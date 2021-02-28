A jQuery/Zepto plugin to detect faces on images, videos and canvases to get theirs coordinates.
Importante note: This plugin uses an algorithm by Liu Liu.
Website and demo here:
http://facedetection.jaysalvat.com/
Download the plugin with the method of your choice.
Download the last release manually
Or install it with Bower.
bower install jquery.facedetection
Or install it with NPM.
npm install jquery.facedetection
Include jQuery and the plugin.
<script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.2.1.min.js"></script>
<script src="path/to/dist/jquery.facedetection.min.js"></script>
Set a picture with some faces in your HTML page.
<img id="picture" src="img/face.jpg">
Apply the plugin to this image and get the face coordinates.
<script>
$('#picture').faceDetection({
complete: function (faces) {
console.log(faces);
}
});
</script>
Returns an array of found faces object:
interval — Interval (default 4)
minNeighbors — Minimum neighbors threshold which sets the cutoff level for discarding rectangle groups as face (default 1)
confidence — Minimum confidence (default null)
async — Async mode if Worker available (default false). The async mode uses Workers and needs the script to be on the same domain.
grayscale — Convert to grayscale before processing (default true)
complete — Callback function trigged after the detection is completed
complete: function (faces) {
// ...
}
error — Callback function trigged on errors
error: function (code, message) {
// ...
}