This repository is no longer actively maintained! All pull request or issues will be ignored starting from 1st of August 2016. If you want to become a new owner and main contributor, please write me an email. You can find my email address on my personal website, linked in my github profile.
tooltip plugin for wonderful Flot plotting library
For information about Flot library go here.
Works also with Time series data and supports Date formatting in the same way as Flot itself.
You can fully define content of tip (with values precision) and you can use HTML tags too.
Flot Tooltip can be easily customized with CSS. Just do what you want with
.flotTip in your stylesheet.
Check
examples folder for details of how to use it.
Download and include on your page after main jquery.flot library:
You can also use bower package manager:
bower install flot.tooltip
Important! You need to set flot option
hoverable to
true if you want flot.tooltip plugin to work.
grid: {
hoverable: true
}
In comments there are default values
tooltip: {
show: boolean //false
cssClass: string //"flotTip"
content: string or function //"%s | X: %x | Y: %y"
xDateFormat: string //null
yDateFormat: string //null
monthNames: string // null
dayNames: string // null
shifts: {
x: int //10
y: int //20
}
defaultTheme: boolean //true
lines: boolean //false
onHover: function(flotItem, $tooltipEl)
$compat: boolean //false
}
show : set to
true to turn on this plugin (if
grid.hoverable is also set to
true)
cssClass : the class to assign to the tooltip's HTML DIV element, defaulted to "flotTip"
content : content of your tooltip, HTML tags are also allowed; use
%s for series label,
%x for X value,
%y for Y value and
%p for percentage value (useful with pie charts using flot.pie plugin)
%x,
%y and
%p values you can also use
.precision, for example
%x.2 means that value of X will be rounded to 2 digits after the decimal point.
function(label, xval, yval, flotItem) that must return a string with the format described.
%lx and
%ly, that work with flot-axislabels plugin.
%ct placeholder for any custom text withing label (see example in
examples/custom-label-text.html)
%n placeholder for the total number (rather than percent) represented by a single slice of a pie chart.
xDateFormat : you can use the same specifiers as in Flot, for time mode data
yDateFormat : you can use the same specifiers as in Flot, for time mode data
monthNames : check #28
dayNames : check #28
shifts : shift tooltip position regarding mouse pointer for
x and
y, negative values are ok
defaultTheme : plugin have default theme build-in but here you can switch it off and adjust look of tip styling
.flotTip (or whatever you set the
class parameter to) in your CSS
lines : whether or not to have a tooltip on hover for lines between points
onHover : callback that allows you i.e. change color of the border of the tooltip according to the currently hovered series
$compat : whether or not to use compatibility mode - set this to true if you are using jQuery <1.2.6
See CONTRIBUTING.md
tooltip with a property
show (defaulted to false). The legacy check may not always exist, so it may be a good idea to update your production code.
setTooltipPosition(pos)
showTooltip(item, pos)
hideTooltip()
%ct placeholder (see #75 or example in
examples/custom-label-text.html)
FlotTooltip object structure changed to allow many instances to fix issue #13 (regression after v0.5 refactoring)
content can be a function (thx to @fmsf for pull request)
dateFormat option replaced with
xDateFormat and
yDateFormat to support both axes
mode == time then format value according to axis date format (if defined) or tick format
body, not
placeholder of graph
#flotTip container is initialized only if it does not exist (see new multiple-axes example and re-initialize plot)
Now you can easily set precision of values displayed on tip thanks to enhanced string formatter.
Just put your desired precision after value in format like this
%x.precision,
where precision is a number of digits to appear after the decimal point. It uses
number.toFixed(precision) function internally.
What is more string formatter was rewritten and now is RegExp based.
content: "value of X is %x.1 and value of Y is %y.4 and they belong to '%s' series"
content: "<h4>%s</h4><ul><li>X is %x</li><li>Y is %y.2</li></ul>"
I'd like to introduce string formatter. Now you can easily define how content of your flot.tooltip should look like. You can also use HTML tags!
Just use new option called
content. The following specifiers are supported:
%x: for X value
%y: for Y value
%s: for series label
From now on also minified version is available.
content can be a function
Copyright (c) 2011-2016 Krzysztof Urbas (@krzysu).
jquery.flot.tooltip is available under the MIT license.