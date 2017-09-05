Animated anchor navigation made easy with jQuery
You can check the demo to see the plugin in action.
Via bower:
bower install jquery.localScroll
Via npm:
npm install jquery.localscroll
CDN provided by jsdelivr
<script src="//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/jquery.localscroll@2.0.0/jquery.localScroll.min.js"></script>
CDN provided by cdnjs (outdated)
<script src="//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery-localScroll/1.3.5/jquery.localScroll.min.js"></script>
You can get the latest stable version from the releases page.
You can see the plugin in a (somewhat precarious) demo page.
This plugin requires jQuery.scrollTo. In order to use jQuery.scrollTo 2.0 you need to update jQuery.localScroll to 1.4.0 and above.
The hash of settings is passed in to jQuery.scrollTo, so, in addition to jQuery.localScroll's settings, you can use any of jQuery.scrollTo's. Check that plugin's documentation for further information.
If you want to convert the links from ALL over the page, with the same settings, just call $.localScroll(...) instead of $(...).localScroll(...)
Most of this plugin's defaults, belong to jQuery.scrollTo, check it's demo for an example of each option.