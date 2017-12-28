Cross-browser CSS customizable scrollbar with advanced features:
- Easy to implement
- No fixed height or width
- Responsive design support
- CSS customizable
- Standard scroll behavior
- Vertical, horizontal or both scrollbars
- Automatically reinitialize scrollbar
- External scrollbars support
- Browser support: IE7+, Firefox1, Opera, Chrome, Safari
- jQuery Scrollbar as Angular.JS directive
- Textarea scrollbar
- RTL support2
1 There is known issue that native browser scrollbar cannot be hidden in Firefox on Apple devices, so this plugin is not initialized and you will see native scrollbars.
2 Experimental support in master branch, styles for scrollbars are not updated