A simple runner/stopwatch jQuery plugin for counting time up and down.
Grab the latest version from the build/ folder.
There's several different versions of the file, but you only need one.
jquery.runner.js.
jquery.runner-min.js.
jquery.runner.coffee. (Disclaimer: no support provided for the CoffeeScript file. If you don't know what it is, don't use it.)
Include script after the jQuery library:
<script src="jquery.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
<script src="jquery.runner.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
<span id="runner"></span>
Note that this allows you to use any kind of element (h1, div, span, td, li, input, etc), and gives you an easy way to style it any way you want. Just remember that everything inside the container will be replaced with the formatted time.
$('#runner').runner();
$('#myButton').click(function() {
$('#runner').runner('start');
});
More examples below
By default, when the runner method is invoked, the script will initialize itself to the selected element. If no options are given, the default values are used.
$('#runner').runner();
start - Start the runner. If runner is not already initialized, it will first initialize and then start itself. Fires
runnerStart event.
$('#runner').runner('start');
stop - Stop the runner. Fires
runnerStop event.
$('#runner').runner('stop');
lap - Take a lap time (time between the current time and time from the last checkpoint) and return it as a formatted string. Fires
runnerLap event.
alert("Current lap time: " + $('#runner').runner('lap'));
toggle - Toggle between
start and
stop.
$('#runner').runner('toggle');
reset - Resets the time and settings to the original (initial) values. Fires
runnerReset event. Note that if the runner is running when invoking this method, this does not stop the runner, it just resets the time back to where it started and continues from there.
$('#runner').runner('reset');
To stop the runner along with the reset, you can provide an additional boolean true parameter for the command.
$('#runner').runner('reset', true);
version - Returns the current version string of the runner plugin
$('#runner').runner('version');
info - Returns a JavaScript object with information about the current status of the runner.
$('#runner').runner('info');
You can alter the behavior by passing options object to the initialization.
autostart - (boolean) If set to true, the runner will be started automatically after the initialization. Defaults to false. If set to true, will trigger
runnerStart event once the runner starts.
countdown - (boolean) If set to true, the time will run down instead of up (default). Note that if you set this to true, you should also set
startAt option, otherwise the time goes to negative.
startAt - (integer) Time in milliseconds from which the runner should start running. Defaults to 0.
stopAt - (integer) Time in milliseconds at which the runner should stop running and invoke the
runnerStop and
runnerFinish events. Default is null (don't stop). This works with both counting up and down, as long as the value is within the current run direction.
milliseconds - (boolean) If set to false, the default formatter will omit the milliseconds from displaying. Defaults to true (show milliseconds). Note that if you use a custom formatter, this option will not affect the first value of that custom formatter function. This property, however, is passed in the object as second argument.
format - (function) A custom format function to replace the default time formatting. By default this is not set. Takes in two arguments: first one is the current time value in milliseconds, second one is the settings object. This function should return a string or a number.
runnerStart - This event gets fired when the
start method is invoked, or if
autostart option is set to true. Basically when ever the runner starts (duh!).
runnerStop - This event gets fired when the
stop method is invoked. Note that this event is also fired when the runner reaches the
stopAt value.
runnerLap - This event gets fired when the
lap method is invoked.
runnerReset - This event gets fired when the
reset method is invoked.
runnerFinish - This event gets fired when the runner reaches the
stopAt value.
Each of these events will pass the result of the
info method as an argument in the event call. See examples for usage.
$('#runner').runner({
autostart: true,
countdown: true,
startAt: 60000 // alternatively you could just write: 60*1000
});
$('#runner').runner({
stopAt: 120000 // 2(min) * 60(sec) * 1000(ms) = 120000
});
$('#runner').runner({
countdown: true,
startAt: 30000,
milliseconds: false,
});
$('#runner').runner({
format: function(value) {
return (value / 1000) / 60;
}
});
$('#runner').runner({
countdown: true,
startAt: 12 * 60 * 1000,
stopAt: 0
}).on('runnerFinish', function(eventObject, info) {
alert('The eggs are now hard-boiled!');
});
$().runner.format.
settings object as second parameter, which has the
milliseconds -property that was given as 3rd parameter in the old version.
reset method with a boolean true parameter.
runnerFinish event after it reaches the
stopAt value.
runnerReset event after the
reset method is called.
runnerStarted is now
runnerStart.
runnerStopped is now
runnerStop.
