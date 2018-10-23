A dead simple jQuery plugin that executes a callback function if the user is idle.
Since this is a simple plugin, the usage is simple too.
First, add the jquery.idle.js to your document along with jQuery library:
<script type="text/javascript" src="//ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.7.2/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="jquery.idle.js"></script>
Then, just call the function in the element that you want to track user idleness
$(document).idle({
onIdle: function(){
alert('Since you waited so long, the answer to the Ultimate Question of Life, the Universe, and Everything is 42');
},
idle: 10000
})
That will display a alert (and a great revelation :D) to the user after 10 seconds of idleness.
If you want to call some function after user back from idleness, just add the onActive option:
$(document).idle({
onIdle: function(){
alert('I\'m idle');
},
onActive: function(){
alert('Hey, I\'m back!');
},
idle: 10000
})
To check window visibility, add the onShow or onHide options:
$(document).idle({
onHide: function(){
alert('I\'m hidden');
},
onShow: function(){
alert('Hey, I\'m visible!');
}
})
You can also check if a specific element is idle, actually, you can use any jQuery selector:
$('header, footer').idle({
onIdle: function(){
alert('It\'s been a long time since you don\'t see me');
},
idle: 20000
})
You can choose which events will be used to "refresh" the idle timer
$(document).idle({
onIdle: function(){
alert('It\'s been a long time since you don\'t see me');
},
events: 'mouseover mouseout',
idle: 30000
})
And you can choose if you want to start from an idle state or not
$(document).idle({
onIdle: function(){
alert('It\'s been a long time since you don\'t see me');
},
idle: 30000,
startAtIdle: true
})
onIdle # callback function that will be triggered when the user gets idle
onActive [ default function(){} ] # callback function that will be triggered when the user gets active
onHide [ default function(){} ] # callback function that will be triggered when window is hidden
onShow [ default function(){} ] # callback function that will be triggered when window is visible
events [ default = mousemove keydown mousedown touchstart ] # events that will reset the idle time
idle [ default = 60000 ] # idle time in ms
keepTracking [ default = true ] # set it to false if you want to track only the first time
startAtIdle [ default = false ] # if you want to start idle, set it to true
recurIdleCall [ default = false ] # by default use setTimeout, set it to true if you want to use setInterval
"idle:stop": will stop and remove user tracking
jQuery Idle also provide a non-jQuery version. Use the
vanilla.idle.js file instead, and initialize it like this:
idle().start();
Options are the same as with the jQuery version:
idle({
onIdle: function (){
console.log('idle !');
},
// ...
}).start();
First basic version