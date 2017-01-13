jQuery NiftyModals

This is a jQuery plugin version of the Codrops ModalWindowEffects.

Getting Started

Install with bower: bower install foxythemes-niftymodals

Or download the latest release zip file

Add script and style

Include css & js file in your html head:

< link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "[your path]/dist/jquery.niftymodals.css" > < script src = "[your path]/dist/jquery.niftymodals.js" > </ script >

Modal Markup

Modals have a required markup in order to apply the necessary styles:

< div class = "md-container md-effect-1" id = "your-modal-id" > < div class = "md-content" > </ div > </ div > < div class = "md-overlay" > </ div >

You'll need to create the modal overlay just after the modal element: <div class="md-overlay"></div>

Calling modal by tag attribute

You can use this option by adding the md-trigger class to an element, for example a button or link. You also need to specify the modal id using the data-modal="modal-id" data attribute like this:

< a class = "md-trigger" data-modal = "modal-id" > Show Modal </ a >

Show modal using JavaScript

This option only requires the basic modal markup and the you can show the modal like this:

$( '#button-id' ).on( 'click' , function ( ) { $( '#modal-id' ).niftyModal(); });

To use this method you'll be able to set some additional options and apply them to the modal:

$( '#modal-id' ).niftyModal({ overlaySelector : '.md-overlay' , closeSelector : '.md-close' , classAddAfterOpen : 'md-show' , data : { some_data : '' }, buttons : [ { class : 'btn-ok' , callback : function ( btn, modal, event ) { alert( "You need to check your info!" ); return false ; } }, { class : 'btn-cancel' , callback : function ( btn, modal, event ) { var modal_data = modal.data.some_data; } } ], beforeOpen : function ( modal ) { }, afterOpen : function ( modal ) { }, beforeClose : function ( modal ) { }, afterClose : function ( modal ) { } });

Setting defaults

You can set the default options like this:

$.fn.niftyModal( 'setDefaults' ,{ overlaySelector : '.modal-overlay' , closeSelector : '.modal-close' , classAddAfterOpen : 'modal-show' , });

Integrate with bootstrap modals style

In order to integrate with bs modals style you'll need to load the css bootstrap adapter instead of the default one:

< link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "[your path]/dist/jquery.niftymodals.bootstrap.css" >

This file contains only the essential css, this way you can use the bs classes like modal-header , modal-content & modal-footer .

Contributing

Fork it! Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature' Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature Submit a pull request :D

License

http://www.codrops.com

Integrate or build upon it for free in your personal or commercial projects. Please contact us first if you want to publish or sell ports (for example WordPress or Joomla plugins). Don't republish, redistribute or sell it "as-is".

Read more here: http://tympanus.net/codrops/licensing/