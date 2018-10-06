openbase logo
Readme

jQuery Geo

After years of internal development, we are pleased to bring our JavaScript map widget and spatial analysis tools to the open-source world in the form of a jQuery plugin.

Getting Started

Using jQuery Geo requires, at a minimum, adding one element, including one script (apart from jQuery itself, version 1.9 or higher), and calling one function.

You can also get the library through JSPM and NPM.

Load via jspm

$ npm install jspm --save-dev
$ jspm init
$ jspm install jquery
$ jspm install npm:jquery.geo

// lib/main.js
import $ from 'jquery';
import geomap from 'jquery.geo';

$( '#map' ).geomap( );

Download via npm

$ npm install jquery --save-dev
$ npm install jquery.geo --save-dev

<div id="map" style="height: 480px;"></div>
<script src="node_modules/jquery/dist/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script src="node_modules/jquery.geo/dist/jquery.geo.min.js"></script>
<script>
  $(function() {
    $( "#map" ).geomap( );
  });
</script>

Load via CDN script

The following copy-and-paste snippet will help you get started.

<div id="map" style="height: 480px;"></div>
<script src="http://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.3.1.min.js"></script>
<script src="http://code.jquerygeo.com/jquery.geo-1.1.0.min.js"></script>
<script>
  $(function() {
    $( "#map" ).geomap( );
  });
</script>

Download direct

You can also download the latest release as a minified JavaScript file or a full, uncompressed one.

Documentation

The latest docs are hosted at: http://docs.jquerygeo.com

Release and other announcements via @geomappin on Twitter: https://twitter.com/geomappin

News, dev updates, & personal tweets via @ryanttb on Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanttb

Contributing

To contribute to the project, please read and follow the CONTRIBUTING guide.

License

Copyright (c) 2016 Ryan Morrison-Westphal Licensed under the MIT license

