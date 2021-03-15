openbase logo
js

jquery.scrollto

by Ariel Flesler
2.1.3 (see all)

Lightweight, cross-browser and highly customizable animated scrolling with jQuery

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

30.7K

GitHub Stars

3.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

jQuery.scrollTo

Lightweight, cross-browser and highly customizable animated scrolling with jQuery

GitHub version

Installation

The plugin requires jQuery 1.8 or higher.

Via bower:

bower install jquery.scrollTo

Via npm:

npm install jquery.scrollto

Via packagist:

php composer.phar require --prefer-dist flesler/jquery.scrollto "*"

Using a public CDN

CDN provided by jsdelivr

<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/jquery.scrollto@2.1.3/jquery.scrollTo.min.js"></script>

CDN provided by cdnjs

<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery-scrollTo/2.1.3/jquery.scrollTo.min.js"></script>

Downloading Manually

If you want the latest stable version, get the latest release from the releases page.

2.0

Version 2.0 has been recently released. It is mostly backwards compatible, if you have any issue first check this link. If your problem is not solved then go ahead and report the issue.

Usage

jQuery.scrollTo's signature is designed to resemble $().animate().

$(element).scrollTo(target[,duration][,settings]);

element

This must be a scrollable element, to scroll the whole window use $(window).

target

This defines the position to where element must be scrolled. The plugin supports all these formats:

  • A number with a fixed position: 250
  • A string with a fixed position with px: "250px"
  • A string with a percentage (of container's size): "50%"
  • A string with a relative step: "+=50px"
  • An object with left and top containining any of the aforementioned: {left:250, top:"50px"}
  • The string "max" to scroll to the end.
  • A string selector that will be relative to the element to scroll: ".section:eq(2)"
  • A DOM element, probably a child of the element to scroll: document.getElementById("top")
  • A jQuery object with a DOM element: $("#top")

settings

The duration parameter is a shortcut to the setting with the same name. These are the supported settings:

  • axis: The axes to animate: xy (default), x, y, yx
  • interrupt: If true will cancel the animation if the user scrolls. Default is false
  • limit: If true the plugin will not scroll beyond the container's size. Default is true
  • margin: If true, subtracts the margin and border of the target element. Default is false
  • offset: Added to the final position, can be a number or an object with left and top
  • over: Adds a % of the target dimensions: {left:0.5, top:0.5}
  • queue: If true will scroll one axis and then the other. Default is false
  • onAfter(target, settings): A callback triggered when the animation ends (jQuery's complete())
  • onAfterFirst(target, settings): A callback triggered after the first axis scrolls when queueing

You can add any setting supported by $().animate() as well:

  • duration: Duration of the animation, default is 0 which makes it instantaneous
  • easing: Name of an easing equation, you must register the easing function: swing
  • fail(): A callback triggered when the animation is stopped (f.e via interrupt)
  • step(): A callback triggered for every animated property on every frame
  • progress(): A callback triggered on every frame
  • And more, check jQuery's documentation

window shorthand

You can use $.scrollTo(...) as a shorthand for $(window).scrollTo(...).

Changing the default settings

As with most plugins, the default settings are exposed so they can be changed.

$.extend($.scrollTo.defaults, {
  axis: 'y',
  duration: 800
});

Stopping the animation

jQuery.scrollTo ends up creating ordinary animations which can be stopped by calling $().stop() or $().finish() on the same element you called $().scrollTo(), including the window. Remember you can pass a fail() callback to be called when the animation is stopped.

onAfter and requestAnimationFrame

jQuery.scrollTo has a onAfter callback for work that runs after the animation finishes. It will be called before the scroll event fires. To combat this you can use requestAnimationFrame to do work on the next tick. It is available in many browsers, but you may want to polyfill for the few it does not support.

$.scrollTo(100, {
  onAfter: function() {
    requestAnimationFrame(function() {
        $(".result").addClass("selected");
    });
  }
});

Demo

Check the demo to see every option in action.

Complementary plugins

There are two plugins, also created by me that depend on jQuery.scrollTo and aim to simplify certain use cases.

jQuery.localScroll

This plugin makes it very easy to implement anchor navigation. If you don't want to include another plugin, you can try using something like this minimalistic gist.

jQuery.serialScroll

This plugin simplifies the creation of scrolling slideshows.

Troubleshooting

  • Cannot read property 'propHooks' of undefined: You are most likely using the slim version jQuery, which doesn't include the effects module. The plugin cannot function without it and you'll need the full version.

  • The element doesn't scroll: A good approach to debug is to set overflow: auto temporarily to the scrollable element, to make sure it would be manually scrollable. If you don't see any scrollbar, the problem is likely in the HTML/CSS.

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2007 Ariel Flesler aflesler@gmail.com

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

