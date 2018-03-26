iframeTracker is a jQuery plugin that allow to track clicks on iframes.
This is very useful to :
Try it now : demo.
Since it's impossible to read iframe content (DOM) from the parent page due to the same origin policy, tracking is based on the blur event associated to a page/iframe boundary monitoring system telling over which iframe is the mouse cursor at any time.
Match the iframe elements you want to track with a jQuery selector and call
iframeTracker with a callback function that will be called when a click on the iframe is detected :
jQuery(document).ready(function($){
$('.iframe_wrap iframe').iframeTracker({
blurCallback: function(event) {
// Do something when the iframe is clicked (like firing an XHR request)
}
});
});
You can also just pass a function, that will be then registered as the
blurCallback :
jQuery(document).ready(function($){
$('.iframe_wrap iframe').iframeTracker(function(event) {
// Do something when the iframe is clicked (like firing an XHR request)
});
});
jQuery(document).ready(function($){
$('.iframe_wrap iframe').iframeTracker({
blurCallback: function(event) {
// Do something when iframe is clicked (like firing an XHR request)
// You can know which iframe element is clicked via this._overId
},
overCallback: function(element, event) {
this._overId = $(element).parents('.iframe_wrap').attr('id'); // Saving the iframe wrapper id
},
outCallback: function(element, event) {
this._overId = null; // Reset hover iframe wrapper id
},
_overId: null
});
});
You can remove a tracker attached to an iframe by calling
.iframeTracker() with either
false or
null :
$('#iframe_red_1 iframe').iframeTracker(false);
$('#iframe_red_2 iframe').iframeTracker(null);
Full tutorial available here (it's in French).
Tested on jQuery
1.4.4 to
1.11.0,
2.1.4 &
3.2.1.
With npm :
npm install jquery.iframetracker
With bower :
bower install jquery.iframetracker
This plugin doesn't work on mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets, because this hardware uses a touchscreen instead of a mouse as click input. This design makes the boundary monitoring trick ineffective.
