jf

jquery.fancytree

by Martin Wendt
2.38.0

JavaScript tree view / tree grid plugin with support for keyboard, inline editing, filtering, checkboxes, drag'n'drop, and lazy loading

Readme

Fancytree

GitHub version Build Status npm jsDelivr code style: prettier Released with: grunt-yabs StackOverflow: fancytree

Fancytree (sequel of DynaTree 1.x) is a JavaScript tree view / tree grid plugin with support for keyboard, inline editing, filtering, checkboxes, drag'n'drop, and lazy loading.

sample

Status

GitHub version See the change log for details.

Get Started

ES6 Quickstart

import $ from "jquery";

import 'jquery.fancytree/dist/skin-lion/ui.fancytree.less';  // CSS or LESS

import {createTree} from 'jquery.fancytree';

import 'jquery.fancytree/dist/modules/jquery.fancytree.edit';
import 'jquery.fancytree/dist/modules/jquery.fancytree.filter';

const tree = createTree('#tree', {
  extensions: ['edit', 'filter'],
  source: {...},
  ...
});
// Note: Loading and initialization may be asynchronous, so the nodes may not be accessible yet.

See module loader support and API docs.

Credits

Thanks to all contributors.

Performant
Highly Customizable

I've used this in a FTP web application and for a file management interface. Really good when it comes to drag and drop (instead of using another library for drag and drop). Very stable.

