Distance from top/bottom before showing element (px)
scrollFrom: 'top', // 'top' or 'bottom'
scrollSpeed: 300, // Speed back to top (ms)
easingType: 'linear', // Scroll to top easing (see http://easings.net/)
animation: 'fade', // Fade, slide, none
animationSpeed: 200, // Animation speed (ms)
scrollTrigger: false, // Set a custom triggering element. Can be an HTML string or jQuery object
scrollTarget: false, // Set a custom target element for scrolling to. Can be element or number
scrollText: 'Scroll to top', // Text for element, can contain HTML
scrollTitle: false, // Set a custom <a> title if required.
scrollImg: false, // Set true to use image
activeOverlay: false, // Set CSS color to display scrollUp active point, e.g '#00FFFF'
zIndex: 2147483647 // Z-Index for the overlay
});
});
To create a visible line to help determine an ideal scroll distance from the top,
assign a valid CSS colour to the
activeOverlay setting. This could be HEX, HSLA or RGB(A).
Example:
activeOverlay: '#00FFFF'. See the demo for an example.
New feature in v2.0.0. Display the
scrollUp element either the set distance from the top (default),
or from the bottom of the page.
New feature in v2.0.0. If you need to destroy the instance of scrollUp, simple use the following to remove all modifications to the DOM:
$.scrollUp.destroy();
ScrollUp is fully customisable via CSS which makes it simple to fit right into your project. Simply target the scrollUp's generated ID in your CSS file and set your styles. Below is a basic style example:
#scrollUp {
bottom: 20px;
right: 20px;
padding: 10px 20px;
background-color: #555;
color: #fff;
}
To use a background image instead of text, simply set
scrollImg: true.
This will allow you to set a background image in your CSS file.
Please see CONTRIBUTE.md for info on contributing.
Check out the demo for more style and feature examples.