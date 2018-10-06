After years of internal development, we are pleased to bring our JavaScript map widget and spatial analysis tools to the open-source world in the form of a jQuery plugin.
Using jQuery Geo requires, at a minimum, adding one element, including one script (apart from jQuery itself, version 1.9 or higher), and calling one function.
You can also get the library through JSPM and NPM.
$ npm install jspm --save-dev
$ jspm init
$ jspm install jquery
$ jspm install npm:jquery.geo
// lib/main.js
import $ from 'jquery';
import geomap from 'jquery.geo';
$( '#map' ).geomap( );
$ npm install jquery --save-dev
$ npm install jquery.geo --save-dev
<div id="map" style="height: 480px;"></div>
<script src="node_modules/jquery/dist/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script src="node_modules/jquery.geo/dist/jquery.geo.min.js"></script>
<script>
$(function() {
$( "#map" ).geomap( );
});
</script>
The following copy-and-paste snippet will help you get started.
<div id="map" style="height: 480px;"></div>
<script src="http://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.3.1.min.js"></script>
<script src="http://code.jquerygeo.com/jquery.geo-1.1.0.min.js"></script>
<script>
$(function() {
$( "#map" ).geomap( );
});
</script>
You can also download the latest release as a minified JavaScript file or a full, uncompressed one.
The latest docs are hosted at: http://docs.jquerygeo.com
Release and other announcements via @geomappin on Twitter: https://twitter.com/geomappin
News, dev updates, & personal tweets via @ryanttb on Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanttb
To contribute to the project, please read and follow the CONTRIBUTING guide.
Copyright (c) 2016 Ryan Morrison-Westphal Licensed under the MIT license