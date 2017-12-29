jQuery Growl

Growl is a jQuery plugin designed to provide informative messages in the browser.

Installation

To install copy the javascripts, and stylesheets directories into your project and add the following snippet to the header:

< script src = "https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/2.0.2/jquery.min.js" type = "text/javascript" > </ script > < script src = "javascript/jquery.growl.js" type = "text/javascript" > </ script > < link href = "stylesheets/jquery.growl.css" rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" />

This plugin is also registered under http://bower.io/ to simplify integration. Try:

npm install -g bower bower install growl

Gemfile

+ source 'https://rails-assets.org' ... + gem 'rails-assets-growl'

application.css

application.js

...

Examples

Growling is easy:

< script type = "text/javascript" > $.growl({ title : "Growl" , message : "The kitten is awake!" , url : "/kittens" }); $.growl.error({ message : "The kitten is attacking!" }); $.growl.notice({ message : "The kitten is cute!" }); $.growl.warning({ message : "The kitten is ugly!" }); </ script >

Advanced Options

Growl also supports some customization through the following options:

delayOnHover : while hovering over the alert, prevent it from being dismissed (true | false - default : true)

: while hovering over the alert, prevent it from being dismissed (true | false - : true) duration : the duration (in milliseconds) for which the alert is displayed ( default : 3200)

: the duration (in milliseconds) for which the alert is displayed ( : 3200) fixed : whether the alert should be fixed rather than auto-dismissed (true | false - default : false)

: whether the alert should be fixed rather than auto-dismissed (true | false - : false) location : the alert's position ('tl' | 'tr' | 'bl' | 'br' | 'tc' | 'bc' - default : 'tr')

: the alert's position ('tl' | 'tr' | 'bl' | 'br' | 'tc' | 'bc' - : 'tr') size : the alert's size ('small' | 'medium' | 'large' - default : 'medium')

: the alert's size ('small' | 'medium' | 'large' - : 'medium') style: the alert's style ('default' | 'error' | 'notice' | 'warning' - default: 'default')

Deprecations

static has been renamed to fixed due to minifier incompatabilities

Status

Copyright

Copyright (c) 2010 - 2018 Kevin Sylvestre. See LICENSE for details.