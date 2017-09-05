Animated anchor navigation made easy with jQuery

Demo

You can check the demo to see the plugin in action.

Installation and usage

Via bower:

bower install jquery.localScroll

Via npm:

npm install jquery.localscroll

Using a public CDN

CDN provided by jsdelivr

< script src = "//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/jquery.localscroll@2.0.0/jquery.localScroll.min.js" > </ script >

CDN provided by cdnjs (outdated)

< script src = "//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery-localScroll/1.3.5/jquery.localScroll.min.js" > </ script >

Downloading Manually

You can get the latest stable version from the releases page.

This plugin requires jQuery.scrollTo. In order to use jQuery.scrollTo 2.0 you need to update jQuery.localScroll to 1.4.0 and above.

Notes