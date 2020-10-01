openbase logo
jf

jquery.fileapi

by Lebedev Konstantin
0.4.11 (see all)

jQuery.FileAPI — jquery plugin for FileAPI (multiupload, image upload, crop, resize and etc.)

Readme

WARNING: This plugin is not maintained

If you have a desire to continue to develop and support, email me, with pleasure I will give access to the repository.

ВНИМАНИЕ: Этот плагин больше не поддерживается

Если у вас есть желание продолжить разработку и поддержку, напишите мне, с удовольствием предоставлю весь необходимый доступ.

$.fn.fileapi

jQuery plugin for FileAPI (multiupload, image upload, crop, resize and etc.)

Install

<script src="//ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.8/jquery.min.js"></script>

<script>
    window.FileAPI = {
          debug: false // debug mode
        , staticPath: '/js/jquery.fileapi/FileAPI/' // path to *.swf
    };
</script>
<script src="/js/jquery.fileapi/FileAPI/FileAPI.min.js"></script>
<script src="/js/jquery.fileapi/FileAPI/FileAPI.exif.js"></script>
<script src="/js/jquery.fileapi/jquery.fileapi.min.js"></script>

Example

<div id="uploader">
    <div class="js-fileapi-wrapper">
        <input type="file" name="files[]" />
    </div>
    <div data-fileapi="active.show" class="progress">
        <div data-fileapi="progress" class="progress__bar"></div>
    </div>
</div>
<script>
    jQuery(function ($){
        $('#uploader').fileapi({
            url: './ctrl.php',
            autoUpload: true,
            accept: 'image/*',
            multiple: true,
            maxSize: FileAPI.MB*10 // max file size
        });
    });
</script>

Options

url:String

URL to which the request is sent.
If undefined or empty, it is set to the action property of the file upload form if available.

autoUpload:Boolean

To enable automatic uploads, set this option to true.

data:Object

Additional form data to be sent along with the file uploads can be set using this option.

headers:Object

Additional request headers.

multiple:Boolean

It specifies that multiple files can be selected at once, default true.

accept:String

If the value of the type attribute is file, this attribute indicates the types of files that the server accepts; otherwise it is ignored. The value must be a comma-separated list of unique content type specifiers: image/*, audio/*, video/*, etc.

duplicate:Boolean

The ability to upload duplicates, default false.

paramName:String

The parameter name for the file form data (the request argument name).
If undefined or empty, the name property of the file input field is used, or files[] if the file input name property is also empty.

dataType:String

The type of data that is expected back from the server, default json.

chunkSize:Number

Chunk size in bytes, eg: .5 * FileAPI.MB.

chunkUploadRetry:Number

Number of retries during upload chunks.

maxSize:Number

The maximum allowed file size in bytes, by default unlimited.

maxFiles:Number

This option limits the number of files that are allowed to be uploaded using this plugin.

imageSize:Object

Allowable size of uploaded images, eg: { minWidth: 320, minHeight: 240, maxWidth: 3840, maxHeight: 2160 }.

sortFn:Function

Sort function of selected files.

filterFn:Function

Filter function of selected files, eg: function (file, info){ return /^image/.test(file.type) && info.width > 320 }.

imageTransform:Object

Rules of changes the original image on the client (see details).

imageTransform: {
    // resize by max side
    maxWidth: 800,
    maxHeight: 600
}

imageOriginal:Boolean

Sent to the server the original image or not, if defined imageTransform option.

elements:Object

// Default options
elements: {
    // Controls
    ctrl: {
        upload: '[data-fileapi="ctrl.upload"]',
        reset: '[data-fileapi="ctrl.reset"]',
        abort: '[data-fileapi="ctrl.abort"]'
    },
    // Display element depending on files
    empty: {
        show: '[data-fileapi="empty.show"]',
        hide: '[data-fileapi="empty.hide"]'
    },
    // Display element depending on queue state
    emptyQueue: {
        show: '[data-fileapi="emptyQueue.show"]',
        hide: '[data-fileapi="emptyQueue.hide"]'
    },
    // Display element depending on upload state
    active: {
        show: '[data-fileapi="active.show"]',
        hide: '[data-fileapi="active.hide"]'
    },
    // Preview file (single upload)
    preview: {
        el: 0, // css selector
        width: 0,
        height: 0,
        keepAspectRatio: false // optional: false to stretch cropped image to preview area, true scale image proportionally
    },
    // Total size of queue
    size: '[data-fileapi="size"]',
    // Selected file name
    name: '[data-fileapi="name"]',
    // Progress bar total
    progress: '[data-fileapi="progress"]',
    // Filelist options
    file: {
        // Template
        tpl: '[data-fileapi="file.tpl"]',
        // Progress bar
        progress: '[data-fileapi="file.progress"]',
        // Display element depending on upload state
        active: {
            show: '[data-fileapi="active.show"]',
            hide: '[data-fileapi="active.hide"]'
        },
        // Preview file or icon
        preview: {
            el: 0, // css selector
            get: 0, // eg: function($el, file){ $el.append('<i class="icon icon_'+file.name.split('.').pop()+'"></i>'); }
            width: 0,
            height: 0,
            keepAspectRatio: false // optional: false to stretch cropped image to preview area, true scale image proportionally
        }
    },
    // Drag and drop
    dnd: {
        // DropZone: selector or element
        el: '[data-fileapi="dnd"]',
        // Hover class
        hover: 'dnd_hover'
    }
}

Events

onSelect:Function(evt:$.Event, data:FilesObject)

Retrieve file List, takes two arguments.

$('...').fileapi({
    onSelect: function (evt, data){
        data.all; // All files
        data.files; // Correct files
        if( data.other.length ){
            // errors
            var errors = data.other[0].errors;
            if( errors ){
                errors.maxSize; // File size exceeds the maximum size `@see maxSize`
                errors.maxFiles; // Number of files selected exceeds the maximum `@see maxFiles`
                errors.minWidth; // Width of the image is smaller than the specified `@see imageSize`
                errors.minHeight;
                errors.maxWidth; // Width of the image greater than the specified `@see imageSize`
                errors.maxHeight;
            }
        }
    }
});

onBeforeUpload:Function(evt:$.Event, uiEvt:Object)

Before start uploading.

function (evt, uiEvt){
    var files = uiEvt.files;
    var widget = uiEvt.widget;
    if (files.length > 1000) {
       return false; // prevent uploading
    }
}

onUpload:Function(evt:$.Event, uiEvt:Object)

Start uploading.

function (evt, uiEvt){
    // Base properties
    var file = uiEvt.file;
    var files = uiEvt.files;
    var widget = uiEvt.widget;
    var xhr = uiEvt.xhr;
}

onFilePrepare:Function(evt:$.Event, uiEvt:Object)

Preparation of data before uploading.

function (evt, uiEvt){
    var file = uiEvt.file;
    uiEvt.options.data.fileType = file.type;
}

onFileUpload:Function(evt:$.Event, uiEvt:Object)

Start upload the same file.

onProgress:Function(evt:$.Event, uiEvt:Object)

Common uploading progress.

function (evt, uiEvt){
    var part = uiEvt.loaded / uiEvt.total;
}

onFileProgress:Function(evt:$.Event, uiEvt:Object)

Progress upload the same file.

function (evt, uiEvt){
    var file = uiEvt.file;
    var part = uiEvt.loaded / uiEvt.total;
}

onComplete:Function(evt:$.Event, uiEvt:Object)

Completion of the entire uploading.

onFileComplete:Function(evt:$.Event, uiEvt:Object)

Completion of uploading the file.

function (evt, uiEvt){
    var error = uiEvt.error;
    var result = uiEvt.result; // server response
}

onDrop:Function(evt:$.Event, data:FilesObject)

Retrieve file List, takes two arguments.

onDropHover:Function(evt:$.Event, uiEvt:Object)

$('#box').fileapi({
    onDropHover: function (evt, uiEvt){
        $(this).toggleClass('dnd_hover', uiEvt.state);
    }
});

onFileRemove(evt:$.Event, file:File)

Removing a file from the queue

function (evt, file){
    if( !confirm('Remove "'+file.name+'"?') ){
        return false;
    }
}

onFileRemoveCompleted(evt:$.Event, file:File)

Removing a file from the queue

function (evt, file){
    // Send ajax-request
    $.post('/remove-ctrl.php', { uid: FileAPI.uid(file) });
}

Cropper

Based on Jсrop.

