jQuery-Marquee with CSS3 Support

A ~8 KB (minified) jQuery plugin to scroll the text like the old traditional marquee.

NPM: npm install jquery.marquee --save

CDN: jsdelivr.com

< script src = "//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/jquery.marquee@1.6.0/jquery.marquee.min.js" type = "text /javascript" > </ script >

Bower : bower install jQuery.Marquee

: Download: zip

Demo: http://aamirafridi.com/jquery/jquery-marquee-plugin#examples

allowCss3Support Force the usage of jQuery's animate method even if the target browser supports CSS3 animations. Default: true

Force the usage of jQuery's animate method even if the target browser supports CSS3 animations. Default: css3easing Works when allowCss3Support is set to true . See here for full list. Default: 'linear'

Works when is set to . See here for full list. Default: easing Requires the jQuery easing plugin. Default: 'linear'

Requires the jQuery easing plugin. Default: delayBeforeStart Time in milliseconds before the marquee starts animating. Default: 1000

Time in milliseconds before the marquee starts animating. Default: direction Direction towards which the marquee will animate 'left' / 'right' / 'up' / 'down' . Default: 'left' . Todo: need to change this to ltr/rtl etc

Direction towards which the marquee will animate . Default: . Todo: need to change this to etc duplicated Should the marquee be duplicated to show an effect of continuous flow. Use this only when the text is shorter than the container. Default: false

Should the marquee be duplicated to show an effect of continuous flow. Use this only when the text is shorter than the container. Default: duration Duration in milliseconds in which you want your element to travel. Default: 5000 .

Duration in milliseconds in which you want your element to travel. Default: . speed Speed will override duration. Speed allows you to set a relatively constant marquee speed regardless of the width of the containing element. Speed is measured in pixels per second.

Speed will override duration. Speed allows you to set a relatively constant marquee speed regardless of the width of the containing element. Speed is measured in pixels per second. gap Gap in pixels between the tickers. Will work only when the duplicated option is set to true . Default: 20 . Note: 20 means 20px so no need to use '20px' as the value.

Gap in pixels between the tickers. Will work only when the option is set to . Default: . Note: means so no need to use as the value. pauseOnHover Pause the marquee on hover. If the browser supports CSS3 and allowCss3Support is set to true this will be done using CSS3. Otherwise this will be done using the jQuery Pause plugin. Default: false . See demo page for example.

Pause the marquee on hover. If the browser supports CSS3 and is set to this will be done using CSS3. Otherwise this will be done using the jQuery Pause plugin. Default: . See demo page for example. pauseOnCycle On cycle, pause the marquee for delayBeforeStart milliseconds.

On cycle, pause the marquee for milliseconds. startVisible The marquee will be visible from the start if set to true . Thanks to @nuke-ellington 👍

beforeStarting: Event will be fired on the element before animation starts.

Event will be fired on the element before animation starts. finished: Event will be fired on the element after the animation finishes.

Event will be fired on the element after the animation finishes. paused: Event will be fired on the element when the animation is paused.

Event will be fired on the element when the animation is paused. resumed: Event will be fired on the element when the animation is resumed.

These methods can be used like this:

First initialize marquee with any options var $mq = $('.marquee').marquee();

Then at any time you can call the following methods like this: var $mq.marquee('NAME-OF-METHOD-AS-STRING');

Here is the list of all methods:

pause : To pause the marquee at any time.

: To pause the marquee at any time. resume : To resume the marquee after being paused previously.

: To resume the marquee after being paused previously. toggle : To toggle between pause and resume methods.

: To toggle between pause and resume methods. destroy: To remove the marquee from your element. This method is useful if you are loading/changing the data using Ajax or just another string. You can combine this with the finished event so you can have the marquee show some data and as soon as it finishes showing that, you can destroy it, change the html and then apply the plugin again. See the demo page for details (links provided above).

Requiring in The Node.js Environment

Here's how to import the plugin as a CommonJS module:

var $ = require ( "jquery" ); require ( "jquery.marquee" );

Usually you assign the marquee class to the desired element. Then you initialize it with an options hash in your code (see below).

