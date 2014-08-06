runner: jQuery plugin

A simple runner/stopwatch jQuery plugin for counting time up and down.

Project Status

Installation

Grab the latest version from the build/ folder.

There's several different versions of the file, but you only need one.

In case you want to develop against the Runner, you can pick the non-minified version jquery.runner.js .

. If you want to deploy Runner with your site/app, pick either jquery.runner-min.js .

. Or if you develop with CoffeeScript and really want to know what's happening there, grab the jquery.runner.coffee . (Disclaimer: no support provided for the CoffeeScript file. If you don't know what it is, don't use it.)

Include script after the jQuery library:

< script src = "jquery.js" type = "text/javascript" > </ script > < script src = "jquery.runner.js" type = "text/javascript" > </ script >

Usage

First you need a container element where we can input the value of the runner:

< span id = "runner" > </ span >

Note that this allows you to use any kind of element (h1, div, span, td, li, input, etc), and gives you an easy way to style it any way you want. Just remember that everything inside the container will be replaced with the formatted time.

Then you initialize the runner to that element:

$( '#runner' ).runner();

After that you can start the runner from a button click or some other event:

$( '#myButton' ).click( function ( ) { $( '#runner' ).runner( 'start' ); });

More examples below

Methods

By default, when the runner method is invoked, the script will initialize itself to the selected element. If no options are given, the default values are used.

$( '#runner' ).runner();

start - Start the runner. If runner is not already initialized, it will first initialize and then start itself. Fires runnerStart event.

$( '#runner' ).runner( 'start' );

stop - Stop the runner. Fires runnerStop event.

$( '#runner' ).runner( 'stop' );

lap - Take a lap time (time between the current time and time from the last checkpoint) and return it as a formatted string. Fires runnerLap event.

alert( "Current lap time: " + $( '#runner' ).runner( 'lap' ));

toggle - Toggle between start and stop .

$( '#runner' ).runner( 'toggle' );

reset - Resets the time and settings to the original (initial) values. Fires runnerReset event. Note that if the runner is running when invoking this method, this does not stop the runner, it just resets the time back to where it started and continues from there.

$( '#runner' ).runner( 'reset' );

To stop the runner along with the reset, you can provide an additional boolean true parameter for the command.

$( '#runner' ).runner( 'reset' , true );

version - Returns the current version string of the runner plugin

$( '#runner' ).runner( 'version' );

info - Returns a JavaScript object with information about the current status of the runner.

$( '#runner' ).runner( 'info' );

Options

You can alter the behavior by passing options object to the initialization.

Here's a list of options you can use:

autostart - (boolean) If set to true, the runner will be started automatically after the initialization. Defaults to false. If set to true, will trigger runnerStart event once the runner starts.

countdown - (boolean) If set to true, the time will run down instead of up (default). Note that if you set this to true, you should also set startAt option, otherwise the time goes to negative.

startAt - (integer) Time in milliseconds from which the runner should start running. Defaults to 0.

stopAt - (integer) Time in milliseconds at which the runner should stop running and invoke the runnerStop and runnerFinish events. Default is null (don't stop). This works with both counting up and down, as long as the value is within the current run direction.

milliseconds - (boolean) If set to false, the default formatter will omit the milliseconds from displaying. Defaults to true (show milliseconds). Note that if you use a custom formatter, this option will not affect the first value of that custom formatter function. This property, however, is passed in the object as second argument.

format - (function) A custom format function to replace the default time formatting. By default this is not set. Takes in two arguments: first one is the current time value in milliseconds, second one is the settings object. This function should return a string or a number.

Events

There are 5 events that gets fired:

runnerStart - This event gets fired when the start method is invoked, or if autostart option is set to true. Basically when ever the runner starts (duh!).

runnerStop - This event gets fired when the stop method is invoked. Note that this event is also fired when the runner reaches the stopAt value.

runnerLap - This event gets fired when the lap method is invoked.

runnerReset - This event gets fired when the reset method is invoked.

runnerFinish - This event gets fired when the runner reaches the stopAt value.

Each of these events will pass the result of the info method as an argument in the event call. See examples for usage.

Examples

Initialize a count down runner that starts from 60 seconds, and start it automatically:

$( '#runner' ).runner({ autostart : true , countdown : true , startAt : 60000 });

Initialize a count up runner that stops after 2 minutes:

$( '#runner' ).runner({ stopAt : 120000 });

$( '#runner' ).runner({ countdown : true , startAt : 30000 , milliseconds : false , });

Initialize a normal count up runner with a custom formatter function that displays the time in minutes (with decimals):

$( '#runner' ).runner({ format : function ( value ) { return (value / 1000 ) / 60 ; } });

Initialize a count down runner that starts from 12 minutes and stops at 0, and alerts when the runner finishes:

$( '#runner' ).runner({ countdown : true , startAt : 12 * 60 * 1000 , stopAt : 0 }).on( 'runnerFinish' , function ( eventObject, info ) { alert( 'The eggs are now hard-boiled!' ); });

Changelog

v2.3.3 - 2014-08-06 - Small improvement

Made the non-vendor specific requestAnimationFrame the primary one to suppress deprecation error messages.

v2.3.2 - 2014-05-28 - Bug fix

Another jQuery noConflict related fix. Hopefully the last.

v2.3.1 - 2014-05-24 - Improvements and fixes

Fixed a bug when running jQuery in noConflict mode.

v2.3.0 - 2013-07-14 - Improvements and fixes

Runner now utilizes requestAnimationFrame if applicable and falls back to setTimeout

Fixed a small bug with dependency checks

Removed ability to tweak the runner interval due to requestAnimationFrame change

v2.2.0 - 2013-05-24 - Feature improvements and fixes

Fixed a couple of small underlying bugs

The first lap-time value now takes under consideration if the startAt time was something else than 0

Lap-time now returns negative value if we are counting down

v2.1.3 - 2013-05-22 - Yet another bug fix release

I make a lot of bugs apparently

Runner lap wasn't returning the correct lap time, it's fixed now, I swear!

v2.1.2 - 2013-03-22 - Bug fix release

Fixed another woopsie.

v2.1.1 - 2013-02-07 - Bug fixes

Fixed a couple of woopsies.

v2.1.0 - 2013-01-18 - Changes to the API and bug fixes

The custom format function no longer gets the inbuilt formatter as a second parameter. You can access the runner's inbuilt formatter through $().runner.format .

. The custom format function now gets the settings object as second parameter, which has the milliseconds -property that was given as 3rd parameter in the old version.

object as second parameter, which has the -property that was given as 3rd parameter in the old version. Added a way to stop the runner when calling reset method with a boolean true parameter.

method with a boolean true parameter. Runner now fires a runnerFinish event after it reaches the stopAt value.

event after it reaches the value. We now also fire a runnerReset event after the reset method is called.

event after the method is called. Streamlined the other events to be more consistent. runnerStarted is now runnerStart . runnerStopped is now runnerStop .



v2.0.0 - 2013-01-17 - Rewrote the runner plugin with CoffeeScript

Backwards compatible with the 1.x release

v1.0.0 - eons ago - First version of the runner plugin

Development

Source hosted at GitHub

Report issues, questions, feature requests on GitHub Issues

Author

Jyrki Laurila

License (MIT)

WWWWWW||WWWWWW W W W||W W W || ( OO )__________ / | \ /o o| MIT \ \ _ __/||_||__||_|| * || || || || _||_|| _||_|| (__|__|(__|__|

Copyright © 2013 Jyrki Laurila

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.