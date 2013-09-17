Version 1.5.2
Simple jQuery plugin to equalize heights of multiple elements on a page.
Matt Banks ( @mattbanks / kernelcreativemedia.com / mattbanks.me )
Include
jquery.equalheights.min.js after calling jQuery in the footer. Alternatively, include in your
plugins.js file if using HTML5 Boilerplate.
Alternatively, install with bower:
bower install jquery.equalheights
Add
data-equal="MYELEMENTS" to the parent container, where MYELEMENTS is div, section, li, whatever you'd like. See the example for more information.
$('.yourelements').equalHeights();
Select whatever elements need equal height.
If using @font-face or Google Web Fonts, you may need to wrap the function call in a
setTimeout for 100ms-200ms (
jQuery.height() needs to fire after the font is rendered to properly calculate the height).
Tested with jQuery 1.7.x.
Works in IE6+, Chrome 14+, Safari 4+, Firefox 3.0+, Opera 10+.
See
example.html in examples folder.
box-siding is set to
border-box
data-heights elements per page (props Korri)
data-heights and
data-targets (props betweenbrain)
$(this) since it's called twice in the main function
innerheight() instead of
height() to include any padding
example.html to properly validate