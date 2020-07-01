Gridly is a jQuery plugin to enable dragging and dropping as well as resizing on a grid.
To install copy the javascripts and stylesheets directories into your project and add the following snippet to the header:
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/2.0.2/jquery.min.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
<script src="javascripts/jquery.gridly.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
<link href="stylesheets/jquery.gridly.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" />
This plugin is also registered under http://bower.io/ to simplify integration. Try:
npm install -g bower
bower install gridly
Lastly this plugin is registered as a https://rails-assets.org/ to simplify integration with Ruby on Rails applications:
Gemfile
+ source 'https://rails-assets.org'
...
+ gem 'rails-assets-gridly'
application.css
/*
...
*= require gridly
...
*/
application.js
//= require jquery
...
//= require gridly
Setting up a gridly is easy. The following snippet is a good start:
<style>
.brick.small {
width: 140px;
height: 140px;
}
.brick.large {
width: 300px;
height: 300px;
}
</style>
<div class="gridly">
<div class="brick small"></div>
<div class="brick small"></div>
<div class="brick large"></div>
<div class="brick small"></div>
<div class="brick small"></div>
<div class="brick large"></div>
</div>
<script>
$('.gridly').gridly();
</script>
Gridly uses a fairly standard pattern for handling grids and offers three configuration options for sizing: base, gutter and columns:
$('.gridly').gridly({
base: 60, // px
gutter: 20, // px
columns: 12
});
When using the drag and drop sorting callbacks can be passed in when initializing:
var reordering = function($elements) {
// Called before the drag and drop starts with the elements in their starting position.
};
var reordered = function($elements) {
// Called after the drag and drop ends with the elements in their ending position.
};
$('.gridly').gridly({
callbacks: { reordering: reordering , reordered: reordered }
});
$('.gridly').gridly('draggable', 'off'); // disables dragging
$('.gridly').gridly('draggable', 'on); // enables dragging
Gridly is maintained in
CoffeeScript. All contributions need to be submitted in
CoffeeScript. The project includes a
Cakefile that can be used to compile all assets (see:
cake watch). For more information about
CoffeeScript see:
Copyright (c) 2013 - 2015 Kevin Sylvestre. See LICENSE for details.