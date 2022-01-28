Panzoom

Examples

Panzoom is a small library (~3.7kb gzipped) to add panning and zooming functionality to an element. Rather than using absolute positioning or setting width and height, Panzoom uses CSS transforms to take advantage of hardware/GPU acceleration in the browser, which means the element can be anything: an image, a video, an iframe, a canvas, text, WHATEVER.

For common support questions, see the FAQ.

Browser support

Here is a list of currently supported browsers.

Mobile support

iOS, Android, and Windows Mobile are supported.

Panzoom includes support for touch gestures and even supports pinch gestures for zooming. It is perfectly suited for both mobile and desktop browsers. It uses pointer events by default wherever supported.

SVG support

Panzoom supports panning and zooming SVG elements directly.

In IE11, CSS animations/transitions do not work on SVG elements, at least for the transform style. They do work in other browsers.

One could implement transitions manually in IE11 using the setTransform option and integrating a tweening library for javascript animations (such as tween.js).

Installing

With npm:

$ npm install --save @panzoom/panzoom

With yarn:

$ yarn add @panzoom/panzoom

Panzoom uses UMD and can be loaded a lot of ways.

With ES6 imports:

import Panzoom from '@panzoom/panzoom'

With commonjs or browserify:

const Panzoom = require ( '@panzoom/panzoom' )

With an AMD loader in an anonymous module:

define([ '@panzoom/panzoom' ], function ( Panzoom ) { const elem = document .getElementById( 'panzoom-element' ) Panzoom(elem) })

With a script tag:

< script src = "/js/panzoom.js" > </ script >

With a script tag from a CDN:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/@panzoom/panzoom@4.4.4/dist/panzoom.min.js" > </ script >

Usage

const elem = document .getElementById( 'panzoom-element' ) const panzoom = Panzoom(elem, { maxScale : 5 }) panzoom.pan( 10 , 10 ) panzoom.zoom( 2 , { animate : true }) button.addEventListener( 'click' , panzoom.zoomIn) elem.parentElement.addEventListener( 'wheel' , panzoom.zoomWithWheel)

FAQ

1. What is transform-origin and why is it added to the panzoom element?

The transform-origin is the origin from which transforms are applied. Panzoom ensures the defaults are set to what it expects to calculate focal point zooming.

is the origin from which transforms are applied. Panzoom ensures the defaults are set to what it expects to calculate focal point zooming. HTML elements default to '50% 50%'.

SVG elements default to '0 0'.

2. I am using Panzoom with an <object> tag and it's not working. What's wrong?

Object elements can eat up events, making it so they never reach Panzoom. To fix this, disable pointer events ( pointer-events: none ) on the <object> tag and call Panzoom using a wrapper.

3. My links aren't working! How do I enable an anchor within a panzoom element?

Add class options.excludeClass (default is "panzoom-exclude" ) to whatever element you want to be clickable. Panzoom will check for this class before handling the event. Alternatively, add a reference to the element to the exclude option, or call event.stopImmediatePropagation() in an event handler on the clickable element.

A note on the async nature of Panzoom

In some cases, setting one thing and then setting another synchronously will not work as intended.

For instance, the following usually works fine.

const panzoom = Panzoom(elem) panzoom.zoom( 2 ) panzoom.pan( 100 , 100 )

However, you might find that the things start breaking when the contain option is set.

This is due to the fact that in order for Panzoom to retrieve proper dimensions, the scale needs to be painted.

If you find that things aren't looking quite right, try the following instead...

panzoom.zoom( 2 ) setTimeout( () => panzoom.pan( 100 , 100 ))

4. I'm using Panzoom with SVG text elements and am seeing some weird text resizing. How do I fix this?

Add text-rendering="geometricPrecision" to your <text> elements.

< text text-rendering = "geometricPrecision" x = "40" y = "120" > Hello World </ text >

5. I'm using Panzoom on a canvas element that renders a PDF. How do I avoid the PDF getting blurry when scaled?

See this stackoverflow question

Documentation

Panzoom

▸ Panzoom( elem , options? ): [PanzoomObject](#PanzoomObject)

Parameters

Name Type elem HTMLElement | SVGElement options? Omit < [PanzoomOptions](#PanzoomOptions) , "force" >

Returns

[PanzoomObject](#PanzoomObject)

Defined in

panzoom.ts:58

PanzoomOptions

Includes MiscOptions , PanOptions , and ZoomOptions

MiscOptions

These options can be passed to Panzoom() , as well as any pan or zoom function. One exception is force , which can only be passed to methods like pan() or zoom() , but not Panzoom() or setOptions() as it should not be set globally.

animate

• Optional animate: boolean (Default: false)

Whether to animate transitions

Defined in

types.ts:21

canvas

• Optional canvas: boolean (Default: false)

This option treats the Panzoom element's parent as a canvas. Effectively, Panzoom binds the down handler to the parent instead of the Panzoom element, so that pointer events anywhere on the "canvas" moves its children. See issue #472.

Note: setting this option to true also changes where the cursor style is applied (i.e. the parent).

Defined in

types.ts:32

duration

• Optional duration: number (Default: 200)

Duration of the transition (ms)

Defined in

types.ts:34

easing

• Optional easing: string (Default: "ease-in-out")

CSS Easing used for transitions

Defined in

types.ts:36

exclude

• Optional exclude: Element [] (Default: [])

Add elements to this array that should be excluded from Panzoom handling. Ancestors of event targets are also checked. e.g. links and buttons that should not propagate the click event.

Defined in

types.ts:43

excludeClass

• Optional excludeClass: string (Default: "panzoom-exclude")

Add this class to any element within the Panzoom element that you want to exclude from Panzoom handling. That element's children will also be excluded. e.g. links and buttons that should not propagate the click event.

Defined in

types.ts:50

force

• Optional force: boolean

force should be used sparingly to temporarily override and ignore options such as disablePan, disableZoom, and panOnlyWhenZoomed. This option cannot be passed to the Panzoom constructor or setOptions (to avoid setting this option globally).

panzoom.pan( 50 , 100 , { force : true }) panzoom.zoom( 1 , { force : true })

Defined in

types.ts:66

noBind

• Optional noBind: boolean

Skip binding the default Panzoom event listeners

Defined in

types.ts:95

origin

• Optional origin: string

Change this at your own risk. The transform-origin is the origin from which transforms are applied. Default: '50% 50%' for HTML and '0 0' for SVG. The defaults are set because changing the transform-origin on SVG elements doesn't work in IE.

Changing this should work with many things, but it will break focal point zooming, which assumes the defaults are set to do the more complicated calculations.

And again, changing this for SVG in IE doesn't work at all.

Defined in

types.ts:109

overflow

• Optional overflow: string (Default: "hidden")

The overflow CSS value for the parent. Defaults to 'hidden'

Defined in

types.ts:111

setTransform

• Optional setTransform: ( elem : HTMLElement | SVGElement , __namedParameters : CurrentValues , _options? : PanzoomOptions ) => void

Set the transform using the proper prefix

Override the transform setter. This is exposed mostly so the user could set other parts of a transform aside from scale and translate. Default is defined in src/css.ts.

const panzoom = Panzoom(elem, { setTransform : ( elem, { scale, x, y } ) => { panzoom.setStyle( 'transform' , `rotate(0.5turn) scale( ${scale} ) translate( ${x} px, ${y} px)` ) } })

Parameters

Name Type elem HTMLElement | SVGElement __namedParameters CurrentValues _options? PanzoomOptions

Returns

void

Defined in

types.ts:115

silent

• Optional silent: boolean

Silence all events

Defined in

types.ts:117

startScale

• Optional startScale: number (Default: 1)

Scale used to set the beginning transform

Defined in

types.ts:123

startX

• Optional startX: number (Default: 0)

X Value used to set the beginning transform

Defined in

types.ts:119

startY

• Optional startY: number (Default: 0)

Y Value used to set the beginning transform

Defined in

types.ts:121

touchAction

• Optional touchAction: string (Default: "none")

This value is used to set touch-action on both the Panzoom element and its parent. It is needed because that the native scroll on mobile interferes with panning and pinch zooming. Set this to empty string to re-enable scrolling on mobile, but note that both scrolling and panning cannot work at the same time.

Defined in

types.ts:133

Methods

handleStartEvent

▸ Optional handleStartEvent( event ): void

On the first pointer event, when panning starts, the default Panzoom behavior is to call event.preventDefault() and event.stopPropagation() on that event. The former is almost certainly a necessity; the latter enables Panzoom elements within Panzoom elements.

But there are some cases where the default is not the desired behavior. Set this option to override that behavior.

Panzoom(elem, { handleStartEvent : ( event ) => { event.preventDefault() } }) Panzoom(elem, { handleStartEvent : () => {} })

Parameters

Name Type event Event

Returns

void

Defined in

types.ts:91

PanOptions (includes MiscOptions)

contain

• Optional contain: "inside" | "outside"

Contain the panzoom element either inside or outside the parent. Inside: The panzoom element is smaller than its parent and cannot be panned to the outside. Outside: The panzoom element is larger than its parent and cannot be panned to the inside. In other words, no empty space around the element will be shown.

