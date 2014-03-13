Roundabout

Note: Roundabout is no longer under active development. I've moved the documentation over here to support the exists plugin, but there are known issues and such that won't be fixed. Use at your own risk.

Roundabout is a jQuery plugin that easily converts unordered lists & other nested HTML structures into entertaining, interactive, turntable-like areas.

It’s ready-to-go straight out of the box, but if you want to get crazy, Roundabout is highly-customizable with an extensive API that allows for some pretty amazing results.

Roundabout requires jQuery (at least version 1.2).

Roundabout is equipped to play nicely with a couple of other plugins if they’re made available.

Roundabout Shapes by Fred LeBlanc Roundabout can move in more ways than just a turntable. With Shapes, you have many other ways you can move your content around the page.

jQuery Easing by George McGinley Smith jQuery comes with two easing styles built in, but this plugin adds many, many more. Include this script and use any of its defined easing functions in your Roundabout animations.

Event.drag & Event.drop by ThreeDubMedia In addition to rotating on click, Roundabout can also move by clicking and dragging on the Roundabout element itself. Include these scripts and turn on enableDrag.

But That’s Not All!

The list above is only a list of the plugins that have support baked in, but Roundabout will play nicely with many other plugins. (It’s up to you to integrate those yourself.)

Using Roundabout

Include the jquery.roundabout.js JavaScript file on your page after you include jQuery itself. Also, either link to the included CSS file, or copy the CSS styles from that file and paste them into your site's CSS file.

To activate Roundabout in its simplest form, you can do this:

$( 'ul' ).roundabout();

Of course, this will change all of your ul elements into Roundabouts, which probably isn't what you want, but you can easily change the selector to only target the elements you wish to convert

Setting Options

You can set options on Roundabout to change how it behaves. Do this by passing in an object of options into the main Roundabout call upon initialization, like so:

$( 'ul' ).roundabout({ btnNext : ".next" });

Incorporating Roundabout Shapes

If you're using the sister plugin Roundabout Shapes, be sure to include the jquery.roundabout-shapes.js file after you include the main Roundabout JavaScript file. Next, you'll select the shape as on of the options that you pass into Roundabout upon initialization:

$( 'ul' ).roundabout({ btnNext : ".next" , shape : "figure8" });

Calling Roundabout Methods

Roundabout comes with a number of methods you can call to better control how it works. Calling those methods are done by re-calling roundabout on the element that Roundabout is already working on and passing in the name of the method to use as the first parameter. If the method requires other parameters, pass those in as subsequent parameters.

For example, instead of using the btnNext option, you can manually implement this yourself like this:

$( '.btnNext' , function ( e ) { e.stopPropagation(); e.preventDefault(); $( 'ul#myRoundabout' ).roundabout( 'animateToNextChild' ); return false ; });

Enabling Drag & Drop

Lately it seems that this doesn't work as well as it once did. Not sure why, but you can still enable it. To do this, you'll need to grab v2 of the jquery.event.drag and jquery.event.drop plugins by ThreeDubMedia. Include them on your page after Roundabout is included.

Next, enable your Roundabout to use drag and drop like so:

$( 'ul' ).roundabout({ enableDrag : true });

Using Autoplay

Autoplay lets you have Roundabout automatically animate on an interval. This functionality is included with the Roundabout core, so no additional scripts are needed to get this working.

To enable autoplay, there are three options you can set:

$( 'ul' ).roundabout({ autoplay : true , autoplayDuration : 5000 , autoplayPauseOnHover : true });

The first option, autoplay will turn on autoplay. The second, autoplayDuration is the length of time in milliseconds between animation triggers. The final option, autoplayPauseOnHover will force autoplay never to figure while the user has their cursor over the Roundabout itself.

Support

Version 2 (the current version) works reasonably well, although if you look in the issues you'll see a number of things that don't work for some people. As mentioned above, this plugin is no longer under active development. Feel free to continue submitting issues for others to see, but no further official action can be guaranteed at all.

API

Settable Options

Roundabout comes with many settable configuration options that let you customize how it operates.

Callable Methods

Roundabout does a lot on its own, but all of the methods it uses internally to perform actions are publicly usable as well. Manually calling these methods give even more control over how Roundabout functions.

roundabout

Starts the Roundabout.

Usage

.roundabout() .roundabout(options) .roundabout(callback) .roundabout(options, callback)

Parameters

object options is an object of options to configure how Roundabout acts function callback is a function that is called once the Roundabout is ready

Returns a jQuery object.

setBearing

Changes the bearing of the Roundabout.

Usage

.roundabout( "setBearing" , bearing) .roundabout( "setBearing" , bearing, callback)

Parameters

float bearing is a value between 0.0 and 359.9 function callback is a function that is called once the change completes

Returns a jQuery object.

adjustBearing

Alters the bearing of the Roundabout by a given amount, either positive or negative degrees.

Usage

.roundabout( "adjustBearing" , delta) .roundabout( "adjustBearing" , delta, callback)

Parameters

float delta is the amount by which the bearing will change (either positive or negative) function callback is a function that is called once the change completes

Returns a jQuery object.

setTilt

Changes the tilt of the Roundabout.

Usage

.roundabout( "setTilt" , tilt) .roundabout( "setTilt" , tilt, callback)

Parameters

tilt tilt is a value typically between -2.0 and 10.0 function callback is a function that is called once the change completes

Returns a jQuery object.

adjustTilt

Alters the tilt of the Roundabout by a given amount, either in positive or negative mounts.

Usage

.roundabout( "adjustTilt" , delta) .roundabout( "adjustTilt" , delta, callback)

Parameters

tilt delta is the amount by which the tilt will change (either positive or negative) function callback is a function that is called once the change completes

Returns a jQuery object.

animateToNearestChild

Animates the Roundabout to the nearest child. This animation will not move the Roundabout if any child is already in focus.

Usage

.roundabout( "animateToNearestChild" ) .roundabout( "animateToNearestChild" , callback) .roundabout( "animateToNearestChild" , duration, easing, callback)

Parameters

integer duration is the length of time (in milliseconds) that the animation will take to complete; uses Roundabout’s configured duration if no value is set here string easing is the name of the easing function to use for movement; uses Roundabout’s configured easing if no value is set here function callback is a function that is called once the change completes

Returns a jQuery object.

animateToChild

Animates the Roundabout to the given childPosition , which is a zero-based counter of children based on the order of markup.

Usage

.roundabout( "animateToChild" , childPosition) .roundabout( "animateToChild" , childPosition, callback) .roundabout( "animateToChild" , childPosition, duration, easing) .roundabout( "animateToChild" , childPosition, duration, easing, callback)

Parameters

integer childPosition is the zero-based child to which Roundabout will animate integer duration is the length of time (in milliseconds) that the animation will take to complete; uses Roundabout’s configured duration if no value is set here string easing is the name of the easing function to use for movement; uses Roundabout’s configured easing if no value is set here function callback is a function that is called once the change completes

Returns a jQuery object.

animateToNextChild

Animates the Roundabout to the next child element.

Usage

.roundabout( "animateToNextChild" ) .roundabout( "animateToNextChild" , callback) .roundabout( "animateToNextChild" , duration, easing) .roundabout( "animateToNextChild" , duration, easing, callback)

Parameters

integer duration is the length of time (in milliseconds) that the animation will take to complete; uses Roundabout’s configured duration if no value is set here string easing is the name of the easing function to use for movement; uses Roundabout’s configured easing if no value is set here function callback is a function that is called once the change completes

Returns a jQuery object.

animateToPreviousChild

Animates the Roundabout to the previous child element.

Usage

.roundabout( "animateToPreviousChild" ) .roundabout( "animateToPreviousChild" , callback) .roundabout( "animateToPreviousChild" , duration, easing) .roundabout( "animateToPreviousChild" , duration, easing, callback)

Parameters

integer duration is the length of time (in milliseconds) that the animation will take to complete; uses Roundabout’s configured duration if no value is set here string easing is the name of the easing function to use for movement; uses Roundabout’s configured easing if no value is set here function callback is a function that is called once the change completes

Returns a jQuery object.

animateToDelta

Animates the Roundabout to the given amount of degrees away from its current bearing (either positive or negative degrees).

