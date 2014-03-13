Note: Roundabout is no longer under active development. I've moved the documentation over here to support the exists plugin, but there are known issues and such that won't be fixed. Use at your own risk.
Roundabout is a jQuery plugin that easily converts unordered lists & other nested HTML structures into entertaining, interactive, turntable-like areas.
It’s ready-to-go straight out of the box, but if you want to get crazy, Roundabout is highly-customizable with an extensive API that allows for some pretty amazing results.
Roundabout requires jQuery (at least version 1.2).
Roundabout is equipped to play nicely with a couple of other plugins if they’re made available.
The list above is only a list of the plugins that have support baked in, but Roundabout will play nicely with many other plugins. (It’s up to you to integrate those yourself.)
Include the
jquery.roundabout.js JavaScript file on your page after you include jQuery itself. Also, either link to the included CSS file, or copy the CSS styles from that file and paste them into your site's CSS file.
To activate Roundabout in its simplest form, you can do this:
$('ul').roundabout();
Of course, this will change all of your
ul elements into Roundabouts, which probably isn't what you want, but you can easily change the selector to only target the elements you wish to convert
You can set options on Roundabout to change how it behaves. Do this by passing in an object of options into the main Roundabout call upon initialization, like so:
$('ul').roundabout({
btnNext: ".next"
});
If you're using the sister plugin Roundabout Shapes, be sure to include the
jquery.roundabout-shapes.js file after you include the main Roundabout JavaScript file. Next, you'll select the shape as on of the options that you pass into Roundabout upon initialization:
$('ul').roundabout({
btnNext: ".next",
shape: "figure8"
});
Roundabout comes with a number of methods you can call to better control how it works. Calling those methods are done by re-calling
roundabout on the element that Roundabout is already working on and passing in the name of the method to use as the first parameter. If the method requires other parameters, pass those in as subsequent parameters.
For example, instead of using the
btnNext option, you can manually implement this yourself like this:
$('.btnNext', function(e) {
e.stopPropagation();
e.preventDefault();
// this is the action
$('ul#myRoundabout').roundabout('animateToNextChild');
return false;
});
Lately it seems that this doesn't work as well as it once did. Not sure why, but you can still enable it. To do this, you'll need to grab v2 of the
jquery.event.drag and
jquery.event.drop plugins by ThreeDubMedia. Include them on your page after Roundabout is included.
Next, enable your Roundabout to use drag and drop like so:
$('ul').roundabout({
enableDrag: true
});
Autoplay lets you have Roundabout automatically animate on an interval. This functionality is included with the Roundabout core, so no additional scripts are needed to get this working.
To enable autoplay, there are three options you can set:
$('ul').roundabout({
autoplay: true,
autoplayDuration: 5000,
autoplayPauseOnHover: true
});
The first option,
autoplay will turn on autoplay. The second,
autoplayDuration is the length of time in milliseconds between animation triggers. The final option,
autoplayPauseOnHover will force autoplay never to figure while the user has their cursor over the Roundabout itself.
Version 2 (the current version) works reasonably well, although if you look in the issues you'll see a number of things that don't work for some people. As mentioned above, this plugin is no longer under active development. Feel free to continue submitting issues for others to see, but no further official action can be guaranteed at all.
Roundabout comes with many settable configuration options that let you customize how it operates.
<tr id="tilt">
<td class="option"><code>tilt</code></td>
<td>
Slightly alters the calculations of moving elements.
In the default <code>shape</code>,
it adjusts the apparent <code>tilt</code>. Other shapes
will differ.
</td>
<td class="data-type">float</td>
<td class="default-value"><code>0.0</code></td>
</tr>
<tr id="minZ">
<td class="option"><code>minZ</code></td>
<td>
The lowest z-index that will be assigned to a moving
element. This occurs when the moving element is
opposite of (that is, 180° away from) the
<code>focusBearing</code>.
</td>
<td class="data-type">integer</td>
<td class="default-value"><code>100</code></td>
</tr>
<tr id="maxZ">
<td class="option"><code>maxZ</code></td>
<td>
The greatest z-index that will be assigned to a
moving element. This occurs when the moving element
is at the same bearing as the
<code>focusBearing</code>.
</td>
<td class="data-type">integer</td>
<td class="default-value"><code>280</code></td>
</tr>
<tr id="minOpacity">
<td class="option"><code>minOpacity</code></td>
<td>
The lowest opacity that will be assigned to a moving
element. This occurs when the moving element is
opposite of (that is, 180° away
from) the <code>focusBearing</code>.
</td>
<td class="data-type">float</td>
<td class="default-value"><code>0.4</code></td>
</tr>
<tr id="maxOpacity">
<td class="option"><code>maxOpacity</code></td>
<td>
The greatest opacity that will be assigned to a
moving element. This occurs when the moving element
is at the same bearing as the
<code>focusBearing</code>.
</td>
<td class="data-type">float</td>
<td class="default-value"><code>1.0</code></td>
</tr>
<tr id="minScale">
<td class="option"><code>minScale</code></td>
<td>
The lowest size (relative to its starting size) that
will be assigned to a moving element. This occurs
when the moving element is opposite of (that is, 180°
away from) the
<code>focusBearing</code>.
</td>
<td class="data-type">float</td>
<td class="default-value"><code>0.4</code></td>
</tr>
<tr id="maxScale">
<td class="option"><code>maxScale</code></td>
<td>
The greatest size (relative to its starting size)
that will be assigned to a moving element. This
occurs when the moving element is at the same bearing
as the
<code>focusBearing</code>.
</td>
<td class="data-type">float</td>
<td class="default-value"><code>1.0</code></td>
</tr>
<tr id="duration">
<td class="option"><code>duration</code></td>
<td>
The length of time Roundabout will take to move from
one child element being in focus to another (when an
animation is triggered). This value acts as the
default for Roundabout, but each animation action can
be given a custom duration for that animation.
</td>
<td class="data-type">integer</td>
<td class="default-value"><code>600</code></td>
</tr>
<tr id="btnNext">
<td class="option"><code>btnNext</code></td>
<td>
A jQuery selector of page elements that, when
clicked, will trigger the Roundabout to animate to
the next moving element.
</td>
<td class="data-type">string</td>
<td class="default-value"><code>null</code></td>
</tr>
<tr id="btnNextCallback">
<td class="option"><code>btnNextCallback</code></td>
<td>
A function that will be called once the animation
triggered by a
<code>btnNext</code>-related
click has finished.
</td>
<td class="data-type">function</td>
<td class="default-value"><code>function() {}</code></td>
</tr>
<tr id="btnPrev">
<td class="option"><code>btnPrev</code></td>
<td>
A jQuery selector of page elements that, when
clicked, will trigger the Roundabout to animate to
the previous moving element.
</td>
<td class="data-type">string</td>
<td class="default-value"><code>null</code></td>
</tr>
<tr id="btnPrevCallback">
<td class="option"><code>btnPrevCallback</code></td>
<td>
A function that will be called once the animation
triggered by a
<code>btnPrev</code>-releated
click has finished.
</td>
<td class="data-type">function</td>
<td class="default-value"><code>function() {}</code></td>
</tr>
<tr id="btnToggleAutoplay">
<td class="option"><code>btnToggleAutoplay</code></td>
<td>
A jQuery selector of page elements that, when
clicked, will toggle the Roundabout’s <a
href="#autoplay"><code>autoplay</code></a> state
(either starting or stopping).
</td>
<td class="data-type">string</td>
<td class="default-value"><code>null</code></td>
</tr>
<tr id="btnStartAutoplay">
<td class="option"><code>btnStartAutoplay</code></td>
<td>
A jQuery selector of page elements that, when
clicked, will start the Roundabout’s
<code>autoplay</code> feature
(if it’s currently stopped).
</td>
<td class="data-type">string</td>
<td class="default-value"><code>null</code></td>
</tr>
<tr id="btnStopAutoplay">
<td class="option"><code>btnStopAutoplay</code></td>
<td>
A jQuery selector of page elements that, when
clicked, will stop the Roundabout’s
<code>autoplay</code>
feature (if it’s current playing).
</td>
<td class="data-type">string</td>
<td class="default-value"><code>null</code></td>
</tr>
<tr id="easing">
<td class="option"><code>easing</code></td>
<td>
The easing function to use when animating Roundabout.
With no other plugins, the standard jQuery easing
functions are available. When using the
jQuery easing plugin,
all of its easing functions will also be available.
