The best javascript plugin for app look-alike on- and off-canvas menus with sliding submenus for your website and webapp. It is very customizable through a wide range of options, extensions and add-ons and it will always fit your needs.
Need help? Have a look at the documentation for demos, tutorials, documentation and support.
Working on a WordPress site? Check out the mmenu WordPress plugin.
The mmenu javascript plugin is licensed under the CC-BY-NC-4.0 license.
You can purchase a license if you want to use it in a commercial project.
As of version 9, the mmenu.js plugin only supports ECMAScript 6 compliant browsers.
For Internet Explorer 11, you can use the latest of version 8 and use polyfills where needed.
This project uses Gulp(4) to compile, minify and concatenate the TS/JS and SCSS/CSS files.
If you are unfamiliar with Gulp, check this tutorial on how to get started.
Run
gulp watch in the command-line to put a watch on the files and run all scripts immediately after saving your changes.