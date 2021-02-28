jQuery Face Detection Plugin

A jQuery/Zepto plugin to detect faces on images, videos and canvases to get theirs coordinates.

Importante note: This plugin uses an algorithm by Liu Liu.

Demos

Website and demo here:

http://facedetection.jaysalvat.com/

Get started

Download the plugin with the method of your choice.

Download the last release manually

Or install it with Bower. bower install jquery .facedetection

Or install it with NPM. npm install jquery .facedetection

Include jQuery and the plugin.

< script src = "https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.2.1.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "path/to/dist/jquery.facedetection.min.js" > </ script >

Set a picture with some faces in your HTML page.

< img id = "picture" src = "img/face.jpg" >

Apply the plugin to this image and get the face coordinates.

< script > $( '#picture' ).faceDetection({ complete : function ( faces ) { console .log(faces); } }); </ script >

Results

Returns an array of found faces object:

x — X coord of the face in the picture

— X coord of the face in the picture y — Y coord of the face in the picture

— Y coord of the face in the picture width — Width of the face

— Width of the face height — Height of the face

— Height of the face positionX — X position relative to the document

— X position relative to the document positionY — Y position relative to the document

— Y position relative to the document offsetX — X position relative to the offset parent

— X position relative to the offset parent offsetY — Y position relative to the offset parent

— Y position relative to the offset parent scaleX — Ratio between original image width and displayed width

— Ratio between original image width and displayed width scaleY — Ratio between original image height and displayed height

— Ratio between original image height and displayed height confidence — Level of confidence

Settings