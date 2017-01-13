This is a jQuery plugin version of the Codrops ModalWindowEffects.
bower install foxythemes-niftymodals
Include css & js file in your html head:
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="[your path]/dist/jquery.niftymodals.css">
<script src="[your path]/dist/jquery.niftymodals.js"></script>
Modals have a required markup in order to apply the necessary styles:
<div class="md-container md-effect-1" id="your-modal-id">
<div class="md-content">
<!-- your content -->
</div>
</div>
<div class="md-overlay"></div>
You'll need to create the modal overlay just after the modal element:
<div class="md-overlay"></div>
You can use this option by adding the
md-trigger class to an element, for example a button or link. You also need to specify the modal id using the
data-modal="modal-id" data attribute like this:
<a class="md-trigger" data-modal="modal-id">Show Modal</a>
This option only requires the basic modal markup and the you can show the modal like this:
$('#button-id').on('click',function(){
$('#modal-id').niftyModal();
});
To use this method you'll be able to set some additional options and apply them to the modal:
$('#modal-id').niftyModal({
overlaySelector: '.md-overlay',//Modal overlay class
closeSelector: '.md-close',//Modal close element class
classAddAfterOpen: 'md-show',//Body control class
//This object will be available in the modal events
data: {
some_data: ''
},
//This option allow to attach a callback to a button with the class 'md-close'
buttons: [
{
class: 'btn-ok',
callback: function ( btn, modal, event ) {
//You can cancel the modal hide event by returning false
alert("You need to check your info!");
return false;
}
},
{
class: 'btn-cancel',
callback: function ( btn, modal, event ) {
//You can access to the mocal data here
var modal_data = modal.data.some_data;
}
}
],
beforeOpen: function( modal ){
//You can cancel the modal show event by returning false
},
afterOpen: function( modal ){
//Executed after show event
},
beforeClose: function( modal ){
//You can cancel the hide event by returning false
},
afterClose: function( modal ){
//Executed after hide event
}
});
You can set the default options like this:
$.fn.niftyModal('setDefaults',{
overlaySelector: '.modal-overlay',
closeSelector: '.modal-close',
classAddAfterOpen: 'modal-show',
});
In order to integrate with bs modals style you'll need to load the css bootstrap adapter instead of the default one:
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="[your path]/dist/jquery.niftymodals.bootstrap.css">
This file contains only the essential css, this way you can use the bs classes like
modal-header,
modal-content &
modal-footer.
