jQuery json-viewer

json-viewer is a jQuery plugin for easily displaying JSON objects by transforming them into HTML.

Features:

Syntax highlighting

Collapse and expand child nodes on click

Clickable links

Easily readable and minimal DOM structure

Check out the demo page!

Install

With npm:

npm install jquery.json-viewer

Make sure jQuery is already included. Then import jquery.json-viewer.js and jquery.json-viewer.css in your HTML document:

< head > < script src = "node_modules/jquery.json-viewer/json-viewer/jquery.json-viewer.js" > </ script > < link href = "node_modules/jquery.json-viewer/json-viewer/jquery.json-viewer.css" type = "text/css" rel = "stylesheet" > </ head >

You can also simply copy json-viewer/jquery.json-viewer.js and json-viewer/jquery.json-viewer.css files from this git repository into your project.

Usage

Call the jsonViewer() method on target element and pass your JSON data in argument:

< pre id = "json-renderer" > </ pre >

var data = { "foobar" : "foobaz" }; $( '#json-renderer' ).jsonViewer(data);

Options

The jsonViewer method accepts an optional config object as a second argument. The supported options are:

collapsed (boolean, default: false ): all nodes are collapsed at html generation.

(boolean, default: ): all nodes are collapsed at html generation. rootCollapsable (boolean, default: true ): allow root element to be collasped.

(boolean, default: ): allow root element to be collasped. withQuotes (boolean, default: false ): all JSON keys are surrounded with double quotation marks ( {"foobar": 1} instead of {foobar: 1} ).

(boolean, default: ): all JSON keys are surrounded with double quotation marks ( instead of ). withLinks (boolean, default: true ): all values that are valid links will be clickable, if false they will only be strings.

Example:

$( '#json-renderer' ).jsonViewer(data, { collapsed : true , withQuotes : true , withLinks : false });