< div class = 'marquee' > Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit END. </ div >

Alternatively you can provide all the options listed above as data attributes:

< div class = 'marquee' data-duration = '5000' data-gap = '10' data-duplicated = 'true' > Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit END. </ div >

.marquee { width : 300px ; overflow : hidden; border : 1px solid #ccc ; }

How to Apply Plugin:

$( '.marquee' ).marquee({ duration : 15000 , gap : 50 , delayBeforeStart : 0 , direction : 'left' , duplicated : true });

How to Use in a React Component (Class-Based)

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import $ from 'jquery' ; import 'jquery.marquee' ; class Marquee extends Component { componentDidMount() { this .$el.marquee({ duration : 15000 , gap : 50 , delayBeforeStart : 0 , direction : 'left' }); } render() { return ( < div ref = {(el) => this.$el = $(el)}> I'm using jQuery.Marquee with React!!!! </ div > ); } }

How to Use in a React Component (Functional)

import React, { useEffect, useRef } from 'react' ; import $ from 'jquery' ; import 'jquery.marquee' ; function Marquee ( props ) { const el = useRef(); useEffect( function ( ) { const $el = $(el.current); $el.marquee({ duration : 5000 , gap : 50 , delayBeforeStart : 0 , direction : 'left' }); }); return ( < div ref = {el} > I'm using jQuery.Marquee with React!!!! </ div > ); }

How to Use Methods:

var $mq = $( '.marquee' ).marquee(); $( '.someLink' ).click( function ( ) { $mq.marquee( 'pause/resume/toggle' ); });

Change content and re-apply the plugin. Check demo page for example: http://aamirafridi.com/jquery/jquery-marquee-plugin#examples

$( '.marquee' ) .bind( 'finished' , function ( ) { $( this ).marquee( 'destroy' ); $( this ).html( 'Some new data loaded using ajax' ) .marquee() }) .marquee();

How to Use Events:

$( '.marquee' ) .bind( 'beforeStarting' , function ( ) { }) .bind( 'finished' , function ( ) { }) .marquee({ duration : 2000 });

If you are using images in marquee, sometimes the plugin cannot calculate accurate widths while images are still loading. You can try this instead of $(document).ready(function(){...})

$( window ).load( function ( ) { $( '.marquee' ).marquee(); });

Update (8 Mar 2016): Now plugin have new option: startVisible The marquee will be visible in the start if set to true . Thanks to @nuke-ellington 👍

Update (24 Jan 2014):

Note: people who been asking me how to use this plugin with content being loaded with Ajax, please read notes about this update.

New methods added, so now after you start the plugin using var $mq = $('.marquee').marquee(); , then you can pause, resume, toggle(pause, resume) and destroy methods e.g to remove the marquee plugin from your element simply use $mq.marquee('destroy'); . Similarly you can use pause the marquee any time using $mq.marquee('pause'); .

If you want to use use Ajax with this plugin i.e you want to change the content after you apply this plugin, please see the examples in demo page (link provided below).

Also made some changes so this plugin works with old versions of jQuery. I have tested it with jQuery 1.3.2 but quite sure it should work with some previous versions of jQuery.

PLEASE report any bugs you find.

For details please check the demos at: http://aamirafridi.com/jquery/jquery-marquee-plugin#examples

Update (20 Dec 2013): Now the plugin will detect if browser supports CSS3 animations than it will animate the element using CSS3 which will perform much better than animating using jQuery.

The pauseOnHover also works using CSS3. The plugin just prepares the setup and required CSS3 animation CSS.

Due to some reasons if you want plugin to animate always using jQuery than you need to set allowCss3Support option to false . Also an extra option css3easing is added.

Update (27 Nov 2013): Easing option added. Requires jQuery easing plugin.

Update (22 Nov 2013): Now plugin supports the 'up' and 'down' directions. Please have a look at the example to see how to use.

Update (21 Aug 2013): If you want to hide the marquee for certain devices, try using visibility: hidden with height: 0 & position: absolute instead of display: none because jQuery cannot calculate with width etc of hidden elements. For more details:

Update (22 Feb 2013): pauseOnHover option added. Please note that you will need to include jQuery pause plugin: https://github.com/tobia/Pause before the jQuery Marquee plugin.

Update (20 Feb 2013):