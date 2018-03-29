A jquery plugin for creating a gantt chart.
IE11+, Edge, Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Safari
NPM
npm install jquery.gantt
Github
git clone http://github.com/oguzhanoya/jquery-gantt.git
|Setting
|Default Value
|Description
|data
[]
|Data source
|dataURL
''
|Data source url
|startDate
new Date()
|Chart start date
|endDate
new Date()
|Chart end date
|cellWidth
20
|Width of the chart cell
|cellHeight
38
|Height of the chart cell
|stickyHeader
false
|Stick an header
|mouseScroll
false
|Enables slide moving with mouse
|mouseScrollpx
120
|Mouse scroll speed
|lazyLoad
false
|Lazy load technique
|autoHide
false
|Auto hiding of out of date events
The default
l10n configuration format looks like this:
$.fn.gantt.l10n['en'] = {
monthNames: [ "January","February","March","April","May","June","July","August","September","October","November","December" ],
monthNamesShort: [ "Jan", "Feb", "Mar", "Apr", "May", "Jun","Jul", "Aug", "Sep", "Oct", "Nov", "Dec" ],
dayNames: [ "Sunday", "Monday", "Tuesday", "Wednesday", "Thursday", "Friday", "Saturday" ],
dayNamesShort: [ "Sun", "Mon", "Tue", "Wed", "Thu", "Fri", "Sat" ],
dayNamesMin: [ "Su","Mo","Tu","We","Th","Fr","Sa" ]
};
You must provide 12 months and 7 weekdays (with abbreviations). Always specify weekdays in this order with Sunday first.
[{
"title": "Example",
"startdate": "2016-06-10",
"enddate": "2016-06-12",
"url": "http://www.example.com/",
"type": "Cruise",
"minNight": "2",
"price": {
"original": {
"price": 798,
"priceType": "€"
},
"converted": {
"price": 878,
"priceType": "$"
}
},
"tooltipData": {
"title": "Example Tour",
"image": "http://example.com/image.jpg",
"desc": [
"Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet",
"consectetur adipisicing elit",
"Explicabo repellat temporibus "
],
"dates": {
"begin": "10 June 2016 Friday",
"end": "12 June 2016 Sunday"
}
}
}]
MIT