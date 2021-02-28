openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
jf

jquery.facedetection

by Jay Salvat
2.0.3 (see all)

A jQuery plugin to detect faces on images, videos and canvases.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

44

GitHub Stars

2.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

jQuery Face Detection Plugin

Build Status NPM version Bower version

A jQuery/Zepto plugin to detect faces on images, videos and canvases to get theirs coordinates.

Importante note: This plugin uses an algorithm by Liu Liu.

Demos

Website and demo here:

http://facedetection.jaysalvat.com/

Get started

Download the plugin with the method of your choice.

  • Download the last release manually

  • Or install it with Bower.

      bower install jquery.facedetection

  • Or install it with NPM.

      npm install jquery.facedetection

Include jQuery and the plugin.

<script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.2.1.min.js"></script>
<script src="path/to/dist/jquery.facedetection.min.js"></script>

Set a picture with some faces in your HTML page.

<img id="picture" src="img/face.jpg">

Apply the plugin to this image and get the face coordinates.

<script>
    $('#picture').faceDetection({
        complete: function (faces) {
            console.log(faces);
        }
    });
</script>

Results

Returns an array of found faces object:

  • x — X coord of the face in the picture
  • y — Y coord of the face in the picture
  • width — Width of the face
  • height — Height of the face
  • positionX — X position relative to the document
  • positionY — Y position relative to the document
  • offsetX — X position relative to the offset parent
  • offsetY — Y position relative to the offset parent
  • scaleX — Ratio between original image width and displayed width
  • scaleY — Ratio between original image height and displayed height
  • confidence — Level of confidence

Settings

  • interval — Interval (default 4)

  • minNeighbors — Minimum neighbors threshold which sets the cutoff level for discarding rectangle groups as face (default 1)

  • confidence — Minimum confidence (default null)

  • async — Async mode if Worker available (default false). The async mode uses Workers and needs the script to be on the same domain.

  • grayscale — Convert to grayscale before processing (default true)

  • complete — Callback function trigged after the detection is completed

      complete: function (faces) {
      // ...
  }

  • error — Callback function trigged on errors

      error: function (code, message) {
      // ...
  }

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial