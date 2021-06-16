openbase logo
jjv

jquery.json-viewer

by Alexandre Bodelot
1.4.0 (see all)

jQuery plugin for displaying JSON data

Readme

jQuery json-viewer

json-viewer is a jQuery plugin for easily displaying JSON objects by transforming them into HTML.

Features:

  • Syntax highlighting
  • Collapse and expand child nodes on click
  • Clickable links
  • Easily readable and minimal DOM structure

Check out the demo page!

Install

With npm:

npm install jquery.json-viewer

Make sure jQuery is already included. Then import jquery.json-viewer.js and jquery.json-viewer.css in your HTML document:

<head>
  <script src="node_modules/jquery.json-viewer/json-viewer/jquery.json-viewer.js"></script>
  <link href="node_modules/jquery.json-viewer/json-viewer/jquery.json-viewer.css" type="text/css" rel="stylesheet">
</head>

You can also simply copy json-viewer/jquery.json-viewer.js and json-viewer/jquery.json-viewer.css files from this git repository into your project.

Usage

Call the jsonViewer() method on target element and pass your JSON data in argument:

<pre id="json-renderer"></pre>

var data = {
  "foobar": "foobaz"
};
$('#json-renderer').jsonViewer(data);

Options

The jsonViewer method accepts an optional config object as a second argument. The supported options are:

  • collapsed (boolean, default: false): all nodes are collapsed at html generation.
  • rootCollapsable (boolean, default: true): allow root element to be collasped.
  • withQuotes (boolean, default: false): all JSON keys are surrounded with double quotation marks ({"foobar": 1} instead of {foobar: 1}).
  • withLinks (boolean, default: true): all values that are valid links will be clickable, if false they will only be strings.

Example:

$('#json-renderer').jsonViewer(data, {collapsed: true, withQuotes: true, withLinks: false});

