json-viewer is a jQuery plugin for easily displaying JSON objects by transforming them into HTML.
Features:
Check out the demo page!
With npm:
npm install jquery.json-viewer
Make sure jQuery is already included. Then import
jquery.json-viewer.js and
jquery.json-viewer.css in your HTML document:
<head>
<script src="node_modules/jquery.json-viewer/json-viewer/jquery.json-viewer.js"></script>
<link href="node_modules/jquery.json-viewer/json-viewer/jquery.json-viewer.css" type="text/css" rel="stylesheet">
</head>
You can also simply copy
json-viewer/jquery.json-viewer.js and
json-viewer/jquery.json-viewer.css files from this git repository into your project.
Call the
jsonViewer() method on target element and pass your JSON data in argument:
<pre id="json-renderer"></pre>
var data = {
"foobar": "foobaz"
};
$('#json-renderer').jsonViewer(data);
The
jsonViewer method accepts an optional config object as a second argument. The supported options are:
collapsed (boolean, default:
false): all nodes are collapsed at html generation.
rootCollapsable (boolean, default:
true): allow root element to be collasped.
withQuotes (boolean, default:
false): all JSON keys are surrounded with double quotation marks (
{"foobar": 1} instead of
{foobar: 1}).
withLinks (boolean, default:
true): all values that are valid links will be clickable, if
false they will only be strings.
Example:
$('#json-renderer').jsonViewer(data, {collapsed: true, withQuotes: true, withLinks: false});