⚠️ Attention! This repository will be maintained just in small iteration. The plugin is easy to use, but its customization can be troublesome. To improve plugin's flexibility, I made another repository PhotoViewer which is the enhanced version of Magnify.
Magnify is a jQuery plugin to view images just like in windows.
You can install the plugin via npm
$ npm install jquery.magnify --save
or via bower
$ bower install jquery.magnify --save
The usage of magnify is very simple.
<link href="/path/to/magnify.css" rel="stylesheet" />
<script src="/path/to/jquery.js"></script>
<script src="/path/to/jquery.magnify.js"></script>
The icons in magnify use svg default, you can customize them in options.
The default structure as below:
<a data-magnify="gallery" href="big-1.jpg">
<img src="small-1.jpg" />
</a>
<a data-magnify="gallery" href="big-2.jpg">
<img src="small-2jpg" />
</a>
<a data-magnify="gallery" href="big-3.jpg">
<img src="small-3.jpg" />
</a>
or
<img data-magnify="gallery" data-src="big-1.jpg" src="small-1.jpg" />
<img data-magnify="gallery" data-src="big-2.jpg" src="small-2.jpg" />
<img data-magnify="gallery" data-src="big-3.jpg" src="small-3.jpg" />
All structures above have optional attributes as below:
data-src attribute to link big image if you do not want to use a
<a> tag. If you use it in a
<a> tag, it will override the image link in
href attribute.
data-caption attribute if you want to show a caption. If you are not using this attribute, it will show the image name in the url when you set the
title option
true.
data-group attribute if you want to set the images in groups.
If you add a
data-magnify attribute, you can write none of js.
Of course, you can use selector to call the plugin as following code:
$("[data-magnify=gallery]").magnify();
draggable
true
If ture, it allow modal dragging.
resizable
true
If ture, it allow modal resizing.
movable
true
If ture, it allow image moving.
keyboard
true
If ture, it allow keyboard control. It is similar to Windows photo viewer.
title
true
If ture, it will show image title on header.
fixedModalSize
false
If false, the modal init size will fit to image size.
If true, the modal init size will be set with
modalWidthand
modalHeight.
modalWidth
320
The modal min width.
modalHeight
320
The modal min height.
gapThreshold
0.02
There will have a gap if modal too big to beyond the browser.
ratioThreshold
0.01
Image zoom ratio threshold.
minRatio
0.05 (5%)
The min ratio to show image.
maxRatio
16 (1600%)
The max ratio to show image.
icons
You can customize the icons in following key.
minimize
svg
maximize
svg
close
svg
zoomIn
svg
zoomOut
svg
prev
svg
next
svg
fullscreen
svg
actualSize
svg
rotateLeft
svg
rotateRight
svg
headerToolbar
['maximize','close']
The buttons display in header toolbar.
footerToolbar
['zoomIn','zoomOut','prev','fullscreen','next','actualSize','rotateRight']
The buttons display in footer toolbar.
fixedContent
true
If true, the content will be fixed.
i18n
You can customize the buttons title in following key.
minimize
minimize
maximize
maximize
close
close
zoomIn
zoom-in
zoomOut
zoom-out
prev
prev
next
next
fullscreen
fullscreen
actualSize
actual-size
rotateLeft
rotate-left
rotateRight
rotate-right
initMaximized
false
If false, the modal size will be set of image size or what you set.
If true, the modal size will be set maximized when init.
multiInstances
true
If true, it allow multiple instances.
initEvent
click
The event to init plugin. Another value is
dblclick.
initAnimation
true
If false, it will not have animation at plugin's init.
fixedModalPos
false
if true, the modal position will be fixed when change images.
zIndex
1090
The modal style of z-index, it is useful with multiple instances.
dragHandle
The handle of draggable.
progressiveLoading
true
If true, the image will be rendered progressively.
customButtons
{}
$("[data-magnify=gallery]").magnify({
footerToolbar: [..."myCustomButton"],
customButtons: {
myCustomButton: {
text: "custom!",
title: "custom!",
click: function (context, e) {
alert("clicked the custom button!");
},
},
},
});
Each
customButton entry accepts the following properties:
text - the text to be display on the button itself.
title - the title to be display when hover the button.
click - a callback function that is called when the button is clicked.
You can define callbacks in
callbacks option. In each callback you can get the
Magnify instance with
this or
context.
$("[data-magnify=gallery]").magnify({
callbacks: {
beforeOpen: function (context) {
// Will fire before modal is opened
},
opened: function (context) {
// Will fire after modal is opened
},
beforeClose: function (context) {
// Will fire before modal is closed
},
closed: function (context) {
// Will fire after modal is closed
},
beforeChange: function (context, index) {
// Will fire before image is changed
// The argument index is the current image index of image group
},
changed: function (context, index) {
// Will fire after image is changed
// The argument index is the next image index of image group
},
},
});
MIT License
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.