jQuery Idle

A dead simple jQuery plugin that executes a callback function if the user is idle.

Usage

Since this is a simple plugin, the usage is simple too.

First, add the jquery.idle.js to your document along with jQuery library:

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "//ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.7.2/jquery.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "jquery.idle.js" > </ script >

Then, just call the function in the element that you want to track user idleness

$( document ).idle({ onIdle : function ( ) { alert( 'Since you waited so long, the answer to the Ultimate Question of Life, the Universe, and Everything is 42' ); }, idle : 10000 })

That will display a alert (and a great revelation :D) to the user after 10 seconds of idleness.

If you want to call some function after user back from idleness, just add the onActive option:

$( document ).idle({ onIdle : function ( ) { alert( 'I\'m idle' ); }, onActive : function ( ) { alert( 'Hey, I\'m back!' ); }, idle : 10000 })

To check window visibility, add the onShow or onHide options:

$( document ).idle({ onHide : function ( ) { alert( 'I\'m hidden' ); }, onShow : function ( ) { alert( 'Hey, I\'m visible!' ); } })

You can also check if a specific element is idle, actually, you can use any jQuery selector:

$( 'header, footer' ).idle({ onIdle : function ( ) { alert( 'It\'s been a long time since you don\'t see me' ); }, idle : 20000 })

You can choose which events will be used to "refresh" the idle timer

$( document ).idle({ onIdle : function ( ) { alert( 'It\'s been a long time since you don\'t see me' ); }, events : 'mouseover mouseout' , idle : 30000 })

And you can choose if you want to start from an idle state or not

$( document ).idle({ onIdle : function ( ) { alert( 'It\'s been a long time since you don\'t see me' ); }, idle : 30000 , startAtIdle : true })

Options

onIdle # callback function that will be triggered when the user gets idle onActive [ default function (){} ] # callback function that will be triggered when the user gets active onHide [ default function (){} ] # callback function that will be triggered when window is hidden onShow [ default function (){} ] # callback function that will be triggered when window is visible events [ default = mousemove keydown mousedown touchstart ] # events that will reset the idle time idle [ default = 60000 ] # idle time in ms keepTracking [ default = true ] # set it to false if you want to track only the first time startAtIdle [ default = false ] # if you want to start idle, set it to true recurIdleCall [ default = false ] # by default use setTimeout, set it to true if you want to use setInterval

Events

"idle:stop": will stop and remove user tracking

Vanilla

jQuery Idle also provide a non-jQuery version. Use the vanilla.idle.js file instead, and initialize it like this:

idle () .start ();

Options are the same as with the jQuery version:

idle({ onIdle : function ( ) { console .log( 'idle !' ); }, }).start();

Changelog

Replacing the jquey dependency for a peerDependency as mentioned on the issue #31

Fixed jquery vulnerability.

Added the jQuery dependency to the package.json (#31) and fix the documentation format.

Corrected the logic in resetTimeout. Setting the idle = false before calling the onActive handler prevents looping when calling idle:stop in the onActive handler. (@ashupp)

Added a non-Jquery version (@hugohil)

Added the recurIdleCall option to choose between setTimeout ou setInterval (thanks kgaikwad)

Changed keypress to keydown to also detect arrow keys on a keyboard press, and not just the normal A-Z keys (thanks carlblock)

Added 'idle:stop' event to stop and remove user tracking (thanks D3add3d and zachdixon)

The logic behind 'keepTracking' was a total mess. Rewrote the functionality to work as it should

Change the default 'keepTracking' value. Now is set to true

Added the 'startAtIdle' option so you can choose if you want to start idle or not (@hugohil)

Added the 'onHide' and 'onShow' callback functions to be executed when window changes visibility (@DanH42)

Renamed the 'callback' setting to 'onIdle'

Added the 'onActive' callback function to be executed when user back from idleness (thanks @joelsouza for the tip)

First basic version