openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

jquery.payment

by stripe-archive
3.0.0 (see all)

[DEPRECATED] A general purpose library for building credit card forms, validating inputs and formatting numbers.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

21.9K

GitHub Stars

3.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

51

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

jQuery.payment Build Status

A general purpose library for building credit card forms, validating inputs and formatting numbers.

Project status

jquery.payment is deprecated. We recommend that you use either Stripe Checkout or Stripe Elements to collect card information.

We will patch jquery.payment for major critical/security issues, but we won't be adding new features.

Usage

You can make an input act like a credit card field (with number formatting and length restriction):

$('input.cc-num').payment('formatCardNumber');

Then, when the payment form is submitted, you can validate the card number on the client-side:

var valid = $.payment.validateCardNumber($('input.cc-num').val());

if (!valid) {
  alert('Your card is not valid!');
  return false;
}

You can find a full demo here.

Supported card types are:

  • Visa
  • MasterCard
  • American Express
  • Diners Club
  • Discover
  • UnionPay
  • JCB
  • Maestro
  • Forbrugsforeningen
  • Dankort

(Additional card types are supported by extending the $.payment.cards array.)

API

$.fn.payment('formatCardNumber')

Formats card numbers:

  • Includes a space between every 4 digits
  • Restricts input to numbers
  • Limits to 16 numbers
  • Supports American Express formatting
  • Adds a class of the card type (e.g. 'visa') to the input

Example:

$('input.cc-num').payment('formatCardNumber');

$.fn.payment('formatCardExpiry')

Formats card expiry:

  • Includes a / between the month and year
  • Restricts input to numbers
  • Restricts length

Example:

$('input.cc-exp').payment('formatCardExpiry');

$.fn.payment('formatCardCVC')

Formats card CVC:

  • Restricts length to 4 numbers
  • Restricts input to numbers

Example:

$('input.cc-cvc').payment('formatCardCVC');

$.fn.payment('restrictNumeric')

General numeric input restriction.

Example:

$('[data-numeric]').payment('restrictNumeric');

$.payment.validateCardNumber(number)

Validates a card number:

  • Validates numbers
  • Validates Luhn algorithm
  • Validates length

Example:

$.payment.validateCardNumber('4242 4242 4242 4242'); //=> true

$.payment.validateCardExpiry(month, year)

Validates a card expiry:

  • Validates numbers
  • Validates in the future
  • Supports year shorthand

Example:

$.payment.validateCardExpiry('05', '20'); //=> true
$.payment.validateCardExpiry('05', '2015'); //=> true
$.payment.validateCardExpiry('05', '05'); //=> false

$.payment.validateCardCVC(cvc, type)

Validates a card CVC:

  • Validates number
  • Validates length to 4

Example:

$.payment.validateCardCVC('123'); //=> true
$.payment.validateCardCVC('123', 'amex'); //=> true
$.payment.validateCardCVC('1234', 'amex'); //=> true
$.payment.validateCardCVC('12344'); //=> false

$.payment.cardType(number)

Returns a card type. Either:

  • visa
  • mastercard
  • amex
  • dinersclub
  • discover
  • unionpay
  • jcb
  • maestro
  • forbrugsforeningen
  • dankort

The function will return null if the card type can't be determined.

Example:

$.payment.cardType('4242 4242 4242 4242'); //=> 'visa'

$.payment.cardExpiryVal(string) and $.fn.payment('cardExpiryVal')

Parses a credit card expiry in the form of MM/YYYY, returning an object containing the month and year. Shorthand years, such as 13 are also supported (and converted into the longhand, e.g. 2013).

$.payment.cardExpiryVal('03 / 2025'); //=> {month: 3, year: 2025}
$.payment.cardExpiryVal('05 / 04'); //=> {month: 5, year: 2004}
$('input.cc-exp').payment('cardExpiryVal') //=> {month: 4, year: 2020}

This function doesn't perform any validation of the month or year; use $.payment.validateCardExpiry(month, year) for that.

$.payment.cards

Array of objects that describe valid card types. Each object should contain the following fields:

{
  // Card type, as returned by $.payment.cardType.
  type: 'mastercard',
  // Array of prefixes used to identify the card type.
  patterns: [
      51, 52, 53, 54, 55,
      22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27
  ],
  // Array of valid card number lengths.
  length: [16],
  // Array of valid card CVC lengths.
  cvcLength: [3],
  // Boolean indicating whether a valid card number should satisfy the Luhn check.
  luhn: true,
  // Regex used to format the card number. Each match is joined with a space.
  format: /(\d{1,4})/g
}

When identifying a card type, the array is traversed in order until the card number matches a prefix in patterns. For this reason, patterns with higher specificity should appear towards the beginning of the array.

Example

Look in ./example/index.html

Building

Run cake build

Running tests

Run cake test

Autocomplete recommendations

We recommend you turn autocomplete on for credit card forms, except for the CVC field (which should never be stored). You can do this by setting the autocomplete attribute:

<form autocomplete="on">
  <input class="cc-number" autocomplete="cc-number">
  <input class="cc-exp" autocomplete="cc-exp">
  <input class="cc-cvc" autocomplete="off">
</form>

You should mark up your fields using the Autofill spec. These are respected by a number of browsers, including Chrome, Safari, Firefox.

Mobile recommendations

We recommend you to use <input type="tel"> which will cause the numeric keyboard to be displayed on mobile devices:

<input type="tel" class="cc-number">

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial