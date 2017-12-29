Growl is a jQuery plugin designed to provide informative messages in the browser.
To install copy the javascripts, and stylesheets directories into your project and add the following snippet to the header:
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/2.0.2/jquery.min.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
<script src="javascript/jquery.growl.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
<link href="stylesheets/jquery.growl.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" />
This plugin is also registered under http://bower.io/ to simplify integration. Try:
npm install -g bower
bower install growl
Gemfile
+ source 'https://rails-assets.org'
...
+ gem 'rails-assets-growl'
application.css
/*
...
*= require growl
...
*/
application.js
//= require jquery
...
//= require growl
Growling is easy:
<script type="text/javascript">
$.growl({ title: "Growl", message: "The kitten is awake!", url: "/kittens" });
$.growl.error({ message: "The kitten is attacking!" });
$.growl.notice({ message: "The kitten is cute!" });
$.growl.warning({ message: "The kitten is ugly!" });
</script>
Growl also supports some customization through the following options:
Copyright (c) 2010 - 2018 Kevin Sylvestre. See LICENSE for details.