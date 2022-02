jQuery Iframe Transport

jQuery Ajax transport plugin for iframe-based file uploads. For documentation, see:

https://cmlenz.github.io/jquery-iframe-transport/

Demo

To run the included simple demo application, you'll need node.js.

In the jquery-iframe-transport source directory, run:

npm install

That should download and install all dependencies required for the build, including running the demo app. Then simply run:

$ grunt connect

Point your browser to http://localhost:3000/ and you should be able to play with the demo.