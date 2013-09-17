jQuery Simple Equal Heights

Version 1.5.2

Summary

Simple jQuery plugin to equalize heights of multiple elements on a page.

Author

Matt Banks ( @mattbanks / kernelcreativemedia.com / mattbanks.me )

Usage

Include jquery.equalheights.min.js after calling jQuery in the footer. Alternatively, include in your plugins.js file if using HTML5 Boilerplate.

Alternatively, install with bower:

bower install jquery .equalheights

Auto Initialize

Add data-equal="MYELEMENTS" to the parent container, where MYELEMENTS is div, section, li, whatever you'd like. See the example for more information.

Manually Initialize

$( '.yourelements' ).equalHeights();

Select whatever elements need equal height.

Caveats

If using @font-face or Google Web Fonts, you may need to wrap the function call in a setTimeout for 100ms-200ms ( jQuery.height() needs to fire after the font is rendered to properly calculate the height).

Tested with jQuery 1.7.x.

Works in IE6+, Chrome 14+, Safari 4+, Firefox 3.0+, Opera 10+.

Examples

See example.html in examples folder.

Contributors

Changelog

Version 1.5.2

version bump for bower

Version 1.5.1

fix bug with $.height() in jQuery 1.8+ with double padding when box-siding is set to border-box

Version 1.5.0

added Grunt for linting and minification

change auto-initialization to use a single data attribute (props pafnuty)

Version 1.4.2

allow multiple data-heights elements per page (props Korri)

Version 1.4.1

add bower support

Version 1.4

allow auto initialization with data-heights and data-targets (props betweenbrain)

Version 1.3

properly return the jQuery object to allow chaining

Version 1.2

properly cache $(this) since it's called twice in the main function

since it's called twice in the main function calculate height by innerheight() instead of height() to include any padding

Version 1.1

cleaned up function call

updated example.html to properly validate

Version 1.0