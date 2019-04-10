Automatically adjust textarea width/height based on user input.

Non-sucking version, still works great and used by a lot of people with no issues! Yes, it is old, but it works!

The only reason I wrote this jQuery plugin is that other plugins suck. They are wide-spread, but outdated and buggy.

Advantages of jquery.ns-autogrow:

Grows vertically, horizontally or both

Correctly handles 2 or more spaces

Copies more css and font styles to shadow div

Correctly handles long words on one line

Flickering can be disabled on Enter

Doesn't add more than one handler to textarea

Handles textarea scrollbar if any

Improved support of special characters

Download

Run one of these commands in your bash according to your needs.

git clone https://github.com/ro31337/jquery.ns-autogrow.git

bower install jquery.ns-autogrow

npm install jquery.ns-autogrow

Or download the latest version from the releases page.

Options

You can provide multiple options to autogrow like:

$('.example2 textarea').autogrow({vertical: true , horizontal: false });

List of options:

Option Description vertical (true/false) - Enable/Disable vertical autogrow (true by default) horizontal (true/false) - Enable/Disable horizontal autogrow (true by default) postGrowCallback Post grow callback. Executes after dimensions of textarea have been adjusted. flickering (true/false) - Enable/Disable flickering. If flickering is disabled, extra line will be added to textarea. Flickering is enabled by default.

There are few more options reserved for debugging purposes. All debugging options start with debug prefix:

Option Description debugx X position of shadow element (-10000 by default) debugy Y position of shadow element (-10000 by default) debugcolor Color of shadow element (yellow by default)

Demo

Click here

Test and support arabic languages

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2015 Roman Pushkin

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.