Note: the containment pan adjustment is not affected by the disablePan option.

Defined in

types.ts:152

cursor

• Optional cursor: string (Default: "move")

The cursor style to set on the panzoom element

Defined in

types.ts:154

disablePan

• Optional disablePan: boolean (Default: false)

Disable panning functionality. Note: disablePan does not affect focal point zooming or the contain option. The element will still pan accordingly.

Defined in

types.ts:160

disableXAxis

• Optional disableXAxis: boolean (Default: false)

Pan only on the Y axis

Defined in

types.ts:162

disableYAxis

• Optional disableYAxis: boolean (Default: false)

Pan only on the X axis

Defined in

types.ts:164

panOnlyWhenZoomed

• Optional panOnlyWhenZoomed: boolean (Default: false)

Disable panning while the scale is equal to the starting value

Defined in

types.ts:168

relative

• Optional relative: boolean (Default: false)

When passing x and y values to .pan(), treat the values as relative to their current values

Defined in

types.ts:166

roundPixels

• Optional roundPixels: boolean

Round x and y values to whole numbers. This can help prevent images and text from looking blurry, but the higher the scale, the more it becomes necessary to use fractional pixels. Use your own judgment on how much to limit zooming in when using this option.

Defined in

types.ts:177

ZoomOptions (includes MiscOptions)

disableZoom

• Optional disableZoom: boolean (Default: false)

Disable zooming functionality

Defined in

types.ts:182

focal

• Optional focal: Object

Zoom to the given point on the panzoom element. This point is expected to be relative to the panzoom element's dimensions and is unrelated to the parent dimensions.

Type declaration

Name Type x number y number

Defined in

types.ts:189

maxScale

• Optional maxScale: number (Default: 4)

The maximum scale when zooming

Defined in

types.ts:193

minScale

• Optional minScale: number (Default: 0.125)

The minimum scale when zooming

Defined in

types.ts:191

step

• Optional step: number (Default: 0.3)

The step affects zoom calculation when zooming with a mouse wheel, when pinch zooming, or when using zoomIn/zoomOut

Defined in

types.ts:195

PanzoomObject

These methods are available after initializing Panzoom.

eventNames

• eventNames: Object

This object exposes the event names used by Panzoom, depending on the current browser's support for Pointer or Touch events.

Type declaration

Name Type down string move string up string

Defined in

types.ts:230

Methods

bind

▸ bind(): void

Bind the default down, move, and up event listeners to the Panzoom element. This does not normally need to be called. It gets called by default when creating a new Panzoom object, but can be skipped with the noBind option.

const panzoom = Panzoom(elem, { noBind : true }) panzoom.bind()

Returns

void

Defined in

types.ts:222

destroy

▸ destroy(): void

Remove all event listeners bound to the the Panzoom element

Returns

void

Defined in

types.ts:224

getOptions

▸ getOptions(): PanzoomOptions

Returns a copy of the current options object

Returns

PanzoomOptions

Defined in

types.ts:236

getPan

▸ getPan(): Object

Get the current x/y translation

Returns

Object

Name Type x number y number

Defined in

types.ts:232

getScale

▸ getScale(): number

Get the current scale

Returns

number

Defined in

types.ts:234

pan

▸ pan( x , y , panOptions? ): [CurrentValues](#CurrentValues)

Pan the Panzoom element to the given x and y coordinates

panzoom.pan( 50 , 100 ) panzoom.pan( 10 , 10 , { relative : true })

Parameters

Name Type x string | number y string | number panOptions? PanOptions

Returns

[CurrentValues](#CurrentValues)

Defined in

types.ts:247

reset

▸ reset( resetOptions? ): [CurrentValues](#CurrentValues)

Reset the pan and zoom to startX, startY, and startScale. Animates by default, ignoring the global option. Pass { animate: false } to override. Reset ignores the disablePan , disableZoom , and panOnlyWhenZoomed options. Pass { force: false } to override.

panzoom.reset() panzoom.reset({ animate : false })

Parameters

Name Type resetOptions? PanzoomOptions

Returns

[CurrentValues](#CurrentValues)

Defined in

types.ts:260

resetStyle

▸ resetStyle(): void

Reset the styles set on the Panzoom element and its parent (such as overflow, cursor, etc.)

panzoom.resetStyle()

Returns

void

Defined in

types.ts:269

setOptions

▸ setOptions( options? ): void

Change any number of options on a Panzoom instance. Setting some options will have side-effects. For instance, changing the cursor option will also set the cursor style.

