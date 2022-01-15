Fancytree (sequel of DynaTree 1.x) is a JavaScript tree view / tree grid plugin with support for keyboard, inline editing, filtering, checkboxes, drag'n'drop, and lazy loading.
See the change log for details.
import $ from "jquery";
import 'jquery.fancytree/dist/skin-lion/ui.fancytree.less'; // CSS or LESS
import {createTree} from 'jquery.fancytree';
import 'jquery.fancytree/dist/modules/jquery.fancytree.edit';
import 'jquery.fancytree/dist/modules/jquery.fancytree.filter';
const tree = createTree('#tree', {
extensions: ['edit', 'filter'],
source: {...},
...
});
// Note: Loading and initialization may be asynchronous, so the nodes may not be accessible yet.
See module loader support and API docs.
Thanks to all contributors.
I've used this in a FTP web application and for a file management interface. Really good when it comes to drag and drop (instead of using another library for drag and drop). Very stable.