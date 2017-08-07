Repeater

Creates an interface to add and remove a repeatable group of input elements.

bower install jquery.repeater --save npm install jquery.repeater --save

Templates

Repeater uses the first "data-repeater-item" as a template for added items.

Rewritten Name Attributes.

Repeater rewrites your name attributes to avoid collisions within the same form. (since the name attributes will be repeated). In the example below, the name attributes would be renamed group-a[0][text-input] and group-a[1][text-input] .

Checkbox inputs and Multiple Select inputs will have an additional [] appended. So for example a checkbox with name foo would be mapped to group-a[0][foo][] .

Names get reindexed if an item is added or deleted.

Example

< form class = "repeater" > < div data-repeater-list = "group-a" > < div data-repeater-item > < input type = "text" name = "text-input" value = "A" /> < input data-repeater-delete type = "button" value = "Delete" /> </ div > < div data-repeater-item > < input type = "text" name = "text-input" value = "B" /> < input data-repeater-delete type = "button" value = "Delete" /> </ div > </ div > < input data-repeater-create type = "button" value = "Add" /> </ form > < script src = "path/to/jquery.js" > </ script > < script src = "path/to/jquery.repeater/jquery.repeater.js" > </ script > < script > $( document ).ready( function ( ) { $( '.repeater' ).repeater({ initEmpty : true , defaultValues : { 'text-input' : 'foo' }, show : function ( ) { $( this ).slideDown(); }, hide : function ( deleteElement ) { if (confirm( 'Are you sure you want to delete this element?' )) { $( this ).slideUp(deleteElement); } }, ready : function ( setIndexes ) { $dragAndDrop.on( 'drop' , setIndexes); }, isFirstItemUndeletable : true }) }); </ script >

Nested Example

< form class = "repeater" > < div data-repeater-list = "outer-list" > < div data-repeater-item > < input type = "text" name = "text-input" value = "A" /> < input data-repeater-delete type = "button" value = "Delete" /> < div class = "inner-repeater" > < div data-repeater-list = "inner-list" > < div data-repeater-item > < input type = "text" name = "inner-text-input" value = "B" /> < input data-repeater-delete type = "button" value = "Delete" /> </ div > </ div > < input data-repeater-create type = "button" value = "Add" /> </ div > </ div > </ div > < input data-repeater-create type = "button" value = "Add" /> </ form > < script src = "path/to/jquery.js" > </ script > < script src = "path/to/jquery.repeater/jquery.repeater.js" > </ script > < script > $( document ).ready( function ( ) { $( '.repeater' ).repeater({ repeaters : [{ selector : '.inner-repeater' }] }); }); </ script >

repeaterVal

Get a structured object of repeater values, without submitting the form.

The rewritten name attributes of the form group[index][name] work well when submitting to a server that knows how to parse this format, but not as well when trying to grab the values via javascript.

The repeaterVal method can be called on a repeater group and will parse the renamed attributes into something more easily digestible

$( '.repeater' ).repeater(); $( '.repeater' ).repeaterVal();

setList

You can set repeater list data after it has been initialized.