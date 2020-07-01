jQuery Gridly

Gridly is a jQuery plugin to enable dragging and dropping as well as resizing on a grid.

Installation

To install copy the javascripts and stylesheets directories into your project and add the following snippet to the header:

< script src = "https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/2.0.2/jquery.min.js" type = "text/javascript" > </ script > < script src = "javascripts/jquery.gridly.js" type = "text/javascript" > </ script > < link href = "stylesheets/jquery.gridly.css" rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" />

This plugin is also registered under http://bower.io/ to simplify integration. Try:

npm install -g bower bower install gridly

Lastly this plugin is registered as a https://rails-assets.org/ to simplify integration with Ruby on Rails applications:

Gemfile

+ source 'https://rails-assets.org' ... + gem 'rails-assets-gridly'

application.css

application.js

...

Examples

Setting up a gridly is easy. The following snippet is a good start:

< style > .brick .small { width : 140px ; height : 140px ; } .brick .large { width : 300px ; height : 300px ; } </ style > < div class = "gridly" > < div class = "brick small" > </ div > < div class = "brick small" > </ div > < div class = "brick large" > </ div > < div class = "brick small" > </ div > < div class = "brick small" > </ div > < div class = "brick large" > </ div > </ div > < script > $( '.gridly' ).gridly(); </ script >

Configuration

Gridly uses a fairly standard pattern for handling grids and offers three configuration options for sizing: base, gutter and columns:

$('.gridly').gridly({ base: 60 , // px gutter: 20 , // px columns: 12 });

When using the drag and drop sorting callbacks can be passed in when initializing:

var reordering = function ($elements) { }; var reordered = function ($elements) { }; $( '.gridly' ).gridly({ callbacks: { reordering: reordering , reordered: reordered } }); $( '.gridly' ).gridly( 'draggable' , 'off' ); $( '.gridly' ).gridly( 'draggable' , 'on); // enables dragging

Contributing

Gridly is maintained in CoffeeScript . All contributions need to be submitted in CoffeeScript . The project includes a Cakefile that can be used to compile all assets (see: cake watch ). For more information about CoffeeScript see:

Status

Copyright

Copyright (c) 2013 - 2015 Kevin Sylvestre. See LICENSE for details.