</td>
<td class="data-type">string</td>
<td class="default-value"><code>"swing"</code></td>
</tr>
<tr id="clickToFocus">
<td class="option"><code>clickToFocus</code></td>
<td>
When <code>true</code>, Roundabout will bring
non-focused moving elements into focus when they’re
clicked. Otherwise, click events won’t be captured
and will be passed through to the moving child
elements.
</td>
<td class="data-type">boolean</td>
<td class="default-value"><code>true</code></td>
</tr>
<tr id="clickToFocusCallback">
<td class="option"><code>clickToFocusCallback</code></td>
<td>
A function that will be called once the
<code>clickToFocus</code>
animation has completed.
</td>
<td class="data-type">function</td>
<td class="default-value"><code>function() {}</code></td>
</tr>
<tr id="focusBearing">
<td class="option"><code>focusBearing</code></td>
<td>
The bearing that Roundabout will use as the focus
point. All animations that move Roundabout between
children will animate the given child element to this
bearing.
</td>
<td class="data-type">float</td>
<td class="default-value"><code>0.0</code></td>
</tr>
<tr id="shape">
<td class="option"><code>shape</code></td>
<td>
The path that moving elements follow. By default,
Roundabout comes with one shape, which is
<code>lazySusan</code>. When using Roundabout with the
Roundabout Shapes
plugin, there are many other shapes available.
</td>
<td class="data-type">string</td>
<td class="default-value"><code>"lazySusan"</code></td>
</tr>
<tr id="debug">
<td class="option"><code>debug</code></td>
<td>
When <code>true</code>, Roundabout will replace the
contents of moving elements with information about
the moving elements themselves.
</td>
<td class="data-type">boolean</td>
<td class="default-value"><code>false</code></td>
</tr>
<tr id="childSelector">
<td class="option"><code>childSelector</code></td>
<td>
A jQuery selector of child elements within the elements Roundabout
is called upon that will become the moving elements within
Roundabout. By default, Roundabout works on unordered lists, but it
can be changed to work with any nested set of child elements.
</td>
<td class="data-type">string</td>
<td class="default-value"><code>"li"</code></td>
</tr>
<tr id="startingChild">
<td class="option"><code>startingChild</code></td>
<td>
The child element that will start at the Roundabout’s
<code>focusBearing</code>
on load. This is a zero-based counter based on the
order of markup.
</td>
<td class="data-type">integer</td>
<td class="default-value"><code>0</code></td>
</tr>
<tr id="reflect">
<td class="option"><code>reflect</code></td>
<td>
When <code>true</code>, reverses the direction in which
Roundabout will operate. By default, <em>next</em>
animations will rotate moving elements in a clockwise
direction and <em>previous</em> animations will be
counterclockwise. Using reflect will flip the two.
</td>
<td class="data-type">boolean</td>
<td class="default-value"><code>false</code></td>
</tr>
<tr id="floatComparisonThreshold">
<td class="option"><code>floatComparisonThreshold</code></td>
<td>
The maximum distance two values can be from one
another to still be considered equal by Roundabout’s
standards. This prevents JavaScript rounding errors.
</td>
<td class="data-type">float</td>
<td class="default-value"><code>0.001</code></td>
</tr>
<tr id="autoplay">
<td class="option"><code>autoplay</code></td>
<td>
When true, Roundabout will automatically advance the
moving elements to the next child at a regular
interval (settable as
<code>autoplayDuration</code>).
</td>
<td class="data-type">boolean</td>
<td class="default-value"><code>false</code></td>
</tr>
<tr id="autoplayInitialDelay">
<td class="option"><code>autoplayInitialDelay</code><small>added in v2.4</small></td>
<td>
The length of time (in milliseconds) to delay the start of
Roundabout’s configured <code>autoplay</code>
option. This only works with setting <code>autoplay</code> to
<code>true</code>, and only on the first start of <code>autoplay</code>.
</td>
<td class="data-type">integer</td>
<td class="default-value"><code>0</code></td>
</tr>
<tr id="autoplayDuration">
<td class="option"><code>autoplayDuration</code></td>
<td>
The length of time (in milliseconds) between
animation triggers when a
Roundabout’s <code>autoplay</code>
is playing.
</td>
<td class="data-type">integer</td>
<td class="default-value"><code>1000</code></td>
</tr>
<tr id="autoplayPauseOnHover">
<td class="option"><code>autoplayPauseOnHover</code></td>
<td>
When <code>true</code>, Roundabout will pause
<code>autoplay</code> when the
user moves the cursor over the Roundabout container.
</td>
<td class="data-type">boolean</td>
<td class="default-value"><code>false</code></td>
</tr>
<tr id="enableDrag">
<td class="option"><code>enableDrag</code></td>
<td>
Requires event.drag
and
event.drop
plugins by
ThreeDubMedia.
Allows a user to rotate Roundabout be clicking and
dragging the Roundabout area itself.
</td>
<td class="data-type">boolean</td>
<td class="default-value"><code>false</code></td>
</tr>
<tr id="dropDuration">
<td class="option"><code>dropDuration</code></td>
<td>
The length of time (in milliseconds) the animation
will take to animate Roundabout to the appropriate
child when the Roundabout is “dropped.”
</td>
<td class="data-type">integer</td>
<td class="default-value"><code>600</code></td>
</tr>
<tr id="dropEasing">
<td class="option"><code>dropEasing</code></td>
<td>
The easing function to use when animating Roundabout
after it has been “dropped.” With no other plugins,
the standard jQuery easing functions are available.
When using the
jQuery easing plugin
all of its easing functions will also be available.
</td>
<td class="data-type">string</td>
<td class="default-value"><code>"swing"</code></td>
</tr>
<tr id="dropAnimateTo">
<td class="option"><code>dropAnimateTo</code></td>
<td>
The animation method to use when a dragged Roundabout
is “dropped.” Valid values are <em>next</em>,
<em>previous</em>, or <em>nearest</em>.
</td>
<td class="data-type">string</td>
<td class="default-value"><code>"nearest"</code></td>
</tr>
<tr id="dropCallback">
<td class="option"><code>dropCallback</code></td>
<td>
A function that will be called once the dropped
animation has completed.
</td>
<td class="data-type">function</td>
<td class="default-value"><code>function() {}</code></td>
</tr>
<tr id="dragAxis">
<td class="option"><code>dragAxis</code></td>
<td>
The axis along which drag events are measured. Valid
values are <em>x</em> and <em>y</em>.
</td>
<td class="data-type">string</td>
<td class="default-value"><code>"x"</code></td>
</tr>
<tr id="dragFactor">
<td class="option"><code>dragFactor</code></td>
<td>
Alters the rate at which dragging moves the
Roundabout’s moving elements. Higher numbers will
cause the moving elements to move less.
</td>
<td class="data-type">integer</td>
<td class="default-value"><code>4</code></td>
</tr>
<tr id="triggerFocusEvents">
<td class="option"><code>triggerFocusEvents</code></td>
<td>
When <code>true</code>, a <code>focus</code> event will
be triggered on the child element that moves into
focus when it does so.
</td>
<td class="data-type">boolean</td>
<td class="default-value"><code>true</code></td>
</tr>
<tr id="triggerBlurEvents">
<td class="option"><code>triggerBlurEvents</code></td>
<td>
When <code>true</code>, a <code>blur</code> event will be
triggered on the child element that moves out of the
focused position when it does so.
</td>
<td class="data-type">boolean</td>
<td class="default-value"><code>true</code></td>
</tr>
<tr id="responsive">
<td class="option"><code>responsive</code><small>added in v2.1</small></td>
<td>
When <code>true</code>, attaches a resize event onto the
window and will automatically relayout Roundabout’s
child elements as the holder element changes size.
</td>
<td class="data-type">boolean</td>
<td class="default-value"><code>false</code></td>
</tr>
</tbody>
|Option
|Description
|Data Type
|Default
|
bearing
|
The starting direction in which Roundabout should
face relative to the
focusBearing.
|float
|
0.0
Roundabout does a lot on its own, but all of the methods it uses internally to perform actions are publicly usable as well. Manually calling these methods give even more control over how Roundabout functions.
roundabout
Starts the Roundabout.
.roundabout()
.roundabout(options)
.roundabout(callback)
.roundabout(options, callback)
|object
|
options is an object of
options to configure how
Roundabout acts
|function
|
callback is a function
that is called once the Roundabout is ready
Returns a jQuery object.
setBearing
Changes the
bearing of the Roundabout.
.roundabout("setBearing", bearing)
.roundabout("setBearing", bearing, callback)
|float
|
bearing is a value
between
0.0 and
359.9
|function
|
callback is a function
that is called once the change completes
Returns a jQuery object.
adjustBearing
Alters the
bearing of the Roundabout by a given amount, either positive or negative degrees.
.roundabout("adjustBearing", delta)
.roundabout("adjustBearing", delta, callback)
|float
|
delta is the amount by
which the
bearing will change
(either positive or negative)
|function
|
callback is a function
that is called once the change completes
Returns a jQuery object.
setTilt
Changes the
tilt of the Roundabout.
.roundabout("setTilt", tilt)
.roundabout("setTilt", tilt, callback)
|tilt
|
tilt is a value
typically between
-2.0 and
10.0
|function
|
callback is a function
that is called once the change completes
Returns a jQuery object.
adjustTilt
Alters the
tilt of the Roundabout by a given amount, either in positive or negative mounts.
.roundabout("adjustTilt", delta)
.roundabout("adjustTilt", delta, callback)
|tilt
|
delta is the amount by
which the
tilt will change
(either positive or negative)
|function
|
callback is a function
that is called once the change completes
Returns a jQuery object.
animateToNearestChild
Animates the Roundabout to the nearest child. This animation will not move the Roundabout if any child is already in focus.
.roundabout("animateToNearestChild")
.roundabout("animateToNearestChild", callback)
.roundabout("animateToNearestChild", duration, easing, callback)
|integer
|
duration is the length
of time (in milliseconds) that the animation
will take to complete; uses Roundabout’s
configured
duration if no value
is set here
|string
|
easing is the name of
the easing function to use for movement;
uses Roundabout’s configured
easing
if no value is set here
|function
|
callback is a function
that is called once the change completes
Returns a jQuery object.
animateToChild
Animates the Roundabout to the given
childPosition, which is a zero-based counter of children based on the order of markup.
.roundabout("animateToChild", childPosition)
.roundabout("animateToChild", childPosition, callback)
.roundabout("animateToChild", childPosition, duration, easing)
.roundabout("animateToChild", childPosition, duration, easing, callback)
|integer
|
childPosition is the
zero-based child to which Roundabout
will animate
|integer
|
duration is the length
of time (in milliseconds) that the animation
will take to complete; uses Roundabout’s
configured
duration if no value
is set here
|string
|
easing is the name of
the easing function to use for movement;
uses Roundabout’s configured
easing
if no value is set here
|function
|
callback is a function
that is called once the change completes
Returns a jQuery object.
animateToNextChild
Animates the Roundabout to the next child element.
.roundabout("animateToNextChild")
.roundabout("animateToNextChild", callback)
.roundabout("animateToNextChild", duration, easing)
.roundabout("animateToNextChild", duration, easing, callback)
|integer
|
duration is the length
of time (in milliseconds) that the animation
will take to complete; uses Roundabout’s
configured
duration if no value
is set here
|string
|
easing is the name of
the easing function to use for movement;
uses Roundabout’s configured
easing
if no value is set here
|function
|
callback is a function
that is called once the change completes
Returns a jQuery object. Returns a jQuery object.
animateToPreviousChild
Animates the Roundabout to the previous child element.
.roundabout("animateToPreviousChild")
.roundabout("animateToPreviousChild", callback)
.roundabout("animateToPreviousChild", duration, easing)
.roundabout("animateToPreviousChild", duration, easing, callback)
|integer
|
duration is the length
of time (in milliseconds) that the animation
will take to complete; uses Roundabout’s
configured
duration if no value
is set here
|string
|
easing is the name of
the easing function to use for movement;
uses Roundabout’s configured
easing
if no value is set here
|function
|
callback is a function
that is called once the change completes
Returns a jQuery object.
animateToDelta
Animates the Roundabout to the given amount of degrees away from its current
bearing (either positive or negative degrees).
.roundabout("animateToDelta", degrees)
.roundabout("animateToDelta", degrees, callback)
.roundabout("animateToDelta", degrees, duration, easing)
.roundabout("animateToDelta", degrees, duration, easing, callback)
|float
|
degrees is the amount
by which the
bearing will change
(either positive or negative)
|integer
|
duration is the length
of time (in milliseconds) that the animation
will take to complete; uses Roundabout’s
configured
duration if no value
is set here
|string
|
easing is the name of
the easing function to use for movement;
uses Roundabout’s configured
easing
if no value is set here
|function
|
callback is a function
that is called once the change completes
Returns a jQuery object.
animateBearingToFocus
Animates the Roundabout so that a given
bearing ends at the configured
focusBearing.
.roundabout("animateBearingToFocus", degrees)
.roundabout("animateBearingToFocus", degrees, callback)
.roundabout("animateBearingToFocus", degrees, duration, easing)
.roundabout("animateBearingToFocus", degrees, duration, easing, callback)
|float
|
degrees is a value
between
0.0 and
359.9
|integer
|
duration is the length
of time (in milliseconds) that the animation
will take to complete; uses Roundabout’s
configured
duration if no value
is set here
|string
|
easing is the name of
the easing function to use for movement;
uses Roundabout’s configured
easing
if no value is set here
|function
|
callback is a function
that is called once the change completes
Returns a jQuery object.
startAutoplay
Starts the Roundabout’s
autoplay feature.
.roundabout("startAutoplay")
.roundabout("startAutoplay", callback)
|function
|
callback is a function
that is called after each autoplay
animation completes
Returns a jQuery object.
stopAutoplay
Stops the Roundabout’s
autoplay feature.
.roundabout("stopAutoplay")
.roundabout("stopAutoplay", keepAutoplayBindings)
|boolean
|
keepAutoplayBindings — when
true —
will not destroy any autoplay
mouseenter and
mouseleave
event bindings that were set by
autoplayPauseOnHover
Returns a jQuery object.
toggleAutoplay
Starts or stops the Roundabout’s
autoplay feature (based upon its current state).
.roundabout("toggleAutoplay")
.roundabout("toggleAutoplay", callback)
|function
|
callback is a function
that is called after each autoplay
animation completes
Returns a jQuery object.
isAutoplaying
Checks to see if the Roundabout’s
autoplay feature is currently playing or not.
.roundabout("isAutoplaying")
No parameters.
Returns a boolean.
changeAutoplayDuration
Changes the length of time (in milliseconds) that the Roundabout’s
autoplay feature waits between attempts to animate to the next child.
.roundabout("changeAutoplayDuration", duration)
|integer
|
duration is a length of
time (in milliseconds) between attempts to have
autoplay animate to the next child element
Returns a jQuery object.
relayoutChildren
Repositions child elements based on new contextual information. This is most helpful when the Roundabout element itself changes size and moving child elements within need readjusting.
.roundabout("relayoutChildren")
No parameters.
Returns a jQuery object.
getNearestChild
Gets the nearest child element to the
focusBearing. This number is a zero-based counter based on order of markup.
.roundabout("getNearestChild")
No parameters.
Returns a integer.
getChildInFocus
Gets the child currently in focus. This number is a zero-based counter based on order of markup.
.roundabout("getChildInFocus")
No parameters.
Returns a integer.
Roundabout is equipped to trigger events on both the Roundabout element itself and the moving child elements.
ready
This event fires on the Roundabout element once it and its child elements have been initialized. It also fires on each child element once it has been initialized.
focus
This event fires on child elements that land in the
focusBearing at the end of an animation. Will only fire if
triggerFocusEvents is set to
true.
blur
This event fires on child elements that move away from the
focusBearing at the start of an animation. Will only fire if
triggerBlurEvents is set to
true.
childrenUpdated
This event fires on the Roundabout element when its child elements have been repositioned and are in place.
reposition
This event fires on child elements that have been repositioned and are in place.
bearingSet
This event fires on the Roundabout element when its
bearing has been set.
moveClockwiseThroughBack
This event fires on moving child elements when an animation causes them pass through the point that is opposite (or 180°) from the
focusBearing in a clockwise motion.
moveCounterclockwiseThroughBack
This event fires on moving child elements when an animation causes them to pass through the point that is opposite (or 180°) from the
focusBearing in a counterclockwise motion.
animationStart
This event fires on the Roundabout element at the start of any animation.
animationEnd
This event fires on the Roundabout element at the end of any animation.
autoplayStart
This event fires on the Roundabout element when the
autoplay feature starts.
autoplayStop
This event fires on the Roundabout element when the
autoplay feature stops.