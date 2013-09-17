openbase logo
jquery.equalheights

by Matt Banks
1.5.3 (see all)

Simple equal heights jQuery plugin

Documentation
115

GitHub Stars

266

Maintenance

Last Commit

8yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

GPL-3.0-or-later

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

jQuery Simple Equal Heights

Version 1.5.2

Summary

Simple jQuery plugin to equalize heights of multiple elements on a page.

Author

Matt Banks ( @mattbanks / kernelcreativemedia.com / mattbanks.me )

Usage

Include jquery.equalheights.min.js after calling jQuery in the footer. Alternatively, include in your plugins.js file if using HTML5 Boilerplate.

Alternatively, install with bower:

bower install jquery.equalheights

Auto Initialize

Add data-equal="MYELEMENTS" to the parent container, where MYELEMENTS is div, section, li, whatever you'd like. See the example for more information.

Manually Initialize

$('.yourelements').equalHeights();

Select whatever elements need equal height.

Caveats

If using @font-face or Google Web Fonts, you may need to wrap the function call in a setTimeout for 100ms-200ms (jQuery.height() needs to fire after the font is rendered to properly calculate the height).

Requirements/Browsers

Tested with jQuery 1.7.x.

Works in IE6+, Chrome 14+, Safari 4+, Firefox 3.0+, Opera 10+.

Examples

See example.html in examples folder.

Contributors

Changelog

Version 1.5.2

  • version bump for bower

Version 1.5.1

  • fix bug with $.height() in jQuery 1.8+ with double padding when box-siding is set to border-box

Version 1.5.0

  • added Grunt for linting and minification
  • change auto-initialization to use a single data attribute (props pafnuty)

Version 1.4.2

  • allow multiple data-heights elements per page (props Korri)

Version 1.4.1

  • add bower support

Version 1.4

  • allow auto initialization with data-heights and data-targets (props betweenbrain)

Version 1.3

  • properly return the jQuery object to allow chaining

Version 1.2

  • properly cache $(this) since it's called twice in the main function
  • calculate height by innerheight() instead of height() to include any padding

Version 1.1

  • cleaned up function call
  • updated example.html to properly validate

Version 1.0

  • initial version

