Creates an interface to add and remove a repeatable group of input elements.
bower install jquery.repeater --save
npm install jquery.repeater --save
Repeater uses the first "data-repeater-item" as a template for added items.
Repeater rewrites your name attributes to avoid collisions within the same form.
(since the name attributes will be repeated). In the example below, the
name attributes would be renamed
group-a[0][text-input] and
group-a[1][text-input].
Checkbox inputs and Multiple Select inputs will have an additional
[] appended. So for example a checkbox
with name
foo would be mapped to
group-a[0][foo][].
Names get reindexed if an item is added or deleted.
<form class="repeater">
<!--
The value given to the data-repeater-list attribute will be used as the
base of rewritten name attributes. In this example, the first
data-repeater-item's name attribute would become group-a[0][text-input],
and the second data-repeater-item would become group-a[1][text-input]
-->
<div data-repeater-list="group-a">
<div data-repeater-item>
<input type="text" name="text-input" value="A"/>
<input data-repeater-delete type="button" value="Delete"/>
</div>
<div data-repeater-item>
<input type="text" name="text-input" value="B"/>
<input data-repeater-delete type="button" value="Delete"/>
</div>
</div>
<input data-repeater-create type="button" value="Add"/>
</form>
<script src="path/to/jquery.js"></script>
<script src="path/to/jquery.repeater/jquery.repeater.js"></script>
<script>
$(document).ready(function () {
$('.repeater').repeater({
// (Optional)
// start with an empty list of repeaters. Set your first (and only)
// "data-repeater-item" with style="display:none;" and pass the
// following configuration flag
initEmpty: true,
// (Optional)
// "defaultValues" sets the values of added items. The keys of
// defaultValues refer to the value of the input's name attribute.
// If a default value is not specified for an input, then it will
// have its value cleared.
defaultValues: {
'text-input': 'foo'
},
// (Optional)
// "show" is called just after an item is added. The item is hidden
// at this point. If a show callback is not given the item will
// have $(this).show() called on it.
show: function () {
$(this).slideDown();
},
// (Optional)
// "hide" is called when a user clicks on a data-repeater-delete
// element. The item is still visible. "hide" is passed a function
// as its first argument which will properly remove the item.
// "hide" allows for a confirmation step, to send a delete request
// to the server, etc. If a hide callback is not given the item
// will be deleted.
hide: function (deleteElement) {
if(confirm('Are you sure you want to delete this element?')) {
$(this).slideUp(deleteElement);
}
},
// (Optional)
// You can use this if you need to manually re-index the list
// for example if you are using a drag and drop library to reorder
// list items.
ready: function (setIndexes) {
$dragAndDrop.on('drop', setIndexes);
},
// (Optional)
// Removes the delete button from the first list item,
// defaults to false.
isFirstItemUndeletable: true
})
});
</script>
<!-- outer repeater -->
<form class="repeater">
<div data-repeater-list="outer-list">
<div data-repeater-item>
<input type="text" name="text-input" value="A"/>
<input data-repeater-delete type="button" value="Delete"/>
<!-- innner repeater -->
<div class="inner-repeater">
<div data-repeater-list="inner-list">
<div data-repeater-item>
<input type="text" name="inner-text-input" value="B"/>
<input data-repeater-delete type="button" value="Delete"/>
</div>
</div>
<input data-repeater-create type="button" value="Add"/>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<input data-repeater-create type="button" value="Add"/>
</form>
<script src="path/to/jquery.js"></script>
<script src="path/to/jquery.repeater/jquery.repeater.js"></script>
<script>
$(document).ready(function () {
$('.repeater').repeater({
// (Required if there is a nested repeater)
// Specify the configuration of the nested repeaters.
// Nested configuration follows the same format as the base configuration,
// supporting options "defaultValues", "show", "hide", etc.
// Nested repeaters additionally require a "selector" field.
repeaters: [{
// (Required)
// Specify the jQuery selector for this nested repeater
selector: '.inner-repeater'
}]
});
});
</script>
Get a structured object of repeater values, without submitting the form.
The rewritten name attributes of the form
group[index][name] work well
when submitting to a server that knows how to parse this format, but not as well
when trying to grab the values via javascript.
The
repeaterVal method can be called on a repeater group and will parse the
renamed attributes into something more easily digestible
// setup the repeater
$('.repeater').repeater();
//get the values of the inputs as a formatted object
$('.repeater').repeaterVal();
You can set repeater list data after it has been initialized.
var $repeater = $('.repeater').repeater();
$repeater.setList([
{
'text-input': 'set-a',
'inner-group': [{ 'inner-text-input': 'set-b' }]
},
{ 'text-input': 'set-foo' }
]);