const panzoom = Panzoom(elem, { cursor : 'move' }) panzoom.setOptions({ cursor : 'default' })

Parameters

Name Type options? PanzoomOptions

Returns

void

Defined in

types.ts:282

setStyle

▸ setStyle( name , value ): void

A convenience method for setting prefixed styles on the Panzoom element

Parameters

Name Type name string value string

Returns

void

Defined in

types.ts:284

zoom

▸ zoom( scale , zoomOptions? ): [CurrentValues](#CurrentValues)

Zoom the Panzoom element to the given scale

panzoom.zoom( 2.2 ) panzoom.zoom( 2.2 , { animate : true })

Parameters

Name Type scale number zoomOptions? ZoomOptions

Returns

[CurrentValues](#CurrentValues)

Defined in

types.ts:293

zoomIn

▸ zoomIn( zoomOptions? ): [CurrentValues](#CurrentValues)

Zoom in using the predetermined increment set in options. Animates by default, ignoring the global option. Pass { animate: false } to override.

panzoom.zoomIn() panzoom.zoomIn({ animate : false })

Parameters

Name Type zoomOptions? ZoomOptions

Returns

[CurrentValues](#CurrentValues)

Defined in

types.ts:304

zoomOut

▸ zoomOut( zoomOptions? ): [CurrentValues](#CurrentValues)

Zoom out using the predetermined increment set in options. Animates by default, ignoring the global option. Pass { animate: false } to override.

panzoom.zoomOut() panzoom.zoomOut({ animate : false })

Parameters

Name Type zoomOptions? ZoomOptions

Returns

[CurrentValues](#CurrentValues)

Defined in

types.ts:315

zoomToPoint

▸ zoomToPoint( scale , point , zoomOptions? ): [CurrentValues](#CurrentValues)

Zoom the Panzoom element to a focal point using the given pointer/touch/mouse event or constructed point. The clientX/clientY values should be calculated the same way as a pointermove event on the Panzoom element's parent.

panzoom.zoomToPoint( 1.2 , pointerEvent)

Parameters

Name Type scale number point Object point.clientX number point.clientY number zoomOptions? ZoomOptions

Returns

[CurrentValues](#CurrentValues)

Defined in

types.ts:326

zoomWithWheel

▸ zoomWithWheel( event , zoomOptions? ): [CurrentValues](#CurrentValues)

Zoom the Panzoom element to a focal point using the given WheelEvent

This is a convenience function that may not handle all use cases. Other cases should handroll solutions using the zoomToPoint method or the zoom method's focal option.

Notes:

the focal point zooming pan adjustment is not affected by the disablePan option.

option. animate should not be used when zooming with the wheel, and is therefore always disabled.

elem.parentElement.addEventListener( 'wheel' , panzoom.zoomWithWheel) elem.parentElement.addEventListener( 'wheel' , function ( event ) { if (!event.shiftKey) return panzoom.zoomWithWheel(event) })

Parameters

Name Type event WheelEvent zoomOptions? ZoomOptions

Returns

[CurrentValues](#CurrentValues)

Defined in

types.ts:359

CurrentValues

isSVG

• Optional isSVG: boolean

Defined in

types.ts:206

scale

• scale: number

Defined in

types.ts:205

x

• x: number

Defined in

types.ts:203

y

• y: number

Defined in

types.ts:204

Events

The following events are available as custom events on the panzoom element using the native CustomEvent API. Add listeners the same way you would any other event.

elem.addEventListener( 'panzoomchange' , (event) => { console .log(event.detail) })

Notes about all events

The event object passed as an argument to the listener will always have a detail object with the following properties: The current x value The current y value The current scale An originalEvent property with the original event that triggered the panzoom event, if applicable. For example, the originalEvent property for a panzoomstart event would be either a pointerdown , touchstart , or mousedown event.

object with the following properties: Events can be silenced when the silent option is set to true , either globally or when passed to pan , any zoom method, or reset .

option is set to , either globally or when passed to , any method, or . Avoid putting too much logic in these event handlers as it could effect the performance of panning or zooming.

Fired when the user starts a move or pinch zoom gesture on mobile.

Fired whenever there is a pan, zoom, or reset. Note that direct calls to options.setTransform do not fire this event.

Fired whenever the zoom is changed by any Panzoom zoom method, directly or internally.

Fired whenever the pan is changed by the pan method, directly or internally.

Fired when the user finishes a move or finishes a pinch zoom gesture on mobile.

Fired whenever reset is called.