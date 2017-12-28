openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
js

jquery.scrollbar

by Yuriy Khabarov
0.2.11 (see all)

jQuery CSS Customizable Scrollbar

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.1K

GitHub Stars

757

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

jQuery Scrollbar

Cross-browser CSS customizable scrollbar with advanced features:

  • Easy to implement
  • No fixed height or width
  • Responsive design support
  • CSS customizable
  • Standard scroll behavior
  • Vertical, horizontal or both scrollbars
  • Automatically reinitialize scrollbar
  • External scrollbars support
  • Browser support: IE7+, Firefox1, Opera, Chrome, Safari
  • jQuery Scrollbar as Angular.JS directive
  • Textarea scrollbar
  • RTL support2

Basic Scrollbars Demo

Advanced Scrollbars Demo

jQuery Scrollbar as Angular.JS directive

Documentation

Changelog

Download

1 There is known issue that native browser scrollbar cannot be hidden in Firefox on Apple devices, so this plugin is not initialized and you will see native scrollbars. 2 Experimental support in master branch, styles for scrollbars are not updated

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
AdityaDehradun14 Ratings1 Review
Just a young gun with a quick fuse!
November 26, 2020

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial