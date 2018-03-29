A jquery plugin for creating a gantt chart.

Features

Localizationable

Easy configuration

Lightweight (5KB gzipped)

Works in all major browsers including IE11+

Compatibility

IE11+, Edge, Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Safari

Installation

NPM

npm install jquery.gantt

Github

git clone http://github.com/oguzhanoya/jquery-gantt.git

Configuration

Setting Default Value Description data [] Data source dataURL '' Data source url startDate new Date() Chart start date endDate new Date() Chart end date cellWidth 20 Width of the chart cell cellHeight 38 Height of the chart cell stickyHeader false Stick an header mouseScroll false Enables slide moving with mouse mouseScrollpx 120 Mouse scroll speed lazyLoad false Lazy load technique autoHide false Auto hiding of out of date events

Localization

The default l10n configuration format looks like this:

$.fn.gantt.l10n[ 'en' ] = { monthNames : [ "January" , "February" , "March" , "April" , "May" , "June" , "July" , "August" , "September" , "October" , "November" , "December" ], monthNamesShort : [ "Jan" , "Feb" , "Mar" , "Apr" , "May" , "Jun" , "Jul" , "Aug" , "Sep" , "Oct" , "Nov" , "Dec" ], dayNames : [ "Sunday" , "Monday" , "Tuesday" , "Wednesday" , "Thursday" , "Friday" , "Saturday" ], dayNamesShort : [ "Sun" , "Mon" , "Tue" , "Wed" , "Thu" , "Fri" , "Sat" ], dayNamesMin : [ "Su" , "Mo" , "Tu" , "We" , "Th" , "Fr" , "Sa" ] };

You must provide 12 months and 7 weekdays (with abbreviations). Always specify weekdays in this order with Sunday first.

Source Configuration

[{ "title" : "Example" , "startdate" : "2016-06-10" , "enddate" : "2016-06-12" , "url" : "http://www.example.com/" , "type" : "Cruise" , "minNight" : "2" , "price" : { "original" : { "price" : 798 , "priceType" : "€" }, "converted" : { "price" : 878 , "priceType" : "$" } }, "tooltipData" : { "title" : "Example Tour" , "image" : "http://example.com/image.jpg" , "desc" : [ "Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet" , "consectetur adipisicing elit" , "Explicabo repellat temporibus " ], "dates" : { "begin" : "10 June 2016 Friday" , "end" : "12 June 2016 Sunday" } } }]

License

MIT