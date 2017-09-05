openbase logo
jquery.localscroll

by Ariel Flesler
2.0.0 (see all)

Animated anchor navigation made easy with jQuery

Downloads/wk

328

GitHub Stars

620

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

jQuery.localScroll

Animated anchor navigation made easy with jQuery

Demo

You can check the demo to see the plugin in action.

Installation and usage

Via bower:

bower install jquery.localScroll

Via npm:

npm install jquery.localscroll

Using a public CDN

CDN provided by jsdelivr

<script src="//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/jquery.localscroll@2.0.0/jquery.localScroll.min.js"></script>

CDN provided by cdnjs (outdated)

<script src="//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery-localScroll/1.3.5/jquery.localScroll.min.js"></script>

Downloading Manually

You can get the latest stable version from the releases page.

You can see the plugin in a (somewhat precarious) demo page.

jQuery.scrollTo

This plugin requires jQuery.scrollTo. In order to use jQuery.scrollTo 2.0 you need to update jQuery.localScroll to 1.4.0 and above.

Notes

  • The hash of settings is passed in to jQuery.scrollTo, so, in addition to jQuery.localScroll's settings, you can use any of jQuery.scrollTo's. Check that plugin's documentation for further information.

  • If you want to convert the links from ALL over the page, with the same settings, just call $.localScroll(...) instead of $(...).localScroll(...)

  • Most of this plugin's defaults, belong to jQuery.scrollTo, check it's demo for an example of each option.

