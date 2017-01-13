openbase logo
jquery.niftymodals

by foxythemes
1.3.1 (see all)

A jQuery plugin for Codrops modal effects https://github.com/codrops/ModalWindowEffects

npm
GitHub
CDN

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

548

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

10

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Deprecated!
No futher updates to this package after v1.3.1. Original creator has not released any updates in 3+ years, as of Aug 1, 2020. This package will no longer be maintained.

Readme

jQuery NiftyModals

This is a jQuery plugin version of the Codrops ModalWindowEffects.

Getting Started

  • Install with bower: bower install foxythemes-niftymodals
  • Or download the latest release zip file

Add script and style

Include css & js file in your html head:

<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="[your path]/dist/jquery.niftymodals.css">
<script src="[your path]/dist/jquery.niftymodals.js"></script>

Modals have a required markup in order to apply the necessary styles:

<div class="md-container md-effect-1" id="your-modal-id">
    <div class="md-content">
        <!-- your content -->
    </div>
</div>
<div class="md-overlay"></div>

You'll need to create the modal overlay just after the modal element: <div class="md-overlay"></div>

Calling modal by tag attribute

You can use this option by adding the md-trigger class to an element, for example a button or link. You also need to specify the modal id using the data-modal="modal-id" data attribute like this:

<a class="md-trigger" data-modal="modal-id">Show Modal</a>

Show modal using JavaScript

This option only requires the basic modal markup and the you can show the modal like this:

$('#button-id').on('click',function(){
  $('#modal-id').niftyModal();
});

To use this method you'll be able to set some additional options and apply them to the modal:

$('#modal-id').niftyModal({
    overlaySelector: '.md-overlay',//Modal overlay class
    closeSelector: '.md-close',//Modal close element class
    classAddAfterOpen: 'md-show',//Body control class
    //This object will be available in the modal events
    data: {
      some_data: ''
    },
    //This option allow to attach a callback to a button with the class 'md-close'
    buttons: [
      {
        class: 'btn-ok',
        callback: function ( btn, modal, event ) {
          //You can cancel the modal hide event by returning false
          alert("You need to check your info!");
          return false;
        }
      },
      {
        class: 'btn-cancel',
        callback: function ( btn, modal, event ) {
          //You can access to the mocal data here
          var modal_data = modal.data.some_data;
        }
      }
    ],
    beforeOpen: function( modal ){
      //You can cancel the modal show event by returning false
    },
    afterOpen: function( modal ){
      //Executed after show event
    },
    beforeClose: function( modal ){
      //You can cancel the hide event by returning false
    },
    afterClose: function( modal ){
      //Executed after hide event
    }
});

Setting defaults

You can set the default options like this:

$.fn.niftyModal('setDefaults',{
    overlaySelector: '.modal-overlay',
    closeSelector: '.modal-close',
    classAddAfterOpen: 'modal-show',
});

Integrate with bootstrap modals style

In order to integrate with bs modals style you'll need to load the css bootstrap adapter instead of the default one:

<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="[your path]/dist/jquery.niftymodals.bootstrap.css">

This file contains only the essential css, this way you can use the bs classes like modal-header, modal-content & modal-footer.

Contributing

  1. Fork it!
  2. Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature
  3. Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature'
  4. Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature
  5. Submit a pull request :D

License

http://www.codrops.com

Integrate or build upon it for free in your personal or commercial projects. Please contact us first if you want to publish or sell ports (for example WordPress or Joomla plugins). Don't republish, redistribute or sell it "as-is".

Read more here: http://tympanus.net/codrops/licensing/