Usage

.roundabout( "animateToDelta" , degrees) .roundabout( "animateToDelta" , degrees, callback) .roundabout( "animateToDelta" , degrees, duration, easing) .roundabout( "animateToDelta" , degrees, duration, easing, callback)

Parameters

float degrees is the amount by which the bearing will change (either positive or negative) integer duration is the length of time (in milliseconds) that the animation will take to complete; uses Roundabout’s configured duration if no value is set here string easing is the name of the easing function to use for movement; uses Roundabout’s configured easing if no value is set here function callback is a function that is called once the change completes

Returns a jQuery object.

animateBearingToFocus

Animates the Roundabout so that a given bearing ends at the configured focusBearing .

Usage

.roundabout( "animateBearingToFocus" , degrees) .roundabout( "animateBearingToFocus" , degrees, callback) .roundabout( "animateBearingToFocus" , degrees, duration, easing) .roundabout( "animateBearingToFocus" , degrees, duration, easing, callback)

Parameters

float degrees is a value between 0.0 and 359.9 integer duration is the length of time (in milliseconds) that the animation will take to complete; uses Roundabout’s configured duration if no value is set here string easing is the name of the easing function to use for movement; uses Roundabout’s configured easing if no value is set here function callback is a function that is called once the change completes

Returns a jQuery object.

startAutoplay

Starts the Roundabout’s autoplay feature.

Usage

.roundabout( "startAutoplay" ) .roundabout( "startAutoplay" , callback)

Parameters

function callback is a function that is called after each autoplay animation completes

Returns a jQuery object.

stopAutoplay

Stops the Roundabout’s autoplay feature.

Usage

.roundabout( "stopAutoplay" ) .roundabout( "stopAutoplay" , keepAutoplayBindings)

Parameters

boolean keepAutoplayBindings — when true — will not destroy any autoplay mouseenter and mouseleave event bindings that were set by autoplayPauseOnHover

Returns a jQuery object.

toggleAutoplay

Starts or stops the Roundabout’s autoplay feature (based upon its current state).

Usage

.roundabout( "toggleAutoplay" ) .roundabout( "toggleAutoplay" , callback)

Parameters

function callback is a function that is called after each autoplay animation completes

Returns a jQuery object.

isAutoplaying

Checks to see if the Roundabout’s autoplay feature is currently playing or not.

Usage

.roundabout( "isAutoplaying" )

Parameters

No parameters.

Returns a boolean.

changeAutoplayDuration

Changes the length of time (in milliseconds) that the Roundabout’s autoplay feature waits between attempts to animate to the next child.

Usage

.roundabout( "changeAutoplayDuration" , duration)

Parameters

integer duration is a length of time (in milliseconds) between attempts to have autoplay animate to the next child element

Returns a jQuery object.

relayoutChildren

Repositions child elements based on new contextual information. This is most helpful when the Roundabout element itself changes size and moving child elements within need readjusting.

Usage

.roundabout( "relayoutChildren" )

Parameters

No parameters.

Returns a jQuery object.

getNearestChild

Gets the nearest child element to the focusBearing . This number is a zero-based counter based on order of markup.

Usage

.roundabout( "getNearestChild" )

Parameters

No parameters.

Returns a integer.

getChildInFocus

Gets the child currently in focus. This number is a zero-based counter based on order of markup.

Usage

.roundabout( "getChildInFocus" )

Parameters

No parameters.

Returns a integer.

Hookable Events

Roundabout is equipped to trigger events on both the Roundabout element itself and the moving child elements.

ready

This event fires on the Roundabout element once it and its child elements have been initialized. It also fires on each child element once it has been initialized.

focus

This event fires on child elements that land in the focusBearing at the end of an animation. Will only fire if triggerFocusEvents is set to true .

blur

This event fires on child elements that move away from the focusBearing at the start of an animation. Will only fire if triggerBlurEvents is set to true .

This event fires on the Roundabout element when its child elements have been repositioned and are in place.

reposition

This event fires on child elements that have been repositioned and are in place.

bearingSet

This event fires on the Roundabout element when its bearing has been set.

moveClockwiseThroughBack

This event fires on moving child elements when an animation causes them pass through the point that is opposite (or 180°) from the focusBearing in a clockwise motion.

moveCounterclockwiseThroughBack

This event fires on moving child elements when an animation causes them to pass through the point that is opposite (or 180°) from the focusBearing in a counterclockwise motion.

animationStart

This event fires on the Roundabout element at the start of any animation.

animationEnd

This event fires on the Roundabout element at the end of any animation.

autoplayStart

This event fires on the Roundabout element when the autoplay feature starts.

autoplayStop