<script src="//ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.8/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script>window.FileAPI = { /* options */ };</script>
<script src="/js/jquery.fileapi/FileAPI/FileAPI.min.js"></script>
<script src="/js/jquery.fileapi/jquery.fileapi.min.js"></script>
<script src="/js/jquery.fileapi/jcrop/jquery.Jcrop.min.js"></script>
<link href="/js/jquery.fileapi/jcrop/jquery.Jcrop.min.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css"/>

Usage:

$('#userpic').fileapi({
    url: '...',
    accept: 'image/*',
    onSelect: function (imageFile){
        $('#userpic-upload-btn')
            .unbind('.fileapi')
            .bind('click.fileapi', function (){
                $('#userpic').fileapi('upload');
            })
        ;

        $('#image-preview').cropper({
              file: imageFile
            , bgColor: '#fff'
            , maxSize: [320, 240] // viewport max size
            , minSize: [100, 100] // crop min size
            , aspectRatio: 1      // optional, aspect ratio: 0 - disable, >0 - fixed, remove this option: autocalculation from minSize
            , onSelect: function (coords){
                $('#userpic').fileapi('crop', imageFile, coords);
            }
        });
    }
});

Customization

$('#upload').fileapi({
    multiple: true,

    // Restores the list of files uploaded earlier *** IE < 9 — NOT SUPPORTED ***
    files: [{
        src: "http://path/to/filename.png",
        type: "image/png",
        name: "filename.png",
        size: 31409,
        data: { id: 999, token: "..." }
    }],

    // Remove a file from the upload queue
    onFileRemove: function (evt, file){
        if( !confirm("Are you sure?") ){
            // Cancel remove
            evt.preventDefault();
        }
    },

    onFileComplete: function (evt, uiEvt){
        var file = uiEvt.file;
        var json = uiEvt.result;

        file.data = {
            id: json.id,
            token: json.token
        };
    },

    onFileRemoveCompleted: function (evt, file){
        evt.preventDefault();

        file.$el
            .attr('disabled', true)
            .addClass('my_disabled')
        ;

        new ModalConfirm('Delete "'+file.name+'"?')
            .then(function (){
                $.post('/api/remove', file.data);

                $('#upload').fileapi("remove", file);
                // or so
                evt.widget.remove(file);
            }, function (){
                file.$el
                    .attr('disabled', false)
                    .removeClass('my_disabled')
                ;
            })
        ;
    }

})

Using with Bootstrap

You can use this uploader with Bootstrap framework without writing much additional CSS. Just add the following CSS to your page to hide the browser's "browse" button:

#id-of-uploader .btn {
    cursor: pointer;
    display: inline-block;
    position: relative;
    overflow: hidden;
}

#id-of-uploader .btn input {
    top: -10px;
    right: -40px;
    z-index: 2;
    position: absolute;
    cursor: pointer;
    opacity: 0;
    filter: alpha(opacity=0);
    font-size: 50px;
}

MIT LICENSE

Copyright 2013 Lebedev Konstantin ibnRubaXa@gmail.com http://rubaxa.github.io/jquery.fileapi/

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

Changelog

0.4.6

  • FileAPI up to 2.0.9
  • #12: onRemoveCompleted -> onFileRemoveCompleted
  • #100: fixed maxSize option

0.4.5

  • #95: fixed rotate method
  • #94: fixed redraw method

0.4.4

  • #93: files option and userpic
  • #90: fixed rotate + imageAutoOrientation

0.4.3

  • #84: fixed modal.js
  • #82: clear(all: true)
  • #61: always parse result (dataType === 'json')

0.4.2

  • #73: git -> gif (fixed typo)

0.4.1

  • #67: resize method
  • #63: remove method
    • console.log
  • modal close

0.4.0

  • #57: + onBeforeUpload event
  • support disabled dom-attribute
  • #34: fixed imageTransform
    • FileAPI v2.0.3
  • #35: + imageOriginal option

0.3.1

  • fixed crop method
    • onFilePrepare event

0.3.0

    • QUnit tests
    • onFileRemove and onRemoveCompleted events
    • abort(text) method
    • remove(file) method
  • fixed serialize() method

0.2.0

  • enhancement ui event in onSelect
    • maxFiles option support
  • fixed onFileUpload & onFileProgress events
    • #9: Preview with aspect ratio keeping support (optional)

0.1.4

    • headers:Object
    • queue(); * clear();
  • clearOnComplete: false
    • resetOnSelect -> clearOnSelect

0.1.1

    • resetOnSelect option, default !multiple
  • fix $.fn.cropper reinit

0.1.0

  • Inital commit

