jg

jquery.gantt

by oguzhanoya
1.0.0

🌈 Lightweight jQuery gantt plugin.

Readme

jquery-gantt

License: MIT

A jquery plugin for creating a gantt chart.

Features

  • Localizationable
  • Easy configuration
  • Lightweight (5KB gzipped)
  • Works in all major browsers including IE11+

Compatibility

IE11+, Edge, Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Safari

Installation

NPM

npm install jquery.gantt

Github

git clone http://github.com/oguzhanoya/jquery-gantt.git

Configuration

SettingDefault ValueDescription
data[]Data source
dataURL''Data source url
startDatenew Date()Chart start date
endDatenew Date()Chart end date
cellWidth20Width of the chart cell
cellHeight38Height of the chart cell
stickyHeaderfalseStick an header
mouseScrollfalseEnables slide moving with mouse
mouseScrollpx120Mouse scroll speed
lazyLoadfalseLazy load technique
autoHidefalseAuto hiding of out of date events

Localization

The default l10n configuration format looks like this:

$.fn.gantt.l10n['en'] = {
    monthNames: [ "January","February","March","April","May","June","July","August","September","October","November","December" ],
    monthNamesShort: [ "Jan", "Feb", "Mar", "Apr", "May", "Jun","Jul", "Aug", "Sep", "Oct", "Nov", "Dec" ],
    dayNames: [ "Sunday", "Monday", "Tuesday", "Wednesday", "Thursday", "Friday", "Saturday" ],
    dayNamesShort: [ "Sun", "Mon", "Tue", "Wed", "Thu", "Fri", "Sat" ],
    dayNamesMin: [ "Su","Mo","Tu","We","Th","Fr","Sa" ]
};

You must provide 12 months and 7 weekdays (with abbreviations). Always specify weekdays in this order with Sunday first.

Source Configuration

[{
    "title": "Example",
    "startdate": "2016-06-10",
    "enddate": "2016-06-12",
    "url": "http://www.example.com/",
    "type": "Cruise",
    "minNight": "2",
    "price": {
        "original": {
            "price": 798,
            "priceType": "€"
        },
        "converted": {
            "price": 878,
            "priceType": "$"
        }
    },
    "tooltipData": {
        "title": "Example Tour",
        "image": "http://example.com/image.jpg",
        "desc": [
            "Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet",
            "consectetur adipisicing elit",
            "Explicabo repellat temporibus "
        ],
        "dates": {
            "begin": "10 June 2016 Friday",
            "end": "12 June 2016 Sunday"
        }
    }
}]

License

MIT

