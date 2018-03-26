iframeTracker jQuery Plugin

iframeTracker is a jQuery plugin that allow to track clicks on iframes.

This is very useful to :

track clicks on Google Adsense (google uses iframes to display ads)

track clicks on Facebook Like buttons

track clicks on Youtube embed video player

... and any other iframe !

Try it now : demo.

How does it work ?

Since it's impossible to read iframe content (DOM) from the parent page due to the same origin policy, tracking is based on the blur event associated to a page/iframe boundary monitoring system telling over which iframe is the mouse cursor at any time.

How to use ?

Match the iframe elements you want to track with a jQuery selector and call iframeTracker with a callback function that will be called when a click on the iframe is detected :

jQuery( document ).ready( function ( $ ) { $( '.iframe_wrap iframe' ).iframeTracker({ blurCallback : function ( event ) { } }); });

You can also just pass a function, that will be then registered as the blurCallback :

jQuery( document ).ready( function ( $ ) { $( '.iframe_wrap iframe' ).iframeTracker( function ( event ) { }); });

Advanced tracking

jQuery( document ).ready( function ( $ ) { $( '.iframe_wrap iframe' ).iframeTracker({ blurCallback : function ( event ) { }, overCallback : function ( element, event ) { this ._overId = $(element).parents( '.iframe_wrap' ).attr( 'id' ); }, outCallback : function ( element, event ) { this ._overId = null ; }, _overId : null }); });

Cancel tracking

You can remove a tracker attached to an iframe by calling .iframeTracker() with either false or null :

$( '#iframe_red_1 iframe' ).iframeTracker( false ); $( '#iframe_red_2 iframe' ).iframeTracker( null );

Full tutorial available here (it's in French).

Tested on jQuery 1.4.4 to 1.11.0 , 2.1.4 & 3.2.1 .

Install

With npm :

npm install jquery.iframetracker

With bower :

bower install jquery.iframetracker

About mobile devices

This plugin doesn't work on mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets, because this hardware uses a touchscreen instead of a mouse as click input. This design makes the boundary monitoring trick ineffective.

Donate