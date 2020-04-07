Project status

This project is deprecated.

We will patch jquery.mobilePhoneNumber for critical security issues, but won't be adding any new features.

A general purpose library for validating and formatting mobile phone numbers.

$( "input.phone-num" ).mobilePhoneNumber();

You can bind to an event when the user changes the country of the phone number:

$( "input.phone-num" ).bind( "country.mobilePhoneNumber" , function ( e, country ) { console .log( "The new country code:" , country); });

You can find a demo here.

Dependencies:

jQuery.caret

Tested on jQuery 1.8.3 and 1.11.1

API

Enables phone number formatting.

Options:

defaultPrefix : allows the user to type a phone number without the prefix for this specific value.

Example:

$( "input.phone-num" ).mobilePhoneNumber({ defaultPrefix : "+1" });

Returns the phone number value with prefix, but without other formatting.

Example:

$( "input.phone-num" ).val(); $( "input.phone-num" ).mobilePhoneNumber( "val" );

Returns whether the phone number is valid.

Note: this implementation is very naive; it only validates that the phone number is longer than its prefix.

Example:

$( "input.phone-num" ).val(); $( "input.phone-num" ).mobilePhoneNumber( "validate" ); $( "input.phone-num" ).val(); $( "input.phone-num" ).mobilePhoneNumber( "validate" );

Returns the two-letter country code of the phone number.

Example:

$( "input.phone-num" ).val(); $( "input.phone-num" ).mobilePhoneNumber( "country" );

Returns the prefix of the phone number.

Example:

$( "input.phone-num" ).val(); $( "input.phone-num" ).mobilePhoneNumber( "prefix" );

Returns the formatted phone number.

Example:

$.formatMobilePhoneNumber( "14151235554" );

Events

Triggered when the country has changed.

Example:

$( "input.phone-num" ).bind( "country.mobilePhoneNumber" , function ( e, country ) { console .log( "The new country code:" , country); }); $( "input.phone-num" ) .val( "+32495123456" ) .keyup();

Building

Run cake build

Running tests

Run cake test

Mobile recommendations

We recommend you set the pattern , type , and x-autocompletetype attributes, which will trigger autocompletion and a numeric keypad to display on touch devices:

< input class = "phone-num" type = "tel" pattern = "\d*" x-autocompletetype = "tel" />