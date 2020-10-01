If you have a desire to continue to develop and support, email me, with pleasure I will give access to the repository.
Если у вас есть желание продолжить разработку и поддержку, напишите мне, с удовольствием предоставлю весь необходимый доступ.
jQuery plugin for FileAPI (multiupload, image upload, crop, resize and etc.)
<script src="//ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.8/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script>
window.FileAPI = {
debug: false // debug mode
, staticPath: '/js/jquery.fileapi/FileAPI/' // path to *.swf
};
</script>
<script src="/js/jquery.fileapi/FileAPI/FileAPI.min.js"></script>
<script src="/js/jquery.fileapi/FileAPI/FileAPI.exif.js"></script>
<script src="/js/jquery.fileapi/jquery.fileapi.min.js"></script>
<div id="uploader">
<div class="js-fileapi-wrapper">
<input type="file" name="files[]" />
</div>
<div data-fileapi="active.show" class="progress">
<div data-fileapi="progress" class="progress__bar"></div>
</div>
</div>
<script>
jQuery(function ($){
$('#uploader').fileapi({
url: './ctrl.php',
autoUpload: true,
accept: 'image/*',
multiple: true,
maxSize: FileAPI.MB*10 // max file size
});
});
</script>
:String
URL to which the request is sent.
If
undefined or empty, it is set to the action property of the file upload form if available.
:Boolean
To enable automatic uploads, set this option to
true.
:Object
Additional form data to be sent along with the file uploads can be set using this option.
:Object
Additional request headers.
:Boolean
It specifies that multiple files can be selected at once, default
true.
:String
If the value of the type attribute is file, this attribute indicates the types of files that the server accepts;
otherwise it is ignored. The value must be a comma-separated list of unique content type specifiers:
image/*,
audio/*,
video/*, etc.
:Boolean
The ability to upload duplicates, default
false.
:String
The parameter name for the file form data (the request argument name).
If
undefined or empty, the name property of the file input field is used, or
files[] if the file input name property is also empty.
:String
The type of data that is expected back from the server, default
json.
:Number
Chunk size in bytes, eg:
.5 * FileAPI.MB.
:Number
Number of retries during upload chunks.
:Number
The maximum allowed file size in bytes, by default unlimited.
:Number
This option limits the number of files that are allowed to be uploaded using this plugin.
:Object
Allowable size of uploaded images, eg:
{ minWidth: 320, minHeight: 240, maxWidth: 3840, maxHeight: 2160 }.
:Function
Sort function of selected files.
:Function
Filter function of selected files, eg:
function (file, info){ return /^image/.test(file.type) && info.width > 320 }.
:Object
Rules of changes the original image on the client (see details).
imageTransform: {
// resize by max side
maxWidth: 800,
maxHeight: 600
}
:Boolean
Sent to the server the original image or not, if defined imageTransform option.
:Object
// Default options
elements: {
// Controls
ctrl: {
upload: '[data-fileapi="ctrl.upload"]',
reset: '[data-fileapi="ctrl.reset"]',
abort: '[data-fileapi="ctrl.abort"]'
},
// Display element depending on files
empty: {
show: '[data-fileapi="empty.show"]',
hide: '[data-fileapi="empty.hide"]'
},
// Display element depending on queue state
emptyQueue: {
show: '[data-fileapi="emptyQueue.show"]',
hide: '[data-fileapi="emptyQueue.hide"]'
},
// Display element depending on upload state
active: {
show: '[data-fileapi="active.show"]',
hide: '[data-fileapi="active.hide"]'
},
// Preview file (single upload)
preview: {
el: 0, // css selector
width: 0,
height: 0,
keepAspectRatio: false // optional: false to stretch cropped image to preview area, true scale image proportionally
},
// Total size of queue
size: '[data-fileapi="size"]',
// Selected file name
name: '[data-fileapi="name"]',
// Progress bar total
progress: '[data-fileapi="progress"]',
// Filelist options
file: {
// Template
tpl: '[data-fileapi="file.tpl"]',
// Progress bar
progress: '[data-fileapi="file.progress"]',
// Display element depending on upload state
active: {
show: '[data-fileapi="active.show"]',
hide: '[data-fileapi="active.hide"]'
},
// Preview file or icon
preview: {
el: 0, // css selector
get: 0, // eg: function($el, file){ $el.append('<i class="icon icon_'+file.name.split('.').pop()+'"></i>'); }
width: 0,
height: 0,
keepAspectRatio: false // optional: false to stretch cropped image to preview area, true scale image proportionally
}
},
// Drag and drop
dnd: {
// DropZone: selector or element
el: '[data-fileapi="dnd"]',
// Hover class
hover: 'dnd_hover'
}
}
:Function(evt
:$.Event, data
:FilesObject)
Retrieve file List, takes two arguments.
$('...').fileapi({
onSelect: function (evt, data){
data.all; // All files
data.files; // Correct files
if( data.other.length ){
// errors
var errors = data.other[0].errors;
if( errors ){
errors.maxSize; // File size exceeds the maximum size `@see maxSize`
errors.maxFiles; // Number of files selected exceeds the maximum `@see maxFiles`
errors.minWidth; // Width of the image is smaller than the specified `@see imageSize`
errors.minHeight;
errors.maxWidth; // Width of the image greater than the specified `@see imageSize`
errors.maxHeight;
}
}
}
});
:Function(evt
:$.Event, uiEvt
:Object)
Before start uploading.
function (evt, uiEvt){
var files = uiEvt.files;
var widget = uiEvt.widget;
if (files.length > 1000) {
return false; // prevent uploading
}
}
:Function(evt
:$.Event, uiEvt
:Object)
Start uploading.
function (evt, uiEvt){
// Base properties
var file = uiEvt.file;
var files = uiEvt.files;
var widget = uiEvt.widget;
var xhr = uiEvt.xhr;
}
:Function(evt
:$.Event, uiEvt
:Object)
Preparation of data before uploading.
function (evt, uiEvt){
var file = uiEvt.file;
uiEvt.options.data.fileType = file.type;
}
:Function(evt
:$.Event, uiEvt
:Object)
Start upload the same file.
:Function(evt
:$.Event, uiEvt
:Object)
Common uploading progress.
function (evt, uiEvt){
var part = uiEvt.loaded / uiEvt.total;
}
:Function(evt
:$.Event, uiEvt
:Object)
Progress upload the same file.
function (evt, uiEvt){
var file = uiEvt.file;
var part = uiEvt.loaded / uiEvt.total;
}
:Function(evt
:$.Event, uiEvt
:Object)
Completion of the entire uploading.
:Function(evt
:$.Event, uiEvt
:Object)
Completion of uploading the file.
function (evt, uiEvt){
var error = uiEvt.error;
var result = uiEvt.result; // server response
}
:Function(evt
:$.Event, data
:FilesObject)
Retrieve file List, takes two arguments.
:Function(evt
:$.Event, uiEvt
:Object)
$('#box').fileapi({
onDropHover: function (evt, uiEvt){
$(this).toggleClass('dnd_hover', uiEvt.state);
}
});
:$.Event, file
:File)
Removing a file from the queue
function (evt, file){
if( !confirm('Remove "'+file.name+'"?') ){
return false;
}
}
:$.Event, file
:File)
Removing a file from the queue
function (evt, file){
// Send ajax-request
$.post('/remove-ctrl.php', { uid: FileAPI.uid(file) });
}
Based on Jсrop.
<script src="//ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.8/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script>window.FileAPI = { /* options */ };</script>
<script src="/js/jquery.fileapi/FileAPI/FileAPI.min.js"></script>
<script src="/js/jquery.fileapi/jquery.fileapi.min.js"></script>
<script src="/js/jquery.fileapi/jcrop/jquery.Jcrop.min.js"></script>
<link href="/js/jquery.fileapi/jcrop/jquery.Jcrop.min.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css"/>
Usage:
$('#userpic').fileapi({
url: '...',
accept: 'image/*',
onSelect: function (imageFile){
$('#userpic-upload-btn')
.unbind('.fileapi')
.bind('click.fileapi', function (){
$('#userpic').fileapi('upload');
})
;
$('#image-preview').cropper({
file: imageFile
, bgColor: '#fff'
, maxSize: [320, 240] // viewport max size
, minSize: [100, 100] // crop min size
, aspectRatio: 1 // optional, aspect ratio: 0 - disable, >0 - fixed, remove this option: autocalculation from minSize
, onSelect: function (coords){
$('#userpic').fileapi('crop', imageFile, coords);
}
});
}
});
$('#upload').fileapi({
multiple: true,
// Restores the list of files uploaded earlier *** IE < 9 — NOT SUPPORTED ***
files: [{
src: "http://path/to/filename.png",
type: "image/png",
name: "filename.png",
size: 31409,
data: { id: 999, token: "..." }
}],
// Remove a file from the upload queue
onFileRemove: function (evt, file){
if( !confirm("Are you sure?") ){
// Cancel remove
evt.preventDefault();
}
},
onFileComplete: function (evt, uiEvt){
var file = uiEvt.file;
var json = uiEvt.result;
file.data = {
id: json.id,
token: json.token
};
},
onFileRemoveCompleted: function (evt, file){
evt.preventDefault();
file.$el
.attr('disabled', true)
.addClass('my_disabled')
;
new ModalConfirm('Delete "'+file.name+'"?')
.then(function (){
$.post('/api/remove', file.data);
$('#upload').fileapi("remove", file);
// or so
evt.widget.remove(file);
}, function (){
file.$el
.attr('disabled', false)
.removeClass('my_disabled')
;
})
;
}
})
You can use this uploader with Bootstrap framework without writing much additional CSS. Just add the following CSS to your page to hide the browser's "browse" button:
#id-of-uploader .btn {
cursor: pointer;
display: inline-block;
position: relative;
overflow: hidden;
}
#id-of-uploader .btn input {
top: -10px;
right: -40px;
z-index: 2;
position: absolute;
cursor: pointer;
opacity: 0;
filter: alpha(opacity=0);
font-size: 50px;
}
