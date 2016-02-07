openbase logo
jquery.observe_field

by splendeo
0.1.0 (see all)

Similar to rail's observe_field, but adapted for jquery (uses a frequency instead of events)

npm
GitHub
Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

670

GitHub Stars

43

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

= jquery.observe_field

This is a JQuery plugin that implements a way to observe form fields on a given frequency, instead of having to rely on blur (too cumberstone for the user) or keyup (too many server requests).

The frequency has to be specified in seconds.

Each onkeyup event resets the counter, so a frequency of more than 2 seconds will result on a not very responsive interface.

== Installation

Make sure that JQuery is included before this plugin. Then include this file too.

Assuming that you copied it on /javascripts/:

<script src="/javascripts/jquery.observe_field.js" type="text/javascript"></script>

== Example

See example.html

== License

jquery.observe_field is licensed under the MIT license:

