WARNING: This plugin is not maintained

If you have a desire to continue to develop and support, email me, with pleasure I will give access to the repository.

ВНИМАНИЕ: Этот плагин больше не поддерживается

Если у вас есть желание продолжить разработку и поддержку, напишите мне, с удовольствием предоставлю весь необходимый доступ.

jQuery plugin for FileAPI (multiupload, image upload, crop, resize and etc.)

Install

< script src = "//ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.8/jquery.min.js" > </ script > < script > window .FileAPI = { debug : false , staticPath : '/js/jquery.fileapi/FileAPI/' }; </ script > < script src = "/js/jquery.fileapi/FileAPI/FileAPI.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "/js/jquery.fileapi/FileAPI/FileAPI.exif.js" > </ script > < script src = "/js/jquery.fileapi/jquery.fileapi.min.js" > </ script >

Example

< div id = "uploader" > < div class = "js-fileapi-wrapper" > < input type = "file" name = "files[]" /> </ div > < div data-fileapi = "active.show" class = "progress" > < div data-fileapi = "progress" class = "progress__bar" > </ div > </ div > </ div > < script > jQuery( function ( $ ) { $( '#uploader' ).fileapi({ url : './ctrl.php' , autoUpload : true , accept : 'image/*' , multiple : true , maxSize : FileAPI.MB* 10 }); }); </ script >

Options

url :String

URL to which the request is sent.

If undefined or empty, it is set to the action property of the file upload form if available.

autoUpload :Boolean

To enable automatic uploads, set this option to true .

data :Object

Additional form data to be sent along with the file uploads can be set using this option.

headers :Object

Additional request headers.

multiple :Boolean

It specifies that multiple files can be selected at once, default true .

accept :String

If the value of the type attribute is file, this attribute indicates the types of files that the server accepts; otherwise it is ignored. The value must be a comma-separated list of unique content type specifiers: image/* , audio/* , video/* , etc.

duplicate :Boolean

The ability to upload duplicates, default false .

paramName :String

The parameter name for the file form data (the request argument name).

If undefined or empty, the name property of the file input field is used, or files[] if the file input name property is also empty.

dataType :String

The type of data that is expected back from the server, default json .

chunkSize :Number

Chunk size in bytes, eg: .5 * FileAPI.MB .

chunkUploadRetry :Number

Number of retries during upload chunks.

maxSize :Number

The maximum allowed file size in bytes, by default unlimited.

maxFiles :Number

This option limits the number of files that are allowed to be uploaded using this plugin.

imageSize :Object

Allowable size of uploaded images, eg: { minWidth: 320, minHeight: 240, maxWidth: 3840, maxHeight: 2160 } .

sortFn :Function

Sort function of selected files.

filterFn :Function

Filter function of selected files, eg: function (file, info){ return /^image/.test(file.type) && info.width > 320 } .

imageTransform :Object

Rules of changes the original image on the client (see details).

imageTransform: { maxWidth : 800 , maxHeight : 600 }

imageOriginal :Boolean

Sent to the server the original image or not, if defined imageTransform option.

elements :Object

elements : { ctrl : { upload : '[data-fileapi="ctrl.upload"]' , reset : '[data-fileapi="ctrl.reset"]' , abort : '[data-fileapi="ctrl.abort"]' }, empty : { show : '[data-fileapi="empty.show"]' , hide : '[data-fileapi="empty.hide"]' }, emptyQueue : { show : '[data-fileapi="emptyQueue.show"]' , hide : '[data-fileapi="emptyQueue.hide"]' }, active : { show : '[data-fileapi="active.show"]' , hide : '[data-fileapi="active.hide"]' }, preview : { el : 0 , width : 0 , height : 0 , keepAspectRatio : false }, size : '[data-fileapi="size"]' , name : '[data-fileapi="name"]' , progress : '[data-fileapi="progress"]' , file : { tpl : '[data-fileapi="file.tpl"]' , progress : '[data-fileapi="file.progress"]' , active : { show : '[data-fileapi="active.show"]' , hide : '[data-fileapi="active.hide"]' }, preview : { el : 0 , get : 0 , width : 0 , height : 0 , keepAspectRatio : false } }, dnd : { el : '[data-fileapi="dnd"]' , hover : 'dnd_hover' } }

Events

onSelect :Function (evt :$.Event , data :FilesObject )

Retrieve file List, takes two arguments.

$( '...' ).fileapi({ onSelect : function ( evt, data ) { data.all; data.files; if ( data.other.length ){ var errors = data.other[ 0 ].errors; if ( errors ){ errors.maxSize; errors.maxFiles; errors.minWidth; errors.minHeight; errors.maxWidth; errors.maxHeight; } } } });

onBeforeUpload :Function (evt :$.Event , uiEvt :Object )

Before start uploading.

function ( evt, uiEvt ) { var files = uiEvt.files; var widget = uiEvt.widget; if (files.length > 1000 ) { return false ; } }

onUpload :Function (evt :$.Event , uiEvt :Object )

Start uploading.

function ( evt, uiEvt ) { var file = uiEvt.file; var files = uiEvt.files; var widget = uiEvt.widget; var xhr = uiEvt.xhr; }

onFilePrepare :Function (evt :$.Event , uiEvt :Object )

Preparation of data before uploading.

function ( evt, uiEvt ) { var file = uiEvt.file; uiEvt.options.data.fileType = file.type; }

onFileUpload :Function (evt :$.Event , uiEvt :Object )

Start upload the same file.

onProgress :Function (evt :$.Event , uiEvt :Object )

Common uploading progress.

function ( evt, uiEvt ) { var part = uiEvt.loaded / uiEvt.total; }

onFileProgress :Function (evt :$.Event , uiEvt :Object )

Progress upload the same file.

function ( evt, uiEvt ) { var file = uiEvt.file; var part = uiEvt.loaded / uiEvt.total; }

onComplete :Function (evt :$.Event , uiEvt :Object )

Completion of the entire uploading.

onFileComplete :Function (evt :$.Event , uiEvt :Object )

Completion of uploading the file.

function ( evt, uiEvt ) { var error = uiEvt.error; var result = uiEvt.result; }

onDrop :Function (evt :$.Event , data :FilesObject )

Retrieve file List, takes two arguments.

onDropHover :Function (evt :$.Event , uiEvt :Object )

$( '#box' ).fileapi({ onDropHover : function ( evt, uiEvt ) { $( this ).toggleClass( 'dnd_hover' , uiEvt.state); } });

onFileRemove(evt :$.Event , file :File )

Removing a file from the queue

function ( evt, file ) { if ( !confirm( 'Remove "' +file.name+ '"?' ) ){ return false ; } }

onFileRemoveCompleted(evt :$.Event , file :File )

Removing a file from the queue

function ( evt, file ) { $.post( '/remove-ctrl.php' , { uid : FileAPI.uid(file) }); }

Cropper

Based on Jсrop.

< script src = "//ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.8/jquery.min.js" > </ script > < script > window .FileAPI = { }; </ script > < script src = "/js/jquery.fileapi/FileAPI/FileAPI.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "/js/jquery.fileapi/jquery.fileapi.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "/js/jquery.fileapi/jcrop/jquery.Jcrop.min.js" > </ script > < link href = "/js/jquery.fileapi/jcrop/jquery.Jcrop.min.css" rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" />

Usage:

$( '#userpic' ).fileapi({ url : '...' , accept : 'image/*' , onSelect : function ( imageFile ) { $( '#userpic-upload-btn' ) .unbind( '.fileapi' ) .bind( 'click.fileapi' , function ( ) { $( '#userpic' ).fileapi( 'upload' ); }) ; $( '#image-preview' ).cropper({ file : imageFile , bgColor : '#fff' , maxSize : [ 320 , 240 ] , minSize : [ 100 , 100 ] , aspectRatio : 1 , onSelect : function ( coords ) { $( '#userpic' ).fileapi( 'crop' , imageFile, coords); } }); } });

Customization

$( '#upload' ).fileapi({ multiple : true , files : [{ src : "http://path/to/filename.png" , type : "image/png" , name : "filename.png" , size : 31409 , data : { id : 999 , token : "..." } }], onFileRemove : function ( evt, file ) { if ( !confirm( "Are you sure?" ) ){ evt.preventDefault(); } }, onFileComplete : function ( evt, uiEvt ) { var file = uiEvt.file; var json = uiEvt.result; file.data = { id : json.id, token : json.token }; }, onFileRemoveCompleted : function ( evt, file ) { evt.preventDefault(); file.$el .attr( 'disabled' , true ) .addClass( 'my_disabled' ) ; new ModalConfirm( 'Delete "' +file.name+ '"?' ) .then( function ( ) { $.post( '/api/remove' , file.data); $( '#upload' ).fileapi( "remove" , file); evt.widget.remove(file); }, function ( ) { file.$el .attr( 'disabled' , false ) .removeClass( 'my_disabled' ) ; }) ; } })

Using with Bootstrap

You can use this uploader with Bootstrap framework without writing much additional CSS. Just add the following CSS to your page to hide the browser's "browse" button:

#id-of-uploader .btn { cursor : pointer; display : inline-block; position : relative; overflow : hidden; } #id-of-uploader .btn input { top : - 10px ; right : - 40px ; z-index : 2 ; position : absolute; cursor : pointer; opacity : 0 ; filter : alpha (opacity=0); font-size : 50px ; }

Changelog

FileAPI up to 2.0.9

#12: onRemoveCompleted -> onFileRemoveCompleted

-> #100: fixed maxSize option

#95: fixed rotate method

method #94: fixed redraw method

#93: files option and userpic

option and userpic #90: fixed rotate + imageAutoOrientation

#84: fixed modal.js

#82: clear(all: true)

#61: always parse result (dataType === 'json')

#73: git -> gif (fixed typo)

#67: resize method

method #63: remove method

method console.log

modal close

#57: + onBeforeUpload event

event support disabled dom-attribute

dom-attribute #34: fixed imageTransform

FileAPI v2.0.3

#35: + imageOriginal option

fixed crop method

method onFilePrepare event



QUnit tests

onFileRemove and onRemoveCompleted events

abort(text) method

remove(file) method

fixed serialize() method

enhancement ui event in onSelect

in onSelect maxFiles option support

fixed onFileUpload & onFileProgress events

& events #9: Preview with aspect ratio keeping support (optional)



headers:Object

queue() ; * clear() ;

clearOnComplete: false

resetOnSelect -> clearOnSelect



resetOnSelect option, default !multiple

fix $.fn.cropper reinit