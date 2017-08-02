A general purpose library for building credit card forms, validating inputs and formatting numbers.

Project status

jquery.payment is deprecated. We recommend that you use either Stripe Checkout or Stripe Elements to collect card information.

We will patch jquery.payment for major critical/security issues, but we won't be adding new features.

Usage

You can make an input act like a credit card field (with number formatting and length restriction):

$( 'input.cc-num' ).payment( 'formatCardNumber' );

Then, when the payment form is submitted, you can validate the card number on the client-side:

var valid = $.payment.validateCardNumber($( 'input.cc-num' ).val()); if (!valid) { alert( 'Your card is not valid!' ); return false ; }

You can find a full demo here.

Supported card types are:

Visa

MasterCard

American Express

Diners Club

Discover

UnionPay

JCB

Maestro

Forbrugsforeningen

Dankort

(Additional card types are supported by extending the $.payment.cards array.)

API

Formats card numbers:

Includes a space between every 4 digits

Restricts input to numbers

Limits to 16 numbers

Supports American Express formatting

Adds a class of the card type (e.g. 'visa') to the input

Example:

$( 'input.cc-num' ).payment( 'formatCardNumber' );

Formats card expiry:

Includes a / between the month and year

between the month and year Restricts input to numbers

Restricts length

Example:

$( 'input.cc-exp' ).payment( 'formatCardExpiry' );

Formats card CVC:

Restricts length to 4 numbers

Restricts input to numbers

Example:

$( 'input.cc-cvc' ).payment( 'formatCardCVC' );

General numeric input restriction.

Example:

$( '[data-numeric]' ).payment( 'restrictNumeric' );

Validates a card number:

Validates numbers

Validates Luhn algorithm

Validates length

Example:

$.payment.validateCardNumber( '4242 4242 4242 4242' );

Validates a card expiry:

Validates numbers

Validates in the future

Supports year shorthand

Example:

$.payment.validateCardExpiry( '05' , '20' ); $.payment.validateCardExpiry( '05' , '2015' ); $.payment.validateCardExpiry( '05' , '05' );

Validates a card CVC:

Validates number

Validates length to 4

Example:

$.payment.validateCardCVC( '123' ); $.payment.validateCardCVC( '123' , 'amex' ); $.payment.validateCardCVC( '1234' , 'amex' ); $.payment.validateCardCVC( '12344' );

Returns a card type. Either:

visa

mastercard

amex

dinersclub

discover

unionpay

jcb

maestro

forbrugsforeningen

dankort

The function will return null if the card type can't be determined.

Example:

$.payment.cardType( '4242 4242 4242 4242' );

$.payment.cardExpiryVal(string) and $.fn.payment('cardExpiryVal')

Parses a credit card expiry in the form of MM/YYYY, returning an object containing the month and year . Shorthand years, such as 13 are also supported (and converted into the longhand, e.g. 2013 ).

$.payment.cardExpiryVal( '03 / 2025' ); $.payment.cardExpiryVal( '05 / 04' ); $( 'input.cc-exp' ).payment( 'cardExpiryVal' )

This function doesn't perform any validation of the month or year; use $.payment.validateCardExpiry(month, year) for that.

Array of objects that describe valid card types. Each object should contain the following fields:

{ type : 'mastercard' , patterns : [ 51 , 52 , 53 , 54 , 55 , 22 , 23 , 24 , 25 , 26 , 27 ], length : [ 16 ], cvcLength : [ 3 ], luhn : true , format : /(\d{1,4})/g }

When identifying a card type, the array is traversed in order until the card number matches a prefix in patterns . For this reason, patterns with higher specificity should appear towards the beginning of the array.

Example

Look in ./example/index.html

Building

Run cake build

Running tests

Run cake test

Autocomplete recommendations

We recommend you turn autocomplete on for credit card forms, except for the CVC field (which should never be stored). You can do this by setting the autocomplete attribute:

< form autocomplete = "on" > < input class = "cc-number" autocomplete = "cc-number" > < input class = "cc-exp" autocomplete = "cc-exp" > < input class = "cc-cvc" autocomplete = "off" > </ form >

You should mark up your fields using the Autofill spec. These are respected by a number of browsers, including Chrome, Safari, Firefox.

Mobile recommendations

We recommend you to use <input type="tel"> which will cause the numeric keyboard to be displayed on mobile devices: