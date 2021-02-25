A ~8 KB (minified) jQuery plugin to scroll the text like the old traditional marquee.
npm install jquery.marquee --save
<script src="//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/jquery.marquee@1.6.0/jquery.marquee.min.js" type="text
/javascript"></script>
bower install jQuery.Marquee
true
allowCss3Support is set to
true. See here for full list. Default:
'linear'
'linear'
1000
'left' / 'right' / 'up' / 'down'. Default:
'left'. Todo: need to change this to
ltr/rtl etc
false
5000.
duplicated option is set to
true. Default:
20. Note:
20 means
20px so no need to use
'20px' as the value.
allowCss3Support is set to
true this will be done using CSS3. Otherwise this will be done using the jQuery Pause plugin. Default:
false. See demo page for example.
delayBeforeStart milliseconds.
true. Thanks to @nuke-ellington 👍
These methods can be used like this:
var $mq = $('.marquee').marquee();
var $mq.marquee('NAME-OF-METHOD-AS-STRING');
Here is the list of all methods:
finished event so you can have the marquee show some data and as soon as it finishes showing that, you can destroy it, change the html and then apply the plugin again. See the demo page for details (links provided above).
Here's how to import the plugin as a CommonJS module:
var $ = require("jquery");
require("jquery.marquee");
Usually you assign the marquee class to the desired element. Then you initialize it with an options hash in your code (see below).
<div class='marquee'>Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit END.</div>
Alternatively you can provide all the options listed above as data attributes:
<div class='marquee' data-duration='5000' data-gap='10' data-duplicated='true' >
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit END.
</div>
.marquee {
width: 300px; /* the plugin works for responsive layouts so width is not necessary */
overflow: hidden;
border:1px solid #ccc;
}
/**
* Example of starting a plugin with options.
* I am just passing some of the options in the following example.
* you can also start the plugin using $('.marquee').marquee(); with defaults
*/
$('.marquee').marquee({
//duration in milliseconds of the marquee
duration: 15000,
//gap in pixels between the tickers
gap: 50,
//time in milliseconds before the marquee will start animating
delayBeforeStart: 0,
//'left' or 'right'
direction: 'left',
//true or false - should the marquee be duplicated to show an effect of continues flow
duplicated: true
});
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import $ from 'jquery';
import 'jquery.marquee';
class Marquee extends Component {
componentDidMount() {
this.$el.marquee({
duration: 15000,
gap: 50,
delayBeforeStart: 0,
direction: 'left'
});
}
render() {
return (
<div ref={(el) => this.$el = $(el)}>
I'm using jQuery.Marquee with React!!!!
</div>
);
}
}
import React, { useEffect, useRef } from 'react';
import $ from 'jquery';
import 'jquery.marquee';
function Marquee(props) {
const el = useRef();
useEffect(function() {
const $el = $(el.current);
$el.marquee({
duration: 5000,
gap: 50,
delayBeforeStart: 0,
direction: 'left'
});
});
return (
<div ref={el}>
I'm using jQuery.Marquee with React!!!!
</div>
);
}
var $mq = $('.marquee').marquee();
$('.someLink').click(function(){
$mq.marquee('pause/resume/toggle');
});
$('.marquee')
.bind('finished', function(){
//Change text to something else after first loop finishes
$(this).marquee('destroy');
//Load new content using Ajax and update the marquee container
$(this).html('Some new data loaded using ajax')
//Apply marquee plugin again
.marquee()
})
.marquee();
$('.marquee')
.bind('beforeStarting', function () {
//code you want to execute before starting the animations
})
.bind('finished', function () {
//code you want to execute before after each animation loop
})
//Apply plugin
.marquee({
duration: 2000
});
If you are using images in marquee, sometimes the plugin cannot calculate accurate widths while images are still loading. You can try this instead of
$(document).ready(function(){...})
//if you have images in marquee
$(window).load(function() {
$('.marquee').marquee();
});
Update (8 Mar 2016):
Now plugin have new option: startVisible The marquee will be visible in the start if set to
true. Thanks to @nuke-ellington 👍
Update (24 Jan 2014):
Note: people who been asking me how to use this plugin with content being loaded with Ajax, please read notes about this update.
New methods added, so now after you start the plugin using
var $mq = $('.marquee').marquee();, then you can pause, resume, toggle(pause, resume) and destroy methods e.g to remove the marquee plugin from your element simply use
$mq.marquee('destroy');. Similarly you can use pause the marquee any time using
$mq.marquee('pause');.
If you want to use use Ajax with this plugin i.e you want to change the content after you apply this plugin, please see the examples in demo page (link provided below).
Also made some changes so this plugin works with old versions of jQuery. I have tested it with jQuery 1.3.2 but quite sure it should work with some previous versions of jQuery.
PLEASE report any bugs you find.
Update (20 Dec 2013): Now the plugin will detect if browser supports CSS3 animations than it will animate the element using CSS3 which will perform much better than animating using jQuery.
The
pauseOnHover also works using CSS3. The plugin just prepares the setup and required CSS3 animation CSS.
Due to some reasons if you want plugin to animate always using jQuery than you need to set
allowCss3Support option to
false. Also an extra option
css3easing is added.
Update (27 Nov 2013): Easing option added. Requires jQuery easing plugin.
Update (22 Nov 2013): Now plugin supports the 'up' and 'down' directions. Please have a look at the example to see how to use.
Update (21 Aug 2013):
If you want to hide the marquee for certain devices, try using
visibility: hidden with
height: 0 &
position: absolute instead of
display: none because jQuery cannot calculate with width etc of hidden elements.
For more details:
Update (22 Feb 2013):
pauseOnHover option added. Please note that you will need to include jQuery pause plugin: https://github.com/tobia/Pause before the jQuery Marquee plugin.
Update (20 Feb